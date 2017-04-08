Home
News
Videos
Photos
Ratings
Schedule
Shop
Login
Subscribe
Home
News
Boxing
MMA
Kickboxing
Press Releases
Exclusive Editorial
Videos
Latest
Featured
Classic Fights
Live Events
Photos
Featured
Classic
Boxing
MMA
Ratings
Schedule
Shop
Login
Subscribe
News
Josesito Lopez-Saul Corral weigh-in results
08
Apr
by The Ring
Share this story
Oleksandr Gvozdyk stops Yunieski Gonzalez in three
by Michael Rosenthal
Oleksandr Usyk outpoints Michael Hunter to retain his title
by Michael Rosenthal
Josesito Lopez-Saul Corral weigh-in results
by The Ring
Terry Flanagan outpoints Petr Petrov in Manchester
by Tom Gray
Liam Smith stops Liam Williams on cuts in nine
by Tom Gray
Current Poll
What will be the result of the Anthony Joshua-Wladimir Klitschko fight on April 29?
Ratings: Junior Featherweight
1
Guillermo Rigondeaux
Record: 17-0-0 (11 KOs)
2
Jessie Magdaleno
Record: 24-0-0 (17 KOs)
3
Rey Vargas
Record: 29-0-0 (22 KOs)
4
Genesis Servania
Record: 27-0-0 (11 KOs)
5
Nonito Donaire
Record: 37-4-0 (24 KOs)
6
Moises Flores
Record: 25-0-0 (17 KOs)
7
Diego De La Hoya
Record: 17-0-0 (9 KOs)
8
Hugo Ruiz
Record: 36-4-0 (32 KOs)
9
Yukinori Oguni
Record: 19-1-1 (7 KOs)
10
Jonathan Guzman
Record: 22-1-0 (22 KOs)
Your destination for the best boxing news, videos and live streams!
Quicklinks
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
215-643-3069
[email protected]
Quicklinks
About Us/Staff
Contact Us/Advertise
Subscribe
Join Our Newsletter
Join our newsletter to get info about latest events and deals!
Your destination for the best boxing news, videos and live streams!
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
© 2017 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.
Get Our Newsletter.
Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news, events and deals in your inbox!