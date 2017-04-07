Despite comments from Warren, GGG not injured, says Sanchez.

Trainer Abel Sanchez isn’t aware of any injuries to his fighter, Gennady Golovkin, seemingly refuting comments by promoter Frank Warren that Golovkin is hurt and is holding off on signing to fight middleweight titleholder Billy Joe Saunders on June 10 in Kazakhstan.

Golovkin (37-0, 33 knockouts) won a difficult unanimous decision against Danny Jacobs on March 18 at Madison Square Garden but seemed fine while addressing reporters afterward, with hardly a scratch on him. However, Warren, who promotes Saunders, said in an interview with iFL TV that, “At the moment, they’re saying that Golovkin is injured. So, we’re waiting to see where this is all going. But as far as I’m concerned, we agreed (to) terms (to fight Golovkin).”

But according to Sanchez, Golovkin doesn’t have any injuries that he’s aware of. “I have no idea what Frank is talking about,” Sanchez told RingTV.com on Friday. “There was no injury per se but every fighter goes into every fight with little nagging things. They never go in 100%. If you come out of a 12-round fight with Jacobs, I’m sure there was soreness for Jacobs and for Golovkin. But that I know of? I have no idea what that’s about.” So Sanchez doesn’t believe that Golovkin is injured. “No, you saw pictures of him in New York after the fight,” he said. “So that I’m aware of? No.”

The more likely scenario is that promoter Tom Loeffler and Golovkin who holds the WBA/WBC/IBF middleweight titles, are holding off on signing to face Saunders in June until after Canelo Alvarez faces Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on May 6 to decide their next move, though this is pure speculation. Golovkin is hopeful he and Canelo can fight in the fall. Loeffler couldn’t be reached immediately for comment. Sanchez said he hasn’t been told Loeffler what Golovkin’s upcoming schedule is and whether to plan for a fight on June 10 in Kazakhstan.

Sanchez plans to have dinner with Golovkin in Los Angeles to celebrate Golovkin’s 35th birthday on April 8. Middleweight contender and WBO mandatory Avtandil Khurtsidze took step-aside money in the amount of six figures from Warren so that Saunders could pursue the bout with Golovkin. Khurtsidze and Tommy Langford are now fighting for an interim WBO title on April 22 in England.