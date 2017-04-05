RING Ratings Update: Mairis Briedis continues his ascent

Photo courtesy of YouTube.com

Mairis Briedis took the biggest step of his career on Saturday in Dortmund, Germany.

The 32-year-old Latvian cruiserweight was on a run of impressive victories but had never faced an opponent as accomplished as former longtime beltholder Marco Huck, his opponent at Westfalenhalle. Briedis passed the test, winning by a wide unanimous decision – 118-109, 116-111 and 117-110 – to capture the vacant WBC cruiserweight title.

As a result, Briedis (No. 7 last week) rises to No. 4 in the RING Ratings, behind only Nos. 1-3 Oleksandr Usyk, Murat Gassiev and Tony Bellew. Huck (No. 6 last week) drops one notch to No. 7.

In other divisions:

JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHT

Unbeaten Antonio Orozco (No. 2 last week) held his position after a fourth-round knockout of unrated Keandre Gibson on Saturday in Las Vegas.

STRAWWEIGHT

Wanheng Menayothin (No. 1 last week) stays put after outpointing unrated Jaysever Abcede in a six-rounder Friday in Bangkok, Thailand.