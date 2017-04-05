News

RING Ratings Update: Mairis Briedis continues his ascent

Photo courtesy of YouTube.com
05
Apr
by Michael Rosenthal

Mairis Briedis took the biggest step of his career on Saturday in Dortmund, Germany.

The 32-year-old Latvian cruiserweight was on a run of impressive victories but had never faced an opponent as accomplished as former longtime beltholder Marco Huck, his opponent at Westfalenhalle. Briedis passed the test, winning by a wide unanimous decision – 118-109, 116-111 and 117-110 – to capture the vacant WBC cruiserweight title.

As a result, Briedis (No. 7 last week) rises to No. 4 in the RING Ratings, behind only Nos. 1-3 Oleksandr Usyk, Murat Gassiev and Tony Bellew. Huck (No. 6 last week) drops one notch to No. 7.

In other divisions:

JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHT

Unbeaten Antonio Orozco (No. 2 last week) held his position after a fourth-round knockout of unrated Keandre Gibson on Saturday in Las Vegas.

STRAWWEIGHT

Wanheng Menayothin (No. 1 last week) stays put after outpointing unrated Jaysever Abcede in a six-rounder Friday in Bangkok, Thailand.

Current Poll

Ratings: Junior Featherweight

Guillermo Rigondeaux
1
Guillermo Rigondeaux
Record: 17-0-0 (11 KOs)
Jessie Magdaleno
2
Jessie Magdaleno
Record: 24-0-0 (17 KOs)
Rey Vargas
3
Rey Vargas
Record: 29-0-0 (22 KOs)
Genesis Servania
4
Genesis Servania
Record: 27-0-0 (11 KOs)
Nonito Donaire
5
Nonito Donaire
Record: 37-4-0 (24 KOs)
Moises Flores
6
Moises Flores
Record: 25-0-0 (17 KOs)
Diego De La Hoya
7
Diego De La Hoya
Record: 17-0-0 (9 KOs)
Hugo Ruiz
8
Hugo Ruiz
Record: 36-4-0 (32 KOs)
Yukinori Oguni
9
Yukinori Oguni
Record: 19-1-1 (7 KOs)
Jonathan Guzman
10
Jonathan Guzman
Record: 22-1-0 (22 KOs)

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
215-643-3069
© 2017 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.

Get Our Newsletter.

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news, events and deals in your inbox!