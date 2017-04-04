News

WBC orders Gonzalez-Sor Rungvisai II, Cuadras-Estrada for interim title

Roman Gonzalez won’t have to wait in line to get a second crack at the first fighter to blemish his record after the WBC announced Tuesday that they’re ordering a “direct rematch” between the four-division titleholder and the new WBC junior bantamweight beltholder Srisaket Sor Rungvisai.

Gonzalez (46-1, 38 knockouts) was knocked from his perch as RING’s pound-for-pound champion by Thailand’s Sor Rungvisai (43-4-1, 39 KOs), who scored a knockdown in round one en route to a majority decision win on March 18.

The winner was expected to face Carlos Cuadras after the number one contender was named next in line at the WBC Convention last December, but Cuadras has been ordered to face former unified flyweight titleholder Juan Francisco Estrada, the next available contender at number three, for the interim title, with the winner to face the winner of a Gonzalez-Srisaket rematch.

The WBC cited as justification that their “rules regarding accidental head butts were not used, but most importantly, considering the public demand to witness once again a great match between these two great fighters, the WBC has granted the request” put forth by Teiken Promotions and K2 Promotions, which represent Gonzalez.

Tom Loeffler of K2 tells RingTV.com that he had just seen the WBC’s announcement and would have to discuss with Srisaket’s people, HBO and look for venues. He estimates that the rematch will happen “most likely in the Fall since the first fight was so challenging on both sides.”

  • Teddy Reynoso

    Knowing the Thais, they would do their best to have the fight held in Bangkok or at the very least agree to a fight in Japan as Gonzales is also co prompted by Tekken. Decades back another Thai Pone Kingpetch shocked the boxing world by unseating the then almost unbeatable flyweight king Pascual Perez and repeating his victory more emphatically in the rematch. Lightning could strike twice you know.

  • ronny rath

    Sound like WBC being bias and did Gonzales a favor. Watching the fight live, I am 100% agree with the Thai won by UD. The Thai guy will beat Gonzales face to a pancake again in the rematch. Sorry guy…. Gonzales wont win this fight. The Thai guy is way too strong.

  • william ellis

    These are very good fights – most viewers thought that Gonzalez won the first one, but the fight was very close. Estrada and Cuadras are also first rate – I actually scored Estrada’s fight with Gonzalez a few years back a draw, although it was clear that Estrada had taken more punishment.

  • YouCanCallMeSweet

    I want to see the Estrada vs Cuadras fight. WoW

