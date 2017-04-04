WBC orders Gonzalez-Sor Rungvisai II, Cuadras-Estrada for interim title

Photo by Tom Hogan - Hoganphotos/K2 Promotions

Roman Gonzalez won’t have to wait in line to get a second crack at the first fighter to blemish his record after the WBC announced Tuesday that they’re ordering a “direct rematch” between the four-division titleholder and the new WBC junior bantamweight beltholder Srisaket Sor Rungvisai.

Gonzalez (46-1, 38 knockouts) was knocked from his perch as RING’s pound-for-pound champion by Thailand’s Sor Rungvisai (43-4-1, 39 KOs), who scored a knockdown in round one en route to a majority decision win on March 18.

The winner was expected to face Carlos Cuadras after the number one contender was named next in line at the WBC Convention last December, but Cuadras has been ordered to face former unified flyweight titleholder Juan Francisco Estrada, the next available contender at number three, for the interim title, with the winner to face the winner of a Gonzalez-Srisaket rematch.

The WBC cited as justification that their “rules regarding accidental head butts were not used, but most importantly, considering the public demand to witness once again a great match between these two great fighters, the WBC has granted the request” put forth by Teiken Promotions and K2 Promotions, which represent Gonzalez.

Tom Loeffler of K2 tells RingTV.com that he had just seen the WBC’s announcement and would have to discuss with Srisaket’s people, HBO and look for venues. He estimates that the rematch will happen “most likely in the Fall since the first fight was so challenging on both sides.”