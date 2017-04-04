Jose Ramirez to return to action, May 5, on UniMas

Undefeated junior welterweight contender Jose Ramirez will return to action on May 5, Top Rank Promotions announced Tuesday morning. He will fight in a 10-round bout at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center in Reno, Nevada. The fight will headline a “Solo Boxeo” telecast that will air on UniMas, beginning at 11 p.m. ET/ PT.

Ramirez (19-0, 14 knockouts) last fought on Dec. 2, stopping Issouf Kinda before an announced crowd of about 13,000 at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. Ramirez, who represented the U.S. at the 2012 Olympic Games, resides in the nearby farming community of Avenal.

The fight date also coincides with the Mexican holiday of “La Batalla de Puebla,” also known as Cinco de Mayo, which took place in 1862. The holiday commemorates the battle in which a ragtag infantry of Mexican soldiers defeated the stronger French Army in the city of Puebla.

“Fighting on May 5 brings excitement to me,” said Ramirez in a release. “(The events of May 5) showed the strength of the Mexican people. My blood is 100 percent Mexican and fighting that day for all the Mexican people will give me the extra motivation and desire to win.

“The Mexican people showed how big the fight was in them in 1862 and I will do the same. On May 5, I plan to make a statement. The statement will be to give hope and make the fans believers that I can be a world champion. I want to give my fans a great fight and show them that I’m a complete fighter.”

“This means everything to Jose,” said Rick Mirigian, Ramirez’s adviser. “How much bigger can you get than this? To actually fight on the actual day of May 5th as the main event, in a large venue, and on national TV? He is highly-motivated and hungry. He is ready to show he is the future of the 140-pound division.”

No opponent has yet been announced for Ramirez.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper, BoxingScene.com and Knockout Nation. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing.

