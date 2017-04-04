Conlan’s second fight to also be main event in Chicago or Boston

Photo by: Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Irish Olympian Michael Conlan’s second pro fight will also be a main event, the same as his pro debut, Top Rank President Todd duBoef told RingTV.com on Tuesday.

Conlan is slated to headline either a card on May 12 or May 19 in Boston or Chicago, Top Rank VP Carl Moretti confirmed. Conlan’s pro debut on March 17 was a spectacle as the UFC star Conor McGregor led him out to the ring. Conlan stopped Tim Ibarra in the third round at Madison Square Garden’s Theater before a sellout crowd of 5,102 screaming fans. “Of course it’s a main event,” duBoef said with a smile. “It works. We saw an opportunity with someone that was overseas and we felt, ‘Hey, there’s this big market here in the U.S. Let’s take the hard part here, which is market you here, and start that first.’ And it connected. The energy in that room (for his first fight) was incredible.”

Conlan (1-0, 1 knockout) sprung to prominence after he gave Olympic officials the finger following a controversial loss to Russia’s Vadimir Nikitin in the bantamweight quarterfinals of the Rio Games last summer. Conlan, a favorite to win gold, later suggested on social media that Russian President Vladimir Putin had bribed officials.