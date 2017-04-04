Manuel Mendez to face Luis Arceo on April 14

Trainer/manager Joel Diaz (far left) flanks his fighter Manuel Mendez (left center) as the lightweight signs a promotional contract with Thompson Boxing president Ken Thompson (center right).

Lightweight Manuel Mendez will face Luis Arceo on April 14, Thompson Boxing Promotions announced Monday afternoon.

The eight-round bout will take place at the DoubleTree Hotel in Ontario, California.

After losing his pro debut in October of 2010, Mendez (14-1-2, 10 knockouts) has become a legit prospect, scoring impressive victories in recent fights.

Mendez, who resides in Indio, California, knocked out Vitor Jones Freitas in the opening bout of a “ShoBox” telecast on Nov. 4. Vitor is the nephew of former junior lightweight titleholder Acelino Freitas.

In his most recent bout on March 11, Mendez, who is trained by Joel Diaz, knocked out Bergman Aguilar in the third round.

Arceo (28-15-5, 18 KOs) has fought a number of contenders, prospects and unabated fighters. Arceo has recently faced Jose Zepeda, Mercito Gesta and Joel Diaz Jr.

In his most recent bout on Oct. 7, Arceo, who resides in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, fought to an eight-round draw against unbeaten Damon Allen.

Fringe junior welterweight contender Jessie Roman (20-3, 9 KOs) will face Luis Joel Gonzalez (11-4-1, 6 KOs) in an eight-round bout.

In a clash between once-beaten junior bantamweights, Ricardo Espinoza (10-1, 8 KOs) will square off against Christian Ayala (9-1, 4 KOs) in an eight-round bout.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper, BoxingScene.com and Knockout Nation. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing.

