Edner Cherry and Omar Douglas meet at the crossroad

A crossroads bout between two junior lightweights headlines tonight’s ‘PBC on FS1’ broadcast.

Two-time world title challenger Edner Cherry will face once-beaten prospect Omar Douglas at the Sands Bethlehem Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. The 10-round bout will headline the three-bout broadcast, which begins at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT.

Cherry (35-7-2, with 19 knockouts) last appeared on June 28 when he won a 10-round unanimous decision over Haskell Rhodes.

The Bahamas-born Cherry challenged then-IBF junior lightweight titleholder Jose Pedraza in October of 2015, losing a close 12-round split decision. The disputed loss snapped a 11-bout unbeaten streak.

Cherry also fought for the WBC junior lightweight title in September of 2008, losing a 12-round unanimous decision to beltholder Timothy Bradley.

Douglas (17-1, with 12 KOs) suffered his first loss as a pro in his last bout on Nov. 12. Douglas dropped former world titleholder Javier Fortuna in the opening round before losing a 10 round unanimous decision.

Douglas, who resides in nearby Wilmington, Delaware, holds recent wins over fellow fringe contenders Frank De Alba and Alexei Collado.

Frank De Alba will see action in co-feature action, facing Ryan Kielczweski in an eight round junior lightweight bout.

De Alba (21-2-2, 9 KOs) resides in nearby Reading and has won his last four bouts. Kielczweski (26-2, 8 KOs) knocked out Francisco Medel in the opening round of his last bout on Dec. 10.

Opening the FS1 telecast will be an eight round bout between unbeaten junior featherweights Stephen Fulton (10-0, 5 KOs) and Luis Rosario (8-0-1, 7 KOs).

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper, Boxingscene.com, and Knockout Nation. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing