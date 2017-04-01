Mariana Juarez adds the WBC bantamweight title to her collection

Mariana Juarez’s career does not look like it is slowing down any time soon. Not when there are many championship belts to win.

The 37-year-old fighter added another world title belt to her collection on Saturday, winning a 10-round unanimous decision over WBC female bantamweight titleholder Catherine Phiri before a crowd of over 30,000 at the Zocalo in Mexico City.

Juarez improves to 45-9-4, with 17 knockouts. Phiri falls to 12-2, 6 KOs.

Known as ‘La Barbie,’ Juarez made her pro debut at the age of 18 and held the WBC flyweight title for many years.

After Juarez lost by decision to Daniela Bermudez on Aug. 27, many thought she would hang up the gloves. But Juarez returned to the ring on Dec. 17, defeating Irma Garcia by decision to win a regional bantamweight title.

Phiri, who hails from Lusaka, Zambia, won the WBC title with a sixth-round technical decision over Yazmin Rivas on Jan. 30 of last year.

Although Phiri was game, Juarez was the more effective fighter. She scored with two-and three-punch combinations to the head, scoring repeatedly with left hooks.

Scores were 99-90, 98-91, and 97-92 for Juarez.

“I’m very grateful for the support and the turnout tonight,” said Juarez after the fight. “Catherine Phiri and I gave a great fight.

“As God allows me, I’m going to continue fighting. We’re going to keep working hard.”

Alejandra Jimenez (7-0, 5 KOs) defended her WBC heavyweight title with a first-round knockout over Carlette Ewell (16-9-1, 9 KOs). Time of the knockout was 57 seconds.

In junior lightweight action, 19-year-old Eduardo Hernandez (22-0-3, 18 KOs) stopped Hugo Santillan (12-2-1, 5 KOs) in round three.

Former lightweight contender Nery Saguilan (38-8-1, 13 KOs) was upset over 10 rounds by Luis Vidales (12-4, 6 KOs).

Welterweight Alejandro Davila (16-0-1, 5 KOs) won an eight round split decision over Diego Cruz (17-5-1, 13 KOs).

The event was free to the public and was sponsored by the Mexico City government and the World Boxing Council.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper, Boxingscene.com, and Knockout Nation. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing