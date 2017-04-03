News

John Molina Jr. targeting June return after Crawford loss

Tom Brown is working on a return bout for the regularly compelling John Molina Jr. for sometime in June, he told RingTV.com on Monday.

The promoter wouldn’t specify a precise date or an opponent for Molina (29-7, 23 knockouts), nor if the fight is attached to a network, only that the 34-year-old will be returning to the ring this summer. “We’re working on a fight with him for June,” Brown said in a phone interview, adding he was just texting with Molina minutes ago about a comeback this summer.

The entertaining Molina hasn’t fought since he was stopped in eight rounds by unified junior welterweight titleholder Terence Crawford on Dec. 10 in Crawford’s hometown of Omaha, Nebraska. That was Molina’s fourth loss in six fights. He did upset former titleholder Ruslan Provodnikov on June 11, breathing new life into his career before his one-sided loss to Crawford.

