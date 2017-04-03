Sean Monaghan waits for Stevenson, with May 27 new target date

Sean Monaghan joked he was meditating in the rain, trying to stay emotionally balanced as rumors swirl about a possible fight with light heavyweight titleholder Adonis Stevenson.

After nearly getting big-ticket fights against Andre Ward and Bernard Hopkins, Long Island’s Monaghan is now in extensive talks to face Stevenson at the newly renovated Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York with May 27 the new target date, possibly on Fox. “April 29 is definitely not happening,” Monaghan told RingTV.com on Monday, referencing the initial date for his bout with Stevenson that is now out of the question. “The date still hasn’t been finalized. I still haven’t signed the contract. They’re telling me May 27. We got to promote it, we have to sell tickets, we have to do the right thing so (April 29) is definitely out.”

Monaghan (28-0, 17 knockouts) heard through the grapevine that Stevenson (28-1, 23 KOs) just started camp last Monday, perhaps aware that April 29 was likely never going to happen. The 35-year-old Monaghan was in attendance for the unveiling of the Nassau Coliseum on Friday, a guest of organizers. “I think my crowd will fit in really well in there,” the Long Beach resident and former bricklayer said. “I was just sitting there, imagining winning a world title in that place.” But Monaghan, who has remained in the gym, is trying not to get ahead of himself before the fight with Stevenson is signed.

Monaghan, who recently inked a deal with promoter Lou DiBella, last fought on Dec. 10, winning a 10-round decision against Fernando Castaneda, his last fight under Top Rank. Meanwhile, Stevenson, 39, hasn’t fought since he iced Thomas Williams Jr. in four rounds on July 29. Stevenson’s mandatory, Elder Alvarez, took step-aside money to allow Stevenson an optional defense against Monaghan.

“For me, it’s actually great that I could go 10 rounds three months ago,” said Monaghan, who will be a heavy underdog against the more experienced and harder-hitting Stevenson. “Stevenson hasn’t fought in 10 months. So the longer this thing goes, he’s getting older, he’s 40 years old, almost. So a long break for him is not going to help him either.”