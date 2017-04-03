News

Murata and N’Dam to clash for WBA ‘regular’ middleweight title

Photo by: Naoki Fukuda
03
Apr
by Mitch Abramson

Ryota Murata, a 2012 Japanese Olympic gold medalist, is set to face Hassan N’Dam for the WBA “regular” middleweight championship on May 20 at Ariake Coliseum in Japan, promoter Teiken Gym announced on Monday.

N’Dam (35-2, 21 knockouts) is the WBA’s No. 1 ranked contender and also possesses an interim title while Murata (12-0, 9 KOs) is the No. 2 rated middleweight. They will fight for a title that Danny Jacobs once held before he lost a very competitive unanimous decision to Gennady Golovkin for the WBA/WBC/IBF world titles on March 18. N’Dam is rated No. 7 in the RING’s middleweight rankings; Murata is No. 10.

“I think I made the right decision to come to professional boxing after the Olympics,” Murata said, according to a story heralding the announcement, posted on Japantimes.com. “Because I would not have seen the things I’ve seen as a pro fighter otherwise. In a sense, I’m doing this to measure how good I am. I believe (N’Dam) is a dangerous boxer to take on. This is a chance to prove whether I’m strong or not.”

N’Dam knocked out Alfonso Blanco in the first round in December to claim the WBA’s interim title. He also represented his home country of Cameroon in the 2016 Olympics in Brazil, losing in the first round to Brazil’s Michel Borges in the light heavyweight division. Pro boxers were allowed to compete for the first time in the Olympics last summer.

 

  • Pietey Trenton

    I thought they where dropping the “regular” title??

  • The Black Mamba

    That’s the exact opposite of what the WBA just announced a year ago – to reduce titles and have as many super champions as possible. Who cares about a WBA ‘regular’ champion?

    • Robert Archambault

      It seems the WBA are not willing to give up the money they make on the sanctioning fees.

      • The Black Mamba

        They love that money. That ruined so much already.

  • Robert Archambault

    What kind of bullshit is this? If they are not eliminating the ‘regular’ title, which WBA claimed they were doing as one of the reasons they mandated the GGG – Jacobs fight, then as far as I am concerned Jacobs still holds it. A ‘Super’ champion cannot win a lower ranked title in a fight so this should be an elimination for the right to fight Jacobs for the ‘regular’ title. This is total bullshit on the part of WBA and is one of the reasons boxing is not going to regain it’s place in the sports world any time soon. This makes boxing look no more legitimate than WWE wrestling with their multitude of titles.

  • Wade Wilson

    How about it if The Ring and the rest of the media announce that two guys are gonna fight and ignore the trinket that’s being offered to the winner so the sanctioning bodies don’t get any encouragement to create more? I really don’t care about titles anymore, just a good fight.

    • ceylon mooney

      i agree. also, the ring is just as as full of shit with their own middleweight title.

      • Wade Wilson

        There was a time when I would’ve disagreed but not anymore.

  • Nlz

    WBA president, Gilberto Mendoza response (on 24th of March) on the question “Why would there be a WBA middleweight title fight being announced, referencing the Ndam situation, after the WBA 160 title was just on the line Saturday?”
    Mendoza: “Ndam is the interim champion. The announcement was made by Bob Arum without consulting the WBA. We are reducing the titles, which happened last Saturday. This division was reduced from 3 to 2 titles.”

    • Teddy Reynoso

      You mean the old shrewd Bob Arum jumped the gun yet again on a world boxing sanctioning body to have it his way?

  • ceylon mooney

    GREAT matchup here. dyin to see murata against a contender. ndam is a big step up.

  • Teddy Reynoso

    The WBA may just be rewarding Murata for patiently waiting for an opportunity to fight for its title. Though the Japanese may not have the glowing records of the likes of Triple G, Jacobs and Saunders,his high Olympic pedigree certainly is something that is hard to overlook. Especially in a division in need of drama other than that of the Golovkin-Canelo long drawn out telenovela. Though I don’t agree with this decision, I welcome it nevertheless because Murata deserves this kind of a break. I just hope he delivers against Ndam. What could be better than two former Olympic gold medalists ( GGG and Murata ) fighting for all the marbles so to speak in the middleweight class in the pros? How’s that for a near future plot assuming Murata wins? Saunders is not sure in getting Gennady given that scenario.

    • YouCanCallMeSweet

      3G is a silver medallist.

  • Teddy Reynoso

    It is an intriguing match up between an epic Olympic success and an epic Olympic fail.

  • Antony916

    I hope one of the networks picks this one up

