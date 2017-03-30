Marco Huck’s experience could be key to victory on Saturday

In preparation for his bout against undefeated Mairis Briedis, for the vacant WBC cruiserweight title, Marco Huck began training camp in Berlin in January before traveling to Morocco for three weeks for warm weather training. He then moved to Braunlage in Central Germany to work with former four-time world title challenger Oktay Urkal, his new coach.

The 32-year-old will be embarking on his 18th cruiserweight title fight on Saturday – more than any other 200-pounder in history.

Although Huck (40-3-1, 27 knockouts) is the slight underdog, the Serbian-born German transplant believes his greater experience could be key.

“Mairis is an upcoming talent,” he said. “He wants to go higher and higher but it’s a clear advantage that I’m so experienced. I’ve played for years in this Champions League-level and this will make a difference in the ring.”

Huck is respectful of who he will be facing on fight night but ultimately believes he has the answer to whatever Briedis (21-0, 18 KOs) brings.

“He’s a strong man. He’s won the last seven fights by knockout. He’s fought at heavyweight,” Huck explained. “He’s a strong man but I’m stronger. Of course I’m convinced (I’ll win). I’d be in the wrong place here (if I didn’t expect victory).”

Previously, Huck held the WBO belt for six years. He has long wanted to fight for the other belts but feels the WBC distinction to be extra special.

“It’s a very big honor for me,” he stated. “I was, for years, WBO champion with another promoter. I don’t remember the name (laughs). I always told my old promoter that I want a unification bout. They never gave this to me but now I’m free with my own company and now I can fight for the green belt of Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson. It’s a dream of my childhood and it’s a big, big honor for me.”

This is just one of many exciting fights that can be made in the talent-laden cruiserweight division. While we have been left slightly disappointed with some of the big fights of late, that didn’t turn out to be as exciting as we’d hope, this has “all-action” written all over it.

While stopping short of being drawn on a prediction, Huck expects the fight to be exciting.

“No predictions because it’s difficult to say before,” he said. “I always go for a knockout. I think it’s the best fight this week. It will be very attractive for the spectators.”

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at

