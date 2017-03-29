Quigley to have surgery on Friday for broken hand, detached tendon

Photo by: Naoki Fukuda

Jason Quigley revealed on social media on Wednesday he will have surgery to repair an injured right hand this week after sustaining the damage in the second round of his tougher-than-expected middleweight bout with Glen Tapia last Thursday.

Golden Boy President Eric Gomez followed up and told RingTV.com that Quigley was diagnosed with a broken right hand and a detached tendon in a visit to a specialist. He is scheduled to have surgery on Friday and is expected to make a full recovery and could return by the fall, Gomez said. “Though the doctor was surprised that Jason could lift his hand — let alone win a 10-round prizefight — after breaking his hand and ‘shredding’ his tendon,” Gomez told RING in an emailed statement, “this kind of heart, will and skill is what we have come to expect from Jason.”

Quigley, one of Golden Boy’s most highly-touted prospects, was expected to demolish Tapia in the premiere episode of Golden Boy’s new series on ESPN2 from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California. After hurting Tapia repeatedly in the early going, Quigley’s pace slowed and he seemed to be fatigued by the middle rounds. The roles soon reversed and an energized Tapia stalked Quigley for the second half of the fight. Still, Quigley (13-0, 10 knockouts) hung on and boxed his way to a unanimous decision victory, remaining undefeated despite the hitch and a renewed effort from Tapia, who had been stopped in his last two fights. Quigley, a former amateur star from Ireland, revealed the full extent of the injury on social media on Wednesday.

“As many of you know, I suffered an injury to my hand in the second round of my fight,” Quigley wrote. “No excuses, this is boxing. There’s going to be broken bones & blood spilled, this is why we love this sport.” After crediting Tapia with a gritty effort, he said he’ll be having surgery “this week and will be on the road to full recovery. I will be back in the ring sooner than expected to continue my journey to the top. This is only a minor bump in the road.”