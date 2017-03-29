News

Canelo Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. to run in U.S. cinemas

29
Mar
by The Ring

Select cinemas across the U.S. will host to the live broadcast of the Canelo Álvarez-Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. super middleweight showdown on May 6 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, according to a press release from event promoter Golden Boy Promotions.

Presented by Fathom Events, Golden Boy Promotions and HBO Pay Per View, the one-day cinema broadcast will begin at 6:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. MT / 8:00 p.m. CT / 9:00 p.m. ET.

In addition to catching all all four bouts of the pay-per-view show, event attendees will receive an exclusive commemorative fight mini-poster.

Tickets for “Canelo Álvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr.” cinema experience can be purchased beginning Friday, April 7, online by visiting www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices.

A complete list of theater locations will be available April 7 on the Fathom Event’s website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

