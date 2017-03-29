Canelo Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. to run in U.S. cinemas

Select cinemas across the U.S. will host to the live broadcast of the Canelo Álvarez-Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. super middleweight showdown on May 6 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, according to a press release from event promoter Golden Boy Promotions.

Presented by Fathom Events, Golden Boy Promotions and HBO Pay Per View, the one-day cinema broadcast will begin at 6:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. MT / 8:00 p.m. CT / 9:00 p.m. ET.

In addition to catching all all four bouts of the pay-per-view show, event attendees will receive an exclusive commemorative fight mini-poster.

Tickets for “Canelo Álvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr.” cinema experience can be purchased beginning Friday, April 7, online by visiting www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices.

A complete list of theater locations will be available April 7 on the Fathom Event’s website (theaters and participants are subject to change).