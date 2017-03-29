Leduan Barthelemy stops Reynaldo Blanco in nine

Photo / @FlashBarthelemy

Leduan Barthelemy has a ways to go before he finds the same success as his older brother Rances. But he is heading in the right direction.

Barthelemy broke down Reynaldo Blanco, eventually stopping him in round nine on Tuesday night at the Robinson Rancheria Resort and Casino in Nice, California.

Barthelemy improves to 13-0, with seven knockouts. Blanco falls to 14-4, 8 KOs.

The younger brother of Rances and Yan, the 27-year-old Leduan Barthelemy was fighting his first scheduled 10 round bout. He had fought modest opposition thus far, including Ricardo Nunez on Sept. 13, where he won a split decision.

Barthelemy utilized his more-polished skill set throughout his bout against Blanco, who has now lost two of his last three bouts. Barthlemey initiated exchanges between the two, connected often to the head of Blanco.

Blanco did his best work during the middle rounds, but the rally was short lived as Barthelemy forced Blanco to fight on the defensive. The end of the fight came in round nine, when a barrage of punches dropped Blanco on a knee. Blanco fought on, but his corner threw in the towel, prompting referee Edward Collantes to stop the bout at 1:30.

In the co-feature bout, junior middleweight Kyrone Davis won a 10-round split decision over Mark Anthony Hernandez.

Davis improves to 12-1, 5 KOs, while Hernandez drops to 9-1, 2 KOs.

Both fighters had their moments during the fight. Hernandez was effective in countering with right uppercuts or right hands to the head, while David mixed his attack from the head to the body.

Davis was deducted a point in round seven by referee Dan Stell for throwing and landing below Hernandez’s belt line.

One judge scored the bout 95-94 in favor of Hernandez, while the other two judges scored the bout 96-93 in favor of Davis.

In the opening bout of the ‘PBC on FS1’ telecast, middleweight Malcolm McAllister survived a sixth round knockdown to defeat Alejandro Torres (9-3-2, 4 KOs) to win by unanimous decision. All three judges scored the bout 58-55 in favor of McAllister, who goes to 9-0, 8 KOs.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper, Boxingscene.com, and Knockout Nation. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing