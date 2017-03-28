Scott Quigg added to Joshua-Klitschko card

Former WBA junior featherweight titleholder Scott Quigg will face Viorel Simion on the Anthony Joshua-Wladimir Klitschko undercard at Wembley Stadium in London on April 29.

Quigg, who is now being coached by Hall-of-Fame trainer Freddie Roach, will be making his second appearance in the featherweight division. The 28-year-old boxer-puncher moved north after losing a 122-pound unification match to Belfast rival Carl Frampton in February of last year.

Simion’s only career defeat came against reigning IBF featherweight titleholder Lee Selby in 2013. The Romanian tested Selby before dropping a 12-round unanimous decision.

“This is a fight I’m really looking forward to,” said Quigg. “It’s my first fight working with Freddie and training team and it will catapult me right in the mix for a world title fight.

“Simion is an experienced, skillful and strong fighter and (the) only blemish on his record is against Selby, who he pushed all the way. I’m expecting and preparing for a very tough fight but I expect to put in the best performance of my career.

“Training camp couldn’t be going any better. The switch out to L.A has been a breath of fresh air. The change of environment, working with Freddie and the quality of sparring has really freshened things up. I’m excited to show the improvements made on such a massive platform.”

Quigg’s desire to box for world honors at 126 pounds could be boosted ahead of the fight as promoter Eddie Hearn is looking to get the bout official eliminator status.

“This is a great fight for Scott and the last hurdle before he hunts his second world title,” said the Matchroom boss. “Simion gave Selby a great fight a few years back and is an all-action fighter that will bring the heat on April 29.

“Because of both fighters’ rankings, we are looking to apply to the WBA or the IBF to make this fight an official eliminator for the world title. If victorious, I expect Scott’s next fight to be for a featherweight world crown.”

Quigg’s clash with Simion is the first undercard fight confirmed for the sold-out heavyweight battle between IBF titleholder Joshua and former lineal champion Klitschko, with the WBA title also on the line.

Information courtesy of a press release issued by Matchroom Boxing.

Tom Gray is a UK Correspondent/ Editor for RingTV.com and a member of THE RING ratings panel. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

