Emmanuel Rodriguez KOs late-sub Robinson Lavinanza

Bantamweight contender Emmanuel Rodriguez knocked out late-sub Robinson Lavinanza in the opening round late Saturday night at the Parque Concepcion Perez Alberto in Fajardo, Puerto Rico.

Rodriguez improves to 16-0 (with 11 knockouts). Lavinanza, who was fighting outside of Chile for the first time in his career, falls to 11-4-1 (with 4 KOs).

The 24-year-old Rodriguez was scheduled to face former two-division titleholder Omar Narvaez of Argentina in an IBF title elimination bout but Narvaez never set foot in Puerto Rico to take part in pre-fight festivities leading up to Saturday. Lavianza took the fight on two days’ notice.

Rodriguez is ranked No. 4 by the IBF, while Narvaez is ranked No. 3.

Rodriguez took the fight to the overmatched southpaw, who has now lost his last two bouts. About a minute into the round, a left hook to the body dropped Lavinanza to one knee. Moments later, Lavinanza was dropped a second time, by a right hand to the head.

The end of the bout came at 2:21 when Rodriguez dropped Lavinanza a third time, courtesy of a left hook to the body.

Rodriguez, who is also ranked No. 8 by the WBA and No. 3 by the WBC, fought four times in 2015 but just once in 2016.

Junior lightweight Alfredo Santiago won a 10-round unanimous decision over Arturo Santos Reyes (19-7, 5 KOs). All three judges scored the bout 99-91 in favor of Santiago, who goes to 8-0 (with 2 KOs).

