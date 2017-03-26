Jorge Paez Jr. snaps losing streak with win over Daniel Sandoval

Middleweight Jorge Paez Jr. may be on the downside of his career but he still makes for fun fights. Sometimes, he can also rely on his punching power, which has been absent in recent fights.

Paez dropped Daniel Sandoval twice en route to a third round knockout stoppage victory on Saturday night at the Palenque in Chiapas, Chiapas, Mexico.

With the win, Paez improves to 40-9-2 (with 24 knockouts). Sandoval drops to 39-5 (with 36 KOs).

The victory over Sandoval snapped a three-bout losing streak for Paez, the son of Jorge Paez, Sr., who was known as “The Clown Prince of Boxing.” Sandoval is best known for recent losses to Omar Chavez and unbeaten Erickson Lubin.

Both fighters went on the attack from the opening bell. Paez dropped the taller Sandoval with a left hook to the head less than a minute into the opening round. Paez almost scored another knockdown late in the round but Sandoval survived the onslaught.

Paez dropped Sandoval in round two, hurting him again with a left hook but dropping him with a right uppercut to the head.

Sandoval demonstrated resiliency for fighting back but Paez continued scoring repeatedly with left hooks to the head. A barrage of punches to the head almost sent Sandoval to the canvas in round three but Sandoval stayed on his feet.

Sandoval remained on his stool to start the fourth round. As is customary when a fighter does not answer the bell to start a round in Mexico, referee Miguel Canul counted Sandoval out at 10 seconds.

In the co-feature, junior featherweight Emanuel Navarrete scored a first round technical knockout victory over Salvador Hernandez.

Navarette improves to 19-1 (with 16 KOs), while Hernandez falls to 15-6 (with 9 KOs).

About a minute into round one, Navarrete dropped Hernandez with a left uppercut to the head. Less than a minute later, a sweeping left hook dropped Hernandez again. Navarrete ended matters by dropping Hernandez a third time, courtesy of a barrage of punches to the head. Hernandez beat the count but referee Miguel Canul stopped the bout at 2:48.

Junior featherweight Willmank Cano Canonico (4-1-2, 3 KOs) of Venezuela scored an upset victory over former world bantamweight title challenger Daniel Rosas (20-4-1, 12 KOs), stopping him at 1:37 of the third round.

Junior featherweight Sergio Sanchez (3-0, 2 KOs) stopped Felipe Vazquez (2-5-1, 1 KO) at 1:43 of the first round.

Bantamweight David Picazo was successful in his pro debut, winning a four-round split decision over Jose Antonio Arellano (0-3). One judge scored the bout 39-37 for Arellano, while the other two judges scored the bout 40-36 for Picazo.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper, BoxingScene.com and Knockout Nation. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing.

Struggling to locate a copy of THE RING Magazine? Try here or…

SUBSCRIBE

You can subscribe to the print and digital editions of THE RING Magazine by clicking the banner or here. You can also order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page. On the cover this month: THE RING reveals The Greatest Heavyweight of All Time.