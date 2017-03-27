News

2016 Olympian Lawrence Okolie to return April 15 after 20 second debut

by Mitch Abramson

After winning his pro debut in just 20 seconds on Saturday, 2016 Olympian Lawrence Okolie will appear again on the undercard of the junior welterweight unification bout between Ricky Burns and Julius Indongo on April 15 at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

The imposing 24-year-old cruiserweight from London didn’t wait to make a first impression on the undercard of the rematch between Jorge Linares and Anthony Crolla, literally knocking Geoffey Cave (0-3) unconscious with a pair of rapid right hands in the first round, forcing the referee to wave off the bout without counting.

“The whole experience was invaluable,” the 6-5 Okolie said in a press release. “In the pros, sometimes you don’t have a scheduled time so you have to stay warm and get ready to be switched on so I have ticked that box already. I managed to keep my focus and not get overawed by the situation. I just relaxed and caught him with a right hand. I wasn’t sure if he was going down or not so I threw another right hand and that ended it.”

