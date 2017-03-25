News

Jorge Linares outpoints game Anthony Crolla again

25
Mar
by Doug Fischer

Jorge Linares dominated Anthony Crolla over the first half of their rematch on Saturday in Manchester, England, and then gave as good as he got down the stretch after dropping the courageous hometown hero in Round 7, going on win to another unanimous decision.

The 31-year-old Venezuelan retained THE RING and WBA lightweight titles with the victory.

Linares (42-3, 27 knockouts), who won by unanimous scores of 118-109, was at his flashy, stick-and-moving combination-punching best for most of the fight. He controlled the distance with smart lateral movement and an educated jab, which set up body shots and power punches.

The best punch landed during the fight, which was televised on Showtime in the U.S. and on Sky Sports in the U.K., was a left uppercut that Linares literally fired from hip in round 7. The beautiful shot wobbled and dropped Crolla (31-6-3, 13 KOs), who once again proved his warrior mettle by getting up, surviving the round  and then pressuring Linares hard enough in Round 8 to win it in the minds of most observers.

Crolla had a strong Round 9, but continued to absorb stiff jabs and flush uppercuts from Linares in the championship rounds, which almost promoted Crolla’s trainer Joe Gallagher to keep his fighter in their corner prior to the final round. Crolla, the former WBA titleholder who lost his belt to Linares last September, convinced his trainer to allow him to finish the fight and he did so in respectable fashion.

A full ringside report by U.K. editor Tom Gray will be posted shortly.

  • left hook

    Those uppercuts were vicious.

    • maxx

      Vicious yet beautiful.Kudos

  • Mark Schoeman

    The headline annoys me. Linares was dominant. This makes it sound like he eked out a close with versus the “game” Crolla. There was no need for a rematch. Today proved it.

    • ceylon mooney

      was it u or other colks sayin rematch pointless? a good few folks sayin that. i mean, a good fight is a good fight, but i remember that sentiment floatin around.

  • Chris Stans

    Linares probably has the most exciting style in current boxing imo

    • maxx

      Only second to Lomachenko.Kudos Chris

  • The Immortal S-Hop

    I was surprised that Linares did even better than last time. He’s so quick. It’s a pleasure to watch him. Beautiful boxing.

    • maxx

      Totally concur.Kudos

    • Ten Count Toronto

      Not that surprising. He found the blueprint in the last 3 rounds of the first fight. It was just a matter of being focused and disciplined enough to execute it over 12 rounds and not going for too much which is when Crolla had his chances to do good work in the first fight.

      It’s always a challenge for a naturally gifted offensive fighter to show restraint and resist the urge to run up the score when he’s got the tools for doing so, but in this case Liares realized the rematcht didn’t have to be as tough & punishing as the middle rounds of the first bout.

  • maxx

    As an Englishman I naturally wanted Crolla to win yet it did not break my heart to see the sublime Venezuelan getting his victory in such a brilliant performance, long may his career continue.

  • ceylon mooney

    easters people gonna let
    him fight linares? wouldnt mind seein garcia try that.

    • Sidewinder

      Mikey could box, knows his range and has more power so i’m favoring him against Linares. But Linares maybe the better boxer who knows? maybe until they meet in the ring we will find out. Thats why I love this matchup.

  • RayK

    I haven’t seen the fight yet but I did watch Linares v De Marco today and Jorge fired out a “sick” left hook in the 6th…according to Lamps!

    • RayK

      Left uppercut I should say

      • Ten Count Toronto

        It was a left uppercut that dropped Crolla in the 6th, it was a “parting shot” that Linares fired off the same move he was using to escape to his left away from an exchange. Crolla got caught with his eyes closed as he was missing his own right hand, and the punch had enough torque to impact both the tip of the chin and the nose so it was almost like two quick connects off one punch.

  • Ten Count Toronto

    Well it wasn’t as enjoyable as the first fight but it was quality time when you watch such a gifted performer execute a near perfect fight plan while still engaging enough not to stink it out.

    Linares wisely chose to build on what he discovered in the last 3 rounds of the first bout – that a little extra distance & smart movement really amplified the difference in talent & hand speed and took away most of Crolla’s chances to do his own damage during exchanges in the pocket.

    Less breathtaking combinations, more jabs, single shots & double ups without staying in the same place long enough for Crolla to get off on time. The bonus was he actually came closer to stopping Crolla this time because his tactics forced Crolla to open himself up more from the 7th round on by trying to lead from a range that was beyond his speed,reach and athletic envelope.

    This Linares Borrowed more from Mayweather than from Ricardo Lopez, but it is the style he would have to use if he ever faced Garcia, so it’s about time to start making a habit of it.

  • Ten Count Toronto

    Tough loss for Crolla, who showed a lot of heart and really helped Linares to look good by continuing to try to win the fight after falling way behind in the first 5 rounds.

    Just as last year, he did a good job moving forward with his chin tucked and blocking many punches with his gloves, but he took heavy damage to the body and had unlike the first fight, he had no opportunities to retaliate.

    **Unlike Danny Garcia a few weeks ago, Crolla made the hard decision to try forcing himself into the fight by taking chances and opening up on Linare’s terms because today those were going to be the ONLY terms available.**

    He almost got KO’d in the 6th, but that didn’t discourage him for long, he attacked well and hurt Linares slightly to win the 8th & 9th and create moderate amount of suspense in the late rounds and requiring Linares to come up with more brilliance in the 11th & 12th.

Current Poll

Ratings: Junior Featherweight

Guillermo Rigondeaux
1
Guillermo Rigondeaux
Record: 17-0-0 (11 KOs)
Jessie Magdaleno
2
Jessie Magdaleno
Record: 24-0-0 (17 KOs)
Rey Vargas
3
Rey Vargas
Record: 29-0-0 (22 KOs)
Genesis Servania
4
Genesis Servania
Record: 27-0-0 (11 KOs)
Nonito Donaire
5
Nonito Donaire
Record: 37-4-0 (24 KOs)
Moises Flores
6
Moises Flores
Record: 25-0-0 (17 KOs)
Diego De La Hoya
7
Diego De La Hoya
Record: 17-0-0 (9 KOs)
Hugo Ruiz
8
Hugo Ruiz
Record: 36-4-0 (32 KOs)
Yukinori Oguni
9
Yukinori Oguni
Record: 19-1-1 (7 KOs)
Jonathan Guzman
10
Jonathan Guzman
Record: 22-1-0 (22 KOs)

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
215-643-3069
© 2017 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.

Get Our Newsletter.

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news, events and deals in your inbox!