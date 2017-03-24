Jermell Charlo vs. Charles Hatley moved to April 22 on Showtime

Photo by: Naoki Fukuda

The PBC and Al Haymon’s musical chairs of television dates has started again with Jermell Charlo’s junior middleweight title defense against Charles Hatley landing on a new date.

As first reported by RingTV.com, Charlo will take on mandatory challenger Hatley on April 22 in the Showtime co-feature to Shawn Porter’s welterweight bout with Andre Berto at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. A press release was later sent out on Friday afternoon formally announcing the news.

Charlo was initially slated to defend his WBC title against Hatley on March 11 on the Showtime undercard of Gary Russell Jr.’s featherweight defense with Oscar Escandon at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon, Hill Maryland on Showtime. But a back injury to Escandon pushed the date back to May 27, which now also appears in flux, a source told RING.

Peter Quillin, who hasn’t fought since he was shockingly stopped by Danny Jacobs in one round in December of 2015, was rumored to be the April 22 co-feature to Berto-Porter. But his return at 168 pounds appears to be up in the air again, the source said. In any event, Charlo will now make the first defense of his title against Hatley after securing the vacant strap with a brutal, eighth-round knockout of John Jackson last May.

Charlo (28-0, 13 knockouts) said he is motivated by twin brother Jermall Charlo’s knockout of Julian Williams in December for his bout with Hatley (26-1-1, 18 KOs), which is promoted by Lou DiBella. “My brother had an outstanding performance against Julian Williams,” Charlo said in a press release. “And I want to compete with that. It’s motivated me and I’m ready to get out there and show off my power and skills.”