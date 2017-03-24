News

Sergey Kovalev indicates he signed deal memo for Ward rematch

Photo by: Naoki Fukuda
24
Mar
by Mitch Abramson

Sergey Kovalev revealed on social media he has signed a new deal memo for a rematch with Andre Ward but not before Kovalev tabbed Ward “Son of Judges” in a Twitter post after Ward won a close decision in their first fight in November.

The rematch is set for June 17 at Mandalay Bay on HBO PPV. Kovalev signed the deal memo on Tuesday and is now waiting for Ward, who calls himself “Son of God” for his Christian faith, to ink his side of the contract. “Couple days ago I have signed a new memo for rematch which was (sent) to me by Roc Nation,” Kovalev wrote on Twitter on Thursday night, referencing Ward promoter Roc Nation. “Still waiting on Son of Judges to sign it.”

Main Events CEO Kathy Duva, who handles Kovalev, declined to comment when reached on Friday. Josh Dubin, an attorney for Ward, didn’t immediately return a phone message. Ward won a hotly contested unanimous decision on Nov. 19 by scores of 114-113, 114-113 and 114-113 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, rising from a second-round knockdown to claim Kovalev’s WBA/IBF/WBO light heavyweight titles.

Kovalev (30-1-1, 26 knockouts) has hounded Ward for the rematch, believing he won the first fight. While Ward has hinted at retirement and spoken of walking away from a rematch if the deal isn’t suitable to his liking, Dubin indicated to RingTV.com last month that Ward is focused on facing Kovalev again. With Roman (Chocolatito) Gonzalez losing last Saturday to Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, Ward (31-0, 15 KOs) was promoted to No. 1 on RING’s Pound-for-Pound list while Kovalev is locked at No. 2.

  • I was paid 104000 bucks last year by doing an internet task and consequently I was able to do it by w­orking in my own time f­o­r several hours everyday. I used work opportunity I stumbled upon on the internet and therefore I am thrilled that I was able to earn such decent cash. It is genuinely newbie-friendly and therefore I’m so delighted that I discovered out about it. Have a look at exactly what I do… http://olaurl.com/15cep

  • Abraham E. Hernández

    1 vs 2…when was the last time that happened.

    • Conrad

      The first fight?

      • JV316

        i think he means p4p

      • JV316

        i think he means p4p

    • Dee Money

      Chavez v Whittaker?

  • Stephen M

    “Son of judges”, haha.

    • JV316

      kovalev is #1 p4p at coming up with derisive nicknames

    • JV316

      kovalev is #1 p4p at coming up with derisive nicknames

  • Paul Kelly

    Maybe Kovalev won’t get screwed by the judges this time.

    • TNT

      Are you kidding me? They are unpacking the lube as we speak. They all want a piece of that Russian.

  • Joe Denham

    As I said before the first fight, Kovalev will need to knock Ward out to win in the USA. The referee will permit Ward to use illegal tactics, while getting in Kovalev’s face for nothing.

  • TNT

    LMFAO “Son of Judges.”

    I like both fighters but… WAR KOVALEV!!!!

Current Poll

Ratings: Junior Featherweight

Guillermo Rigondeaux
1
Guillermo Rigondeaux
Record: 17-0-0 (11 KOs)
Jessie Magdaleno
2
Jessie Magdaleno
Record: 24-0-0 (17 KOs)
Rey Vargas
3
Rey Vargas
Record: 29-0-0 (22 KOs)
Genesis Servania
4
Genesis Servania
Record: 27-0-0 (11 KOs)
Nonito Donaire
5
Nonito Donaire
Record: 37-4-0 (24 KOs)
Moises Flores
6
Moises Flores
Record: 25-0-0 (17 KOs)
Diego De La Hoya
7
Diego De La Hoya
Record: 17-0-0 (9 KOs)
Hugo Ruiz
8
Hugo Ruiz
Record: 36-4-0 (32 KOs)
Yukinori Oguni
9
Yukinori Oguni
Record: 19-1-1 (7 KOs)
Jonathan Guzman
10
Jonathan Guzman
Record: 22-1-0 (22 KOs)

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
215-643-3069
© 2017 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.

Get Our Newsletter.

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news, events and deals in your inbox!