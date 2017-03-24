News

Dougie’s Friday mailbag

by Doug Fischer

WHY BUMP CHOCOLATITO FROM HIS THRONE?

How are you doing Dougie,

Holy S**t, I can’t believe you guys just dropped Chocolatito from the top of your pound-for-pound list to No. 4. I mean the guy lost a controversial decision, a fight he should have won and Ring Magazine rubs salt to the injury. What ever happened to his previous “body-of-work?” That is not fair enough, but then life is not always fair.

Looking at your new P4P list, I can’t help but wonder what Guillermo Rigoudeux is still doing on that list having fought semi-bums in his last four fights. Naoya Inuoe has just 12 fights and he is on the list… SMH. No disrespect to the experts on the panel, but I honestly think they should re-evaluate the criteria for the P4P list. Then again, it is The Ring’s list and not mine, everybody is entitled to their list or opinion.

For the record, can I see your personal “updated” P4P list. Surely it can’t be exactly the same as your employers, can it?

Am also curious as to how the big heavyweight showdown between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko will play out in April. Will experience triumph over youth and hunger? What are your thoughts?

Keep up the wonderful work bro and warm regards to the family. – Lanre from Lagos, Nigeria

I know I tend to give underdogs the benefit of the doubt but I really view Joshua-Klitschko as a toss-up fight. I know AJ is a big favorite with fans and media but Wladdy wouldn’t have taken the fight if – in the immortal words of he and his brother’s mentor, the late, great Max Schmeling – didn’t “zee zomething.” Klitschko has sparred with Joshua before and knowing him, he took meticulous mental notes during every minute he shared the ring with the young British star (and while watching AJ spar with other heavyweights in his camp). So, while a lot of fans and boxing people are expecting Joshua to walk right through the inactive 40-year-old former champ, I’m thinking if it goes past five or six rounds, we could see the old lion take the young lion into deep water and drown him.

Holy S**t, I can’t believe you guys just dropped Chocolatito from the top of your pound-for-pound list to No. 4. I know. It sucks. It’s been a depressing week for “Chocoholics,” hasn’t it?

I mean the guy lost a controversial decision, a fight he should have won and Ring Magazine rubs salt to the injury. I agree that Gonzalez’s loss to Srisaket Sor Rungvisai was controversial, as do most – but not all – of the members of THE RING’s Ratings Panel, but there was nothing malicious in the decision to drop Chocolatito three spots in the pound-for-pound rankings. Gonzalez has not truly dominated his opposition or exhibited “elite form” since his flyweight title defense against Brian Viloria in October 2015. He struggled more than expected against 16-2 McWilliams Arroyo last April, and against Carlos Cuadras (although nobody in his right mind should have expected him to dominate the 35-0-1 defending 115-pound titleholder in his FIRST fight at junior bantamweight). The common thought is that he isn’t what he was at junior flyweight or flyweight, and if he can’t totally dominate his opposition he doesn’t deserve to be on top of the “mythical rankings.”

Photo by Tom Hogan – Hoganphotos/K2 Promotions

And as sad as it is to report this, much of the U.S. boxing media and most of the fans that I had contact with through social media and the mailbag viewed Sor Rungvisai as an undeserving challenger and/or “tune-up” fight for Chocolatito. (I tried to tell faithful mailbag readers and Twitter “experts” that the Thai veteran was a legit contender and a total f__king badass, but nobody listens anymore.) So, I think Sor Rungvisai’s lack of reputation (in the U.S.) also hurt Gonzalez’s pound-for-pound standing. People think Chocolatito shouldn’t have been dropped or struggle at all against the Thai challenger, and you and I can’t tell those folks anything. It is what it is.

What ever happened to his previous “body-of-work?” Good question. Gonzalez’s past accomplishments kept him from dropping into the lower pound-for-pound top 10 (or even off of the list), but “body of work” isn’t a primary criteria for every member of the Ratings Panel and Editorial Board. Some members view current form and domination (the proverbial “eye test”) as more important than past victories. But quality of opposition and body of work obviously count, otherwise Vasyl Lomachenko or Terence Crawford would have ascended to the top of the rankings.

That is not fair enough, but then life is not always fair. Yep, and guess what? Sometimes there is no clear or correct answer or favorite, especially given a subjective ranking list that doesn’t have a set criteria.

Looking at your new P4P list, I can’t help but wonder what Guillermo Rigoudeux is still doing on that list having fought semi-bums in his last four fights. I wonder the same thing, but then I’ve been accused of being a big, fat “hater” by the Cubanophiles and Stinker Worshipers out there in the Boxing Twitterverse and comment section under this column. Ha! So be it!

Naoya Inuoe has just 12 fights and he is on the list… SMH. I’m all good with The Monster being in the last slot of THE RING’s mythical rankings. He’s a two-division titleholder in just 12 bouts, and the cats that he dethroned were no joke. He’s also dominated most of his opposition. If that’s not pound-for-pound-level stuff, we might as well do away with these silly excuses for excessive boxing geekdom and mental masturbation.

No disrespect to the experts on the panel, but I honestly think they should re-evaluate the criteria for the P4P list. Don’t worry, they will. They can obsess over this stuff as much as the hardest core diehard boxing nerd. These rankings will be reviewed and revised ad nauseam every time somebody in the top five fights.

Then again, it is The Ring’s list and not mine, everybody is entitled to their list or opinion. Yup, and everyone has their own Pound-for-Pound King. ESPN.com just agreed upon elevating Gennady Golovkin to their top spot. HBO’s “Fight Game” anointed Lomacheno to No. 1 late last year. BoxRec.com has Canelo Alvarez at numero uno (for some reason… I guess they’re just a bunch of Golden Boy shills, right?). Transnational Boxing Rankings agrees with RING and has the 30-0 unified light heavyweight titleholder at No. 1.

For the record, can I see your personal “updated” P4P list. Surely it can’t be exactly the same as your employers, can it? It probably ain’t like anybody’s list. LOL. And if it were THE RING’s official top 10, we’d be getting just as much disagreement from fans as we are now. That’s just the nature of the beast.

1. Gonzalez (as far as I’m concerned the only four-division titleholder on this list should be 47-0 and still hold a 115-pound belt)

2. Kovalev (I thought he clearly outpointed Andre Ward last November)

3. Golovkin (outboxing the consensus No. 2-rated middleweight doesn’t diminish the 160-pound king’s divisional dominance or his skills/ring generalship in my view)

4. Lomachenko (the two-division titleholder appears to be at or near his physical prime and a near perfect mix of skill, technique and athleticism)

5. Crawford (ditto)

6. Ward (I don’t think he should be a two-division titleholder but he was a dominant super middleweight champ and he was competitive with Kovalev, so not too shabby)

7. Inoue (Japanese wunderkind won two titles in two weight classes – leapfrogging a division – in just two years and eight bouts; and he’s at the top of the competitive 115-pound division)

8. Yamanaka (long-reigning bantamweight champ remains unbeaten after 12 title defenses, including two stern challenges from the marvelously skilled and battle-tested Anselmo Moreno)

9. Pacquiao (the faded future hall of famer ain’t what he used to be but remains a top welterweight contender)

10. Alvarez (the star two-division champ isn’t the most naturally gifted or dominant fighter but his 50-bout resume includes three future hall of famers among 11 – soon to be 12 – titleholders)

 

CONLAN COMETH

Dia Duit, Dougie! (That’s hello in Irish)!

Recently started reading your mailbag a few months ago (I live for it on Monday and Friday in work now) and decided I’d give it a crack with a couple of questions in the hope this e-mail goes directly from the fighting Irish city of Belfast to your mailbag!

I’m sure you can guess it’s pretty good being a fight fan from Ireland with the array of talent we’ve had through the years, not to mention how good Carl Frampton has been for a community that has been somewhat divided in the past. The man oozes class!! Quick question on him, have you heard any rumblings from your side of the pond of possible LSC part 3? It doesn’t seem like it’s going to happen from what we are hearing here. Lee Selby seems likely next? Your thoughts?

I was absolutely buzzing for the Michael Conlan debut and just wanted to know if you caught it while you were in NYC that weekend? If so, what did you think of our highly successful amateurs 1st bout and how good to you think Michael can be?

Also, headlining MSG for your 1st fight is HUGE in my eyes for a kid from Belfast! Can you think of anyone previously who has had so much hype in their debut and fought in such a prestigious place as top dog on the card?

Finally, just a quick one, who would be your 3 favourite/best Irish fighters of all time? Mine would have to be Carl Frampton (because the man is a hero!), Bernard Dunne (loved to watch the guy fight) and finally, Katie Taylor (followed her through her amateur career and it’s great to see her represent this country at any level).

I hope this reaches you and the family in good health, Doug!

Go raibh mile maith agat (That’s Irish for thanks a million) for reading! – Christopher

Thanks Chris. My three favorite Irish fighters are former bantamweight titleholder Wayne McCullough, former featherweight champ and hall of famer Barry McGuigan and former middleweight and super middleweight beltholder Steve Collins. Everybody’s crapping on Jason Quigley for going 10 rounds with Glen Tapia last night, but I won’t be surprised if “El Animal” eventually works his way into my top three. The top three Irish boxers of all time (in my opinion) are 1930s welterweight champ Jimmy McLarnin, Jack Dempsey (the middleweight standout of the late 1800s, not the heavyweight champ of the 1920s), and late 1800s heavyweight contender “Sailor” Tom Sharkey.

I’m sure you can guess it’s pretty good being a fight fan from Ireland with the array of talent we’ve had through the years, not to mention how good Carl Frampton has been for a community that has been somewhat divided in the past. Irish boxing is doing well and looks to have a strong future with Frampton (who is indeed a classy badass) and Conlan commanding headlines on both sides of the pond, and Taylor with the potential to do so. (And this is BEFORE Conor McGregor takes over boxing! Wow!)

Quick question on him, have you heard any rumblings from your side of the pond of possible LSC part 3? Nope, and Frampy might as well look into other options if it isn’t going to take place in Belfast. That would be total garbage if all three fights with Santa Cruz took place in the U.S.

It doesn’t seem like it’s going to happen from what we are hearing here. Lee Selby seems likely next? Your thoughts? I’m good with that Wales-vs.-Ireland matchup. It’s an opportunity for Frampy to win a major featherweight belt and it would likely be a competitive and entertaining fight. I favor The Jackal by decision.

I was absolutely buzzing for the Michael Conlan debut and just wanted to know if you caught it while you were in NYC that weekend? No, I had to sit that one out even though I was in town. The combination of Jimmy’s Corner and grinding out last week’s Friday mailbag was a little too much for me, so I took it easy on the eve of the Big (and Little) Drama Show. But it

Photo / Mikey Williams-Top Rank

looked like an extremely live environment and a tremendous start for a potential star (or, at the very least, a bona-fide attraction). I’m going to make sure to be ringside for his second pro bout (penciled in for the April 22 show headlined by his stablemate Oscar Valdez at StubHub Center in Carson, California), and I hope to check him out at The Rock Gym prior to that Top Rank PPV card.

If so, what did you think of our highly successful amateurs 1st bout and how good to you think Michael can be? I thought he looked a little tight to be honest, but that’s to be expected given the stage and magnitude of his pro debut. I expect him to be more relaxed and fluid in subsequent fights. I know Top Rank intends to keep him busy and move him fast (they kind of have to, Michael is already 25). We’ll see where he’s at in about year. I don’t know if he’s going to be a world titleholder one day (he’s in a deep and competitive division) but I know he’s going to sell tickets in Belfast and NYC (and Bob Arum is going to be sure to put him on big cards in Las Vegas and in the L.A. area).

Also, headlining MSG for your 1st fight is HUGE in my eyes for a kid from Belfast! Can you think of anyone previously who has had so much hype in their debut and fought in such a prestigious place as top dog on the card? No, not really. That was the kind of debut usually reserved for an Olympic gold medalist, but it involved the right boxer with the right promoter in the right place at the right time.

 

POUND-FOR-POUND THEFT

Mr. Fischer,

I know you are not too much into the p4p lists. Still how can the top spot be based on two robberies? Ward’s win and Gonzalez’s loss both seemed to be robberies. On the other hand, GGG didn’t knock Jacobs out but here the number one beat the number two square and fare. Doesn’t that count? What is your list? – Matthias

I gave my top 10 list in the first email of his mailbag column and it holds as much weight as the pound-for-pound rankings of any other publication or boxing writer or boxing fan, which is ZILCH.

To me (and to you, obviously) it sucks that Ward assumed THE RING’s No. 1 pound-for-pound spot with a combination of winning in controversial fashion and the previous top dog losing in controversial fashion, but those who believe that he legitimately beat Kovalev and that Sor Rungvisai deserved to outpoint Gonzalez (or were never convinced that Chocolatito was the best boxer on the planet) are very satisfied that the undefeated American is now recognized as the pound-for-pound king by the Bible of Boxing.

For the record, I didn’t fight against Ward being elevated to the top spot. I made it clear that I didn’t like it but I could understand the reasoning behind it. I understand that Gonzalez is not an unstoppable force at 115 pounds (and that his body of work and performance against Sor Rungvisai is not enough to keep him in the top spot in the opinions in the view of others). And I wasn’t comfortable with leapfrogging Lomachenko to the top spot. The Ukrainian uber-talent is an athletic/technical marvel but, in my opinion, he hasn’t faced and beaten enough badasses to be considered the absolute best in the sport. However, if your main pound-for-pound criteria is how awesome a boxer looks in the moment (like HBO’s “Fight Game” show), then I can’t be mad atcha for making Loma the king.

And I’m not mad at anyone who has GGG in the top spot, either. He hasn’t won any super fights or beaten any fellow pound-for-pounders but he’s arguably the most dominant champion in boxing right now.

 

THOUGHTS ON GGG VS JACOBS

Hey Doug!

I’ve been a longtime reader, and have decided to write in for my first time here on my take from the Gennady Golovkin vs Daniel Jacobs fight.

First off; with Gennady Golovkin being the super champion with three belts, a brand name fighter, with huge future plans, I think it was an insane mistake by team GGG to allow Jacobs that much time to re-hydrate (possibly because they weren’t prepared for Team Jacobs’ move). It created a huge advantage for Jacobs as we witnessed a large super middleweight fighting a regular sized middleweight. Team Jacobs definitely won the negotiations overall and found that loop hole by skipping the IBF weigh in. What would be more remembered? He had three belts instead of two, or dethroning one of the baddest middleweights of all time in a huge upset? Winning the fight was 1 million percent more important than having one extra belt. They played that perfect and team Triple G put his record at huge risk by allowing that to happen. If his goal is get all the MW belts and being MW champion, then all the fights should be fought at MW until he moves up. Those extra hours of re-hydration that Jacobs got made a huge difference in the play out of the overall fight. What are your thoughts on the weight situation here?

As for the fight, I think Gennady fought his C-level fight overall, a flat performance. Once again, I think the weight factored into that and overall PRESSURE. Having this knockout streak active brings way more pressure to get the best result possible in this fight, a knockout. With the size advantage and a great performance Daniel Jacobs brought, a knockout wasn’t in the cards. At a lot of points GGG just wasn’t executing the best strategy possible. Particularly in the rounds after he hurt Jacobs he was looking for one big shot, and getting out boxed those rounds. Now that the knockout streak is gone, Golovkin becomes a better fighter. In a similar situation where a knockout isn’t there, he could be looking to dominate more of the rounds by boxing more instead of looking for a KO.

As for Jacobs, I thought him and his team had a beautiful plan. It’s clearly extremely difficult to hurt Gennady Golovkin and if you try to do so, you’re most likely going to get KTFO while opening up. To try to outbox him and keep moving 12 rounds was a great plan. The fact that GGG wants a knockout made this strategy even more effective. Outbox GGG and when he does hurt you in the fight you can take the punishment because of the 15 pound weight advantage. A great plan. I think Jacobs deserves tremendous praise for his performance tonight. He came close. I look forward to seeing him fight again.

And as for anyone who’s take from tonight was Golovkin is a “hype job”, was “exposed”, is “overrated”, they’re what we like to call morons. Bottom line is we saw not GGG’s great performance against another world class boxer and #2 in the division; who was larger, extremely prepared, and put up a great performance. AND GGG STILL WON. I do worry that Gennady might be passed his absolute top prime physically, but that’s yet to be seen. Without getting into GGG’s future, I will say I am expecting Gennady’s next few performances to be much better than tonight’s against whoever his opponent might be. I think Canelo vs GGG, and Kovalev vs Ward 2 are the best two fights to be made in boxing right now. With there clearly being some bad blood in the Triple G vs superstar Canelo fight, that fight gets me how they say in Kazakhstan, VERY EXCITE!

Overall, it’s a great night of boxing. Both main events were simply great fights. Exactly what boxing fans dream of.  Chocolatito vs. Sor Rungvisai was fight of the year, followed by a nail biting, down to the final minute middleweight title fight where we could have gotten any decision and not be SHOCKED. I love BOXEO. Love the mail column. Keep up the great work. I’m out! – Jay

Thanks for sharing your many thoughts, Jay.

My thoughts on the weight situation are that it wasn’t that big of a deal. For starters, it should be noted that MOST of Golovkin’s opponents outweigh him on fight night. Regarding the early weigh-in time, that had nothing to do with Team Jacobs. K2 Promotions and the New York commission didn’t want the GGG-Jacobs weigh-in to conflict with the set-up for the Michael Conlan-headlined card that was to take place in The Theater of Madison Square Garden (site of the weigh-in) that night. Team Golovkin had no control over Team Jacobs’ decision not to take part in the IBF’s second/same-day weigh-in. If Jacobs didn’t want to fight for the IBF title, that’s his prerogative. What’s Golovkin going to do about it, refuse to fight him the day of the event? Come on! Yeah, it’s a loophole for large middleweight to exploit when fighting GGG because they know he wants to hold onto the IBF belt (along with all his other titles), and if Tom Loeffler and Golovkin’s managers feel it puts their client at an extreme disadvantage going forward they may add some contractual stipulations that limit how much weight future opponents can put on. However, they won’t be able to do that with a bigger star, such as Canelo, and may not even be able to do that with Billy Joe Saunders because the WBO beltholder knows that Golovkin desperately wants that fourth and final major 160-pound belt.

It’s just a hunch, but I don’t think Golovkin gives a rat’s ass how much weight his opponents put on after the weigh-in. He knows that he can more than hold his own with heavier opponents.

The bottom line is that Jacobs weighed in under 160 pounds at the official weigh-in. He made the middleweight limit when he was supposed to. Did the extra weight help him during the fight? Probably, but not as much as his excellent preparation and game plan.

The only problem I have with his putting on a lot of weight is the double standard I see with some fans and media that loudly cry foul with certain fighters who put on a lot of weight after weigh-ins (such as Canelo, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., David Lemieux, etc.) but are strangely silent when other fighters do the same thing (Jacobs, Tim Bradley, Terence Crawford, Yuriorkis Gamboa, etc.). What’s up with that?

I think Gennady fought his C-level fight overall, a flat performance. I disagree. GGG gets tagged with a lot of punches when puts forth is C-level fight (or in his words “street fight”). His defense and his jab were on point vs. Jacobs. It wasn’t his best offensive effort but he had to respect the skill, speed, power and size of Jacobs.

I think the weight factored into that and overall PRESSURE. Having this knockout streak active brings way more pressure to get the best result possible in this fight, a knockout. Well, if that’s true, GGG can rest easy. The streak has ended at 23 victims.

At a lot of points GGG just wasn’t executing the best strategy possible. I thought he boxed well, he just didn’t fight with a sense of urgency. Maybe Golovkin knew he was in control of the fight or perhaps Jacobs wouldn’t allow him to shift gears and overwhelm him.

Particularly in the rounds after he hurt Jacobs he was looking for one big shot, and getting out boxed those rounds. I agree that he was looking to land single power shots, but I disagree that he was getting out-boxed by Jacobs.

Now that the knockout streak is gone, Golovkin becomes a better fighter. We will see. I don’t think it hurts him to have finally gone 12 rounds.

As for Jacobs, I thought him and his team had a beautiful plan. Indeed. It was almost enough to outpoint Golovkin.

It’s clearly extremely difficult to hurt Gennady Golovkin and if you try to do so, you’re most likely going to get KTFO while opening up. You don’t have to be Ray Arcel or Eddie Futch to know that.

To try to outbox him and keep moving 12 rounds was a great plan. Well, it kept him upright and in the fight for 12 rounds. That’s nothing to scoff at.

I think Jacobs deserves tremendous praise for his performance tonight. He came close. I look forward to seeing him fight again. Me too, hopefully this year.

And as for anyone who’s take from tonight was Golovkin is a “hype job”, was “exposed”, is “overrated”, they’re what we like to call morons. That’s being nice.

I do worry that Gennady might be passed his absolute top prime physically, but that’s yet to be seen. I don’t know if he’s totally past his prime, but he’s probably no longer at his physical peak. He’ll continue to kick ass this year and next but his age and experience will eventually catch up with him.  

Without getting into GGG’s future, I will say I am expecting Gennady’s next few performances to be much better than tonight’s against whoever his opponent might be. Time will tell. It’s hard to imagine Saunders and Canelo presenting the kind of problems Jacobs did on March 18, but maybe they’ll find other ways to challenge him.

 

Email Fischer at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter at @dougiefischer

 

  • Michel Desgrottes

    Ward is #1 get over it, shout out to ODLH for putting Marlen Esparza on espn

    • learnmore

      On some boxing sites, not all, has Dougie pointed out that Ward, GGG, Lomachenko, Canelo are #1 on different sites. There’s no universally recognised P4P #1 at this moment. Its up for grabs. So you need to get over it has well. Like most boxing fans you will sight which site makes Ward #1 & another person will sight another site who makes another boxer #1. P4P is a load of bullsh** IMO.

      • Michel Desgrottes

        He number 1 on ring, get over it

        • Keano

          So what dude? Ring ratings are completely worthless

    • Orca

      The Ring isn’t the be all and end all. He’s not number 1 on my list.

      • Michel Desgrottes

        Cool story, but he number 1

    • WildArrow

      Well I agree with you with Ward at #1.

    • Rick

      Yeah he’s not really.

  • Tony Nightstick

    Wonderful that ultra-tough “Sailor” Tom Sharkey got a mention. He had THE cauliflower ear. And that chest tattoo! And this coming from someone who doesn’t at all care for tattoos.

    http://www.irish-boxing.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/10/tom-sharkey.jpg

  • Fidel.

    God Dougie give it a rest Roman lost fair and square. I don’t like to see a grown man cry for a week.

    • mark elding

      No he didn’t.

    • ceylon mooney

      nope. not even close. outlanded his opponent 10 of 12
      rounds. hit him harder, more power shots, more
      clean shots…

      there is an official criteria for scoring pro boxing.

      being tough enough to take a beating isnt on that list.

  • Josh Boss

    P4P rankings don’t mean much but for what it’s worth, I’d take out Inoue and Yamanaka from Dougie’s list and put Mikey Garcia in somewhere and Thurmy at 10. Inoue would be a very close 11 though.

    • Boomtown

      You must be an American with that view

      • Josh Boss

        English.

    • ceylon mooney

      i can dig
      garcia there but not thurman

  • ciobanu catalin

    Ward is a punk bitch! I guess someone had to fill in for floyd

    • Orca

      I’m not liking the way that he is making Kovalev sit on the sidelines waiting for the ‘king’ to decide both of their futures. Ward is a part time fighter and a full time prima donna. He has a chip on his shoulder as big as Kov’s fist.

      • mark elding

        I agree. Kovalev won their first fight but should have been concerned how well Ward closed the gap in the second half.
        Sergey should have been back in the ring already, working on improving his game just in case Ward eventually decides they’ll share a ring again.

  • learnmore

    RING, whats the deal with ODLH/GBP saying if GGG fights in June it will jeopardise the Canelo fight. Canelo could also get injured in the Chavez jr fight in May not only GGG in June. If he lost, he loses.

    • Boomtown

      Any excuse to wriggle out of fighting decent opposition for GBP. They learnt there lesson when Canelo deserved to lose to Lara.

      • Ciscostudent561

        Lol no Lara wasn’t boxing at all. Canelo sucks at cutting off the ring but cmon fam. Lara walked backwards the whole fight. To me Lara doesn’t box. He runs. He has all the skills but is just anti boxing in nature practice and approach. He’s everything wrong with boxing too. Look at his opponents. Look who he has called out. The fact that ppl show him any level of rep is disgraceful. Floyd didn’t run. He just didn’t take risk or finish opponents when he turned into Money May but Lara? Uhgggggghh 😑

    • Rick

      I know right , if that’s the case then maybe Canelo should’ve manned up and fought him instead of Jacobs. Way I see it he has no right to put any conditions on the fight since he’s the one delaying it for a year now.

  • mark elding

    I watched the best pound for pound fighter in the world unfairly lose his 115lb title and unbeaten record last Saturday, in a fight that should have enhanced his status as one of the greatest sub 118lb fighters in history.
    Sure, Gonzalez took his lumps from an elite, clearly bigger guy. The little master has risen four weight divisions already and is at the absolute limit of what his body can cope with in the ring. But anyone who can’t appreciate what Chocolatito acheived in the ring that night against all manner of adversity, who believes the decision was fair, should really stick to watching other sports.

    PFP
    1. Gonzalez
    2. Kovalev
    3. Golovkin
    4. Pacquiao
    5. Crawford
    6. Lomachenko
    7. Ward
    8. Rigondeaux
    9. Inoue
    10. Yamanaka

    I explained my reasonings when posting under the recent ‘Ring Ratings Update’ article a few days ago, so will refrain from doing so again.

    • ceylon mooney

      he should stay where he is on the p4p list. his performance againsf rungsvai was damn good, especially after that knockdown. kinda like pac-
      margarito

      this is a crooked ass sport with lotsa rigged and bad judging. thenring doesnt have to go along with it. according to the criteria cor scoring professional boxing, gonzales won by a very comfortable margin.

      • mark elding

        I’ve scored the fight twice, both times 115-111 Gonzalez. To be as biased as possible for the tough Thai, it wouldn’t have been outrageous for two of those Gonzalez rounds to have swung the opposite way, making it 113-113. But being biased is wrong, and that is still the absolute closest it could possibly have been scored.
        Roman won the fight and, ,I thought, cemented his greatness.

        • ceylon mooney

          totally, but rungsvai was bad ass! terminator man.

  • Orca

    My favorite part of Friday. Good p4p list Dougie. It falls closer to my own than other boxing media p4p list I’ve seen. It just makes no sense to me to replace the p4p king, that most boxing observers felt won his last fight, with a guy that the vast majority of observers felt lost his last fight. What’s up with that? As for Klit AJ, I agree. No way WK takes this fight if he is not certain he will win it. Trouble is that AJ was a lesser fighter when they sparred. In the meantime, WK got embarrassed by Fury and Joshua has a lot more experience. I still consider the fight a pick em due to the question marks surrounding both guys.

  • learnmore

    Good to see the ball is rolling for the Ward v Kovalev rematch in June, I saw a Kovalev tweet saying he has a memo from Roc Nation agreeing to a rematch, waiting for Ward to sign.

    • disqus_EewaFe3EB6

      Ward will win an easy and “ugly” UD and they’re gonna say he ran all night and didn’t deserve it

      • Rick

        A fight with Kovalev ain’t never going to be easy.

      • ceylon mooney

        dunno. he lost the last one. i def think bith fighters are capable of winning.

  • disqus_EewaFe3EB6

    To add in on the weight advantage discussion, Chocolatito (whom I love as a fighter) was outweighting his opponent by a lot at lower weights. Nobody ever said shit

    • Orca

      One doughnut will do that to a guy.

      • disqus_EewaFe3EB6

        huh?

      • Jorge

        especially for a guy like chocolatito

    • mark elding

      That was always on my mind and it’s why, although I’ve been a fan since before he won his second divisional title at 108lb, I didn’t consider Gonzalez to be a major PFP player until he started to rip through respected fully fledged flyweights.
      Essentially, Chocolatito generally outclassed top fighters at 105-108lb in a manner that elite fighters with a fight night size advantage should, soundly beat top fighters more his own natural size at 112lb, and is now edging past naturally bigger eilte opposition with a wonderful mix of guile and heart.
      The true epitome of ‘pound for pound’. And it’s why I continue to rate the diminished Pacquiao very highly amongst his contemporaries.

      • disqus_EewaFe3EB6

        Sugar ray f—in robinson himself was a very big welterweight, still the greatest to ever do it in my eyes

        • mark elding

          And then he was a pretty slender middleweight, despite his height, often giving away natural size at 160lb against the like of LaMotta and Turpin, at least until he met even smaller welters moving up like Carmen Basilio.

          Robinson probably was the greatest of athem all, but that absense of 147lb fight footage is a real bugbear to me.

          • disqus_EewaFe3EB6

            According to what they say, middleweight robinson wasn’t even close to welterweight robinson. But there’s a lot of idolizing there so…
            My point was, even robinson had the size advantage at smaller weights, and gave up a few pounds at middleweight. It’s nothing new

          • mark elding

            It’s nothing new but it’s taken to the extreme sometimes with 24-36 hour weigh ins.
            Not all fighters possess the metabolism to rehydrate substantially and effectively after tipping the scales. But for those that do – Canelo, Crawford, Lemieux, Jacobs, Bradley to name a few prominent ones – it’s definitely an advantage if they’re meeting an opponent who hasn’t or can’t do the same.

          • ceylon mooney

            i never knew bradley boiled down & blew up

          • disqus_EewaFe3EB6

            My point is that people shouldn’t call foul now that ggg hasn’t loooked good. Canelo was twice as big as cotto when they fought. Ward was waaay smaller than kovalev on fight night. Nobody pointed that out.
            It has always happened to the degree that we casually say “he’s a big middleweight” “he’s a huge welterweight” like they’re not supposed to weight the same.

          • ceylon mooney

            welterweight robinson was fighting at middleweight. hed fight la motta then defend his ww title a few weeks later.

          • disqus_EewaFe3EB6

            how many pounds did he give up on la motta? 15? 20?

          • ceylon mooney

            ive found weigh in numbers for some fights but not many.

            def not 15 or 20 but he was givin up a good few pounds.

          • ceylon mooney

            i agree. lotta footage at 160 tho

    • ceylon mooney

      yes they did. i cMe across that plenty
      of times. and gamboa, lemieux, and crawford theres plenty of talk about these guys comin in huge, especially
      lemieux cuz he didbt makemweight and skipped a weigh in recently. .

      but i never heard about tim bradley
      comin in really heavy.

      • disqus_EewaFe3EB6

        Yeah they did but not at this point where it seems like the only thing that ever mattered. Btw, wasn’t ggg sparring light heavyweights and knocking ’em down? Wasn’t he the guy who could beat anyone at 168? Now all of a sudden a fellow MW comes in heavier (having made the weight), and ggg was a hero for fighting him. Didn’t he say “This boxing, size don’t matter”?

        • ceylon mooney

          haha! yea we (the fans) all said that stuff no doubt.

          i dont think anyones sayin golovkin is a dragonslayer for fightin jacobs but Jacobs is a biggun. from what i csn tell everyons sayin he wasnt dominant. ill say he didnt look very good by comparison. he didnt have much of an answer for what jacobs brought. i think he won, but i wpuldnt bitch about a draw. didnt try to acore that fight round by round, but overall it looked close.

  • Already956

    MM Tito Trinidad Special

    Tito vs Julian Jackson @ 154

    Tito vs Cotto @ 147/154

    Tito vs Sergio Martinez @ 154/160

    Tito vs Kelly Pavlik @ 160

    Tito vs Canelo @ 154/160

    • Jorge

      Tito in a knockdown festival v Jackson, Tito too much for Cotto who might claim that Tito double wrapped his hands or had a weird substance in them, I would pick Tito at 154 but Martinez somehow wins a decision at 160, Pavlik in a war, Tito at 154, Canelo wins at 155.

    • Ciscostudent561

      Hey remember when you had GGG against all these greats the other week and all these clowns had him cleaning them out ?? Aaaaaaaaaahahahahahaaha

      That’s why I say you never know how good someone is unless he faces multiple types of high level fighters!!

      • ceylon mooney

        golovkin didnt look great, and he was in slow
        motion that 12th round.

    • Jody Hanna

      Jackson by early knockout, Trinidad’s getting knocked down to get up and blast out his opponent trick doesn’t work this time, as by the time he gets up, the arena’s empty apart from a couple of homeless guys looking for quarters.
      Tito by late stoppage at bkth weights in classic Puerto Rican civil wars.
      Tito by decision at 154 and Martinez by decision at 160.
      Kelly Pavlik wears him down to win by twelth round stoppage.
      Tito at 154 on points, Canelo stops hom at 160 after making him come down to 155, Tito’s outweighed by forty pounds come fight time.

  • WildArrow

    Choco and Kov at 1 and 2? They both lost their last fights. Put them at 9 and 10.

    • ceylon mooney

      they both won, tho gonzales by a wide margin. they lost to the referees not to their opponents. does everybody have to screw over these gwo guys? someone has to be lefit here, hopefully the journalists.

  • Ерлан Табылдиев

    If P4P #1 is not Chocolatito anymore, then the spot should be vacant. Nobody deserves it clearly.
    People who state “Ward is P4P #1 after moving up to LHW division and beating Kovalev” forgot that Ward was USA Amateur LHW Champion in 2003 at the age of 19. So when Ward fought Kovalev, he came back to his natural weight division. For comparison, at 19 Golovkin was fighting in WW division as an amateur. Which weight division GGG fights currently at? Right, in MW. Yet many “fair boxing fans” insist him to move up.

    • Ciscostudent561

      Lwh isn’t Wards natural division he fought at hw at the olympics so a teammate could compete at a lower weight level. If you can make 168 u can obviously make 175 so chill with that homie.

      • Ерлан Табылдиев

        Dude, did you read my post? Why are you talking about olimpics? Specially for you I’ll copy and paste it again – Ward was USA Amateur LHW Champion in 2003 at the age of 19. I hope you know English enough.

        • Ciscostudent561

          Happens man don’t be angry with me. Point is he competed at 168 as a pro and u can’t really compare amateur US competition with the likes of Arthur Abraham, The Cobra and the rest of Super Six can you?

  • Jorge

    Too much complaining about the Jacobs weight, sounds like excuses. Floyd’s opponents also rehydrated and outweighed him by two or three weight classes. Fans weren’t coming to his defense when that happened, but now the same fans are crying foul. The bottom line is that it happens! Not just to Floyd or GGG but to a lot of fighters. Time to move on.

    • Ciscostudent561

      Ppl were saying he was big but very very very few complained about it or brought It up as a legitimate complaint. It’s so sad to see folks switch up to fit their narrative.

      • Jorge

        And i’m not a Floyd fan by far…. but yeah I just think it happens to everyone. Let’s not take from Jacobs performance

    • ceylon mooney

      floyd barely had to cut weight. the week of weigh in hes goin thru damn burger king! pac and rigondeaux dont do much cuttin weight.

      • Jorge

        Burger King is good stuff man

        • Ciscostudent561

          I don’t like it but it’s a good story. Actually I think I do like it but am afraid to admit it 🙁

        • ceylon mooney

          i cant remember if it was burger king, but a just days before weigh in? it was on one a those pre fight tv shows.

          • Jorge

            I think McDonalds

          • ceylon mooney

            ah.

    • mark elding

      It shouldn’t happen at all. It distorts reality in terms of who the better fighter really is and, sometimes, can be counter-productive in terms of fighter safety. See Gatti-Gamache.

      • Jorge

        I agree in a sense but also when they had same day weigh ins that was a safety hazard for fighters as well. It’s really tough to sets rules or parameters to adhere to those standards because weights fluctuate with a lot of guys. There are some fighters who can blow up in weight very easily after a few meals and guys who eat the same and stay the same. I just don’t how the rules can be changed.

  • Don Badowski

    Dear Dougie, I was a little surprised to see you have Pacquiao at No. 9 of your personal P4P list. You may recall that back on November 7th, you put a letter of mine on your mailbag. I asked you what The Ring staff would do with Manny. Your reply included “some even believe he should be reinstated in THE RING’s pound-for-pound top 10”. By that, I didn’t think you meant yourself, especially since you appeared to be hesitant about putting in the top 5 at welterweight. Did you have a change of heart, or did I just plain read that wrong?

  • Don Badowski

    Jacobs having from 9 AM the morning prior to the fight to rehydrate is one thing. But the bigger move was to get the fight delayed 3 months. I have no doubt he had Haymon stall the negotiations, arguing over things he couldn’t win, such as venue and money split, including going to the WBA to make a case for a higher percentage. Then, when we see light at the end of the tunnel, he tells us he hasn’t started training yet, and needs another 3 months? This was total BS. Of course he was training. What else do boxers do? No, he was using that time to pack on muscle and get his body ready for the dehydration / rehydration.
    And I agree that winning the IBF belt wouldn’t mean a thing to Jacobs if he could be known as the guy who beat Golovkin, and so didn’t need to step on the scale for them. But he still could have stepped on a scale. In fact the HBO boxing crew bring along their scale so they can tell us about the “unofficial” weights. And they would not have changed Jacobs a dime to step on it.

    • Jorge

      This is too much, it happens to a lot of fighters, sometimes they get outweighed on fight night. I mean you didn’t come to Floyd’s defense when he was being outweighed by Victor Ortiz, but now its a problem?. All this is doing is taking away from Jacob’s performance and creating a reason for why GGG didn’t look so good. Jacobs made the weight at the weigh in and fought a good fight.

      • mark elding

        Even though Floyd cherry-picked a fair bit at 147lb and beyond, I still rated the majority of his performances higher than seemingly most observers because I was always acutely aware of his being outweighed in the ring, sometimes substantially.
        Same with Pacquiao. He was wonderful v Margarito.164lb to 148lb is hugely significant in the ring.

        • Jorge

          Yes Sir

          • mark elding

            It’s why they’re the two best pound for pound fighters we’ve had since prime Sweetpea.

      • Don Badowski

        I’m sorry Jorge. Did I actually know you back in 2011? I don’t even recall posting on Discus at that time.
        While I make no secret of my loathing for Floyd and his fighting style, and his promises that Next Time it will be a WAR, I was never a fan of Ortiz either. I didn’t give a damn about that fight, and I certainly wasn’t going to pay to see Floyd clown another tailor made Mexican come-forward puncher. $60 that Floyd didn’t get from me, I’m happy to say.
        But Jorge, if I have it wrong, you are welcome to explain Jacobs delaying the fight 3 months. I’m listening.

        • Jorge

          It was only 3 months…. Pac delayed a rubber match with JMM, rematch, etc for years. Again no problem for you then or conspiracy theories.
          But all this takes away from your argument about weight gain after the weigh in… It happens to everyone! Let’s not take away from Jacobs perfromance

  • Ciscostudent561

    Ward came up from 168 to fight a p4p guy at that guys natural weight in the other guys prime! Even if you think he lost it was razor thin and can’t be lower then Kov in my opinion on the P4P list. I go with them both being tied but Ward should be ahead of Kov on the principal that he’s the one who came up in weight.

    And for those angry folks who don’t analyze Boxing realities effectively and will no doubt say “Ward hasn’t made SMw in years!” Um 😐 that’s not his natural weight everyone knows as u scale up your power and speed and all that does not scale with you.

    So yeah can’t have Ward lower than 3 but really got him at 2 based off that principal.

    I don’t do p4p ranking lists it’s silly and sometimes dudes haven’t really earned the right to be on the list though they look incredible.
    Just another thing for ppl to get angry over.

  • Jorge

    My pound for pound list: the second one from the left….Janira Kremets. You’re Welcome.
    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/724012162483d5cc2c4629a92bed7cb98dfe1377238ae7c051f3b8d18dc6bc16.jpg

    • mark elding

      She’s my favourite but then, I wouldn’t be too fussed with the one on the right. Or second from the right. Or on the left.

      • Rick

        I’ll take the one in red.

        • mark elding

          lol.

    • WildArrow

      Your p4p list really looks Loaded.

  • Ben Willis

    ‘…if he can’t totally dominate his opposition he doesn’t deserve to be on top of the “mythical rankings”.’ So how do the Ring panel explain Ward @ #1?

    Also, Canelo’s resume certainly includes 3 future HOFers – Mayweather, who schooled him, and the empty husks of Shane Mosley and Miguel Cotto.

    • ceylon mooney

      its bullshit. juat cuz the judging is crooked doesnt mean the ratings board has to support it, especially in mythical rankings.

  • Ciscostudent561

    Shout out to the ring for making ggg Jacobs available via streaming. Awesome for chord cutters like me.

    • ceylon mooney

      im still surprised by that fight. expected more from golovkin and less from jacobs.

      also i think jacobs coulda beat him. he didnt, but he coulda.

      • Ciscostudent561

        I think Jacobs won. In fact I think it was clear but I can easily see how folks thought GGG won. His jabs are power punches and he seemed to land them at will. OTOH Jacobs was Landing more power punches at will to so, meh. Good close fight don’t care who won just glad we got to seee two of the best at it. They sure enough showed more skill then Thurman-Garcia

  • Kudos

    What’s this “array of talent” Ireland has had. Certainly passed me by.

    • Jorge

      Canelo?

  • Juan Manuel Valverde

    Dougie, good list. I agree with it almost 100%. I do rate GGG over Kovalev. I think Kovalev’s victories are a little overrated and GGG’s are a little underrated. I also think GGG is a better overall boxer puncher. Everything else is spot on.

    As for P4P lists. Who cares? There isn’t a real p4p champion right now. There hasn’t been since Floyd. There’s no consensus best fighter in the world right now because nobody fights often enough to impose his dominance over anybody. If someone would be that it would be GGG but even he doesn’t fight enough, let alone he can’t fight the best of the best because they don’t want to.

    I guess its safe to say that the best fighters in the world (without classifying them in a particular order) would be: Gonzalez, Golovkin, Kovalev, Ward, Lomachenko and Crawford. I think we all agree on that. If you have any of those as number 1 so be it, its your opinion and much like professional judges on the internet, everybody looks for what they like to declare a winner.

  • philoe bedoe

    Great mailbag again Doug.
    Good p4p list.
    I personally don’t have a problem with Ward being no1, even though I thought he lost.
    There’s a lot of people who thought he won the fight, more importantly the judges.
    Two weight world champ and has beat some very good fighters.
    People are making a big issue of Jacobs weight, but how heavy was Golovkin fight night ?
    Wasn’t he 169 on the same day weighin that took place early in the morning?………….

  • Potato

    I can’t see Michael Conlan being anywhere near the star frampton is. He basically decimated half his home support with the decision to play the soldier song before his ring walk. Pretty stupid, uncle Bob should know better than that.

