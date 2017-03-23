Tom Loeffler expects GGG-Jacobs PPV Saturday to top 153,000 buys

Photo by: Tom Hogan/ Hoganphotos/K2 Promotions

Promoter Tom Loeffler expects the HBO PPV for Gennady Golovkin’s highly entertaining, close win against Danny Jacobs on Saturday to exceed the total amount of buys for Golovkin’s dismantling of David Lemieux in 2015, which did 153,000 on the HBO platform, according to Loeffler.

A source told RingTV.com on Thursday the PPV total for Golovkin-Jacobs was 151,000 and counting with numbers still coming in. A second source said the PPV output “will definitely do better than 151,000.” Added Loeffler in a text message, “It’s tracking higher than GGG’s first fight (with Lemieux). So, it will definitely exceed (151,000).” Loeffler didn’t immediately return a follow-up call for comment.

The pay-per-view on Saturday also featured former RING pound-for-pound king Roman (Chocolatito) Gonzalez losing for the first time against hard-charging Wisaksil Wangek by a controversial majority decision in the night’s co-feature. Despite those compelling fights, the timing of the telecast couldn’t have been trickier, up against the long shadow of the NCAA tournament on Saturday night. The Tournament produced record viewership through the first Sunday, becoming the most watched NCAAs in 24 years, according to CBS Sports. Golovkin won a unanimous decision by scores of 114-113, 115-112, 115-112 in a bout some thought could have gone either way, going the distance for the first time in 24 outings.