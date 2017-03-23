Unbeaten Dmitry Bivol to headline ‘ShoBox’ on April 14

A compelling clash will headline the next “ShoBox: The New Generation” card, when undefeated light heavyweight contender Dmitry Bivol squares off against Samuel Clarkson on April 14, it was announced on Tuesday. The 12-round bout will take place at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

The bout will headline a televised tripleheader that will air on Showtime.

Bivol (9-0, with 7 knockouts) stopped Robert Berridge in the fourth round in his most recent bout on Feb. 23.

Originally from Kyrgyzstan and now residing in Vsevolzhsk, Russia, the hard-hitting 26-year-old Bivol, who is managed by Vadim Kornilov, also has impressive victories over Jackson Junior and Felix Valera.

Clarkson (19-3, 12 KOs) should be familiar to boxing fans who regularly watch the ShoBox series, as he has appeared on a handful of broadcasts.

The Cedar Hill, Texas resident pulled off an upset in February of 2015, defeating former WBO title challenger Cedric Agnew by split decision. Since his unanimous decision loss to Jesse Hart in April of 2014, Clarkson has won his last nine bouts, including wins over Agnew, Jerry Odom, and Lavarn Harvell.

In a clash of unbeaten welterweights, Juan Ruiz will face Malik Hawkins in an eight-round bout.

Ruiz (18-0, 11 KOs) is originally from Venezuela but now resides in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico. In his most recent bout on Nov. 26, he scored a first round stoppage over former fringe contender Fernando Carcamo.

A former amateur standout, the 21-year-old Hawkins (10-0, 7 KOs) will be fighting in the first eight-round bout of his young career.

Opening the ShoBox telecast will be unbeaten junior lightweight and Baltimore resident Glenn Dezurn (8-0, 6 KOs).

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper, BoxingScene.com and Knockout Nation. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing.

