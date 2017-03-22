Berchelt and Miura agree to terms to meet this summer

It’s not the rematch some were expecting but it still has the makings of a barnburner.

Junior Lightweight champion Miguel Berchelt and mandatory challenger Takashi Miura have agreed to terms to meet possibly in June or July in the Los Angeles area, Golden Boy president Eric Gomez confirmed to RingTV.com on Wednesday.

HBO will likely televise; the StubHub Center in Carson, California and The Forum in Inglewood are possible destinations, said Gomez. The deal (June 24 or July 15 are in play) averted a purse bid by the WBC on Tuesday. Berchelt knocked out Francisco Vargas in the 11th round on Jan. 28 to claim the WBC’s 130-pound title. On the same HBO card, the former titleholder Miura (31-3-2, 24 KOs) knocked out Miguel Roman in the 12th round in a WBC final eliminator.

Before the show at Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California, the WBC ordered the winners to face each other, setting the stage for a possible rematch between Vargas and Miura, who waged an epic battle in 2015. Vargas won with a dramatic ninth-round stoppage to win the WBC title. Now, Berchelt and Miura will try to author their own page-turner. Golden Boy handles Miura with Teiken Boxing while also enjoying an option on Berchelt.