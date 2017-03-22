News

Kell Brook and Errol Spence Jr. formally announce May 27 clash

Mitch Abramson

The trend of top fighters in each division facing off will continue with welterweight titleholder Kell Brook taking on mandatory challenger Errol Spence Jr. on May 27 at Bramall Lane, an outdoor soccer stadium, in Brook’s hometown of Sheffield, England on Showtime, the bout was formally announced on Wednesday at a news conference.

The matchup pits the RING’s No. 2 (Brook) and No. 7 welterweight (Spence) against each other and comes on the heels of RING No. 1 Keith Thurman’s welterweight unification split decision victory against No. 8 Danny Garcia earlier this month.

There was much discussion of whether Brook (36-1, 25 knockouts) would even stay at 147 pounds after he took on middleweight champion Gennady Golovkn in September and was stopped in five round. But Brook opted to defend his IBF title for a fourth time against Spence, who has rocketed to stardom in part from his fifth-round dismantling of former 140-pound titleholder Chris Algieri last April. A deal was struck in February for the much-anticipated bout.

“I saw many people talk about how I would avoid Errol Spence,” Brook said in a press release. “They don’t know me, they don’t know what I’m about. All I’ve ever wanted to do is to give the fans the fights they want and they have it right here on May 27. I’m going to show the world that I’m the best welterweight on the planet.”

The two welterweight title fights have the makings of a de facto tournament in the 147-pound division and Showtime and PBC officials have spoken of hopefully matching the winners of Thurman-Garcia and Brook-Spence against each other. (Brook is promoted by Eddie Hearn, while Manny Pacquiao, who is handled by Bob Arum, has the WBO title.)

“I’m happy I’m finally getting an opportunity to accomplish a lifelong dream of becoming a world champion,” Spence (21-0, 18 KOs), a 2012 U.S. Olympian said in the release. “I feel that this is one of the best and biggest fights in world boxing and I am 100% focused and determined to bring the belt back home to the U.S. On May 27, I will be more than ready.”

 

  • Michel Desgrottes

    didn’t realize spence is that much bigger than kell, can’t wait, should be a great match up, things look heated between them two

    • IanF69

      Agreed, match up of the year so far, and I’ve never seen Brook get so heated before(unless he’s talkin to Khan’t) so it looks like they both will be looking for a KO. Can’t wait.

      • philoe bedoe

        They’re both very big welterweights as well.
        A lot of question marks about both fighters coming into this fight.
        If Spence can win as easily as some say that will be some statement ….

  • Mark Schoeman

    I’ll eat my words if I’m wrong, but I think Brook is very much overrated, while Spence is still actually underrated, and this is going to be very one-sided…and my secondary prediction is those who have overrated Brook will immediately pretend that fighting at his natural weight with no cut just one time “ruined him” and if only he’d cut weight on that day before GGG, everything would be different.

    • bradman

      I agree that Brook is very overrated and Spence, well, a little underrated. I think we just haven’t seen enough of him to know if he’s really the goods or not. I think this fight will tell us a lot about both men. I am quite looking forward to this one and hope it’s a great scrap!

  • Darren James Smith

    Either a Brook super display or the emergence of a US talent on UK shores akin to Bradley vs Witter – exciting times

  • Colin Mc Flurry.

    Kell Brook has really got his work cut out.
    Making weight is going to be hard work, can he be strong at the weight at this stage? Not to mention coming back from such a brutal loss.
    If the talented mr Spence is all that, it will be another rough night for Kell.

