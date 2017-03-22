News

Romero Duno signs with Golden Boy Promotions

Photo / Golden Boy Promotions
22
Mar
by Ryan Songalia

MANILA, Philippines – Romero Duno has gone from knocking out a Golden Boy prospect to signing with the promotional company.

The 21-year-old Filipino lightweight has inked a deal with Golden Boy Promotions, Duno’s Philippines-based promoter Jim Claude Manangquil told RingTV.com. Golden Boy announced the deal on their social media accounts also on Wednesday.

Duno (13-1, 12 knockouts) made a big splash in his U.S. debut on March 10, knocking out previously unbeaten fighter Christian “Chimpa” Gonzalez in two rounds in Los Angeles.

“I am very thankful to Golden Boy Promotions for giving me a chance to showcase my talent on the big stage,” Duno was quoted in a statement from Manangquil’s Sanman Promotions.

(READ: Romero Duno: From runaway student to knockout prospect)

Duno, a native of Tagum City, Philippines, is based in General Santos City, where he received a “hero’s welcome” upon his return to his adopted hometown on Wednesday, with a motorcade through town and a meeting with the town mayor afterwards.

‘This is a big break for Duno,” says Manangquil. “We thank Golden Boy for giving us a chance. We feel and trust that they are the best company to guide Duno to his ultimate dream, which is the world championship.”

Manangquil says Duno will be based at the Wild Card Boxing Card in Los Angeles when he’s in training for fights and will work with former WBC junior flyweight titleholder Rodel Mayol, who trained Duno for the Gonzalez fight. Manangquil estimates that Duno will be back in the ring around June.

Ryan Songalia is the sports editor of Rappler, a member of the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA) and a contributor to THE RING magazine. He can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @RyanSongalia.

Current Poll

Ratings: Junior Featherweight

Guillermo Rigondeaux
1
Guillermo Rigondeaux
Record: 17-0-0 (11 KOs)
Jessie Magdaleno
2
Jessie Magdaleno
Record: 24-0-0 (17 KOs)
Rey Vargas
3
Rey Vargas
Record: 29-0-0 (22 KOs)
Genesis Servania
4
Genesis Servania
Record: 27-0-0 (11 KOs)
Nonito Donaire
5
Nonito Donaire
Record: 37-4-0 (24 KOs)
Moises Flores
6
Moises Flores
Record: 25-0-0 (17 KOs)
Diego De La Hoya
7
Diego De La Hoya
Record: 17-0-0 (9 KOs)
Hugo Ruiz
8
Hugo Ruiz
Record: 36-4-0 (32 KOs)
Yukinori Oguni
9
Yukinori Oguni
Record: 19-1-1 (7 KOs)
Jonathan Guzman
10
Jonathan Guzman
Record: 22-1-0 (22 KOs)

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
215-643-3069
© 2017 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.

Get Our Newsletter.

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news, events and deals in your inbox!