Gennady Golovkin escapes with narrow win over Daniel Jacobs

Photo by: Ed Mulholland/HBO
18
Mar
by Michael Rosenthal

Gennady Golovkin narrowly outpointed Daniel Jacobs to add the WBA middleweight title to his collection Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York, ending Golovkin’s streak of knockouts at 23.

Golovkin (37-0, 33 knockouts) had never been in a fight as competitive as this, as Jacobs (32-2, 29 KOs) matched him punch for punch most of the fight.

Jacobs went down from two sharp rights to the chin in the fourth round but that had no impact on the outcome. The judges scored it 115-112, 115-112 and 114-113, a unanimous decision for Golovkin. It would’ve been a majority decision had Jacobs not been knocked down.

Golovkin retained his WBC title and took Jacobs’ WBA belt. Triple-G’s IBF belt was not on the line because Jacobs refused the sanctioning body’s mandatory same-day weigh-in.

A full report will follow shortly.

  • BN

    GGG did not win this fight.

    • Ben Willis

      Yeah, he did.

    • Jay

      Seriously.GGG looked befuddled and confused. Lampley commentary is so one sided.

    • Daniel Cullinan

      GGG won this fight

      • BN

        According to the judges.

        • Ben Willis

          Who else? That’s how a 12 round fight is decided.

          • Daniel Cullinan

            Most independent observers agree that we saw a very close decision to ggg

          • Jody Hanna

            I’m an independent observer and I saw a win for Jacobs. How many independent observers have you spoken to?

          • Colin Mc Flurry.

            I think only a real hardcore GGG fan could scor that fight for him.

          • Captain Save-a-Hoe

            Robert.

          • Jayo2.0

            I saw a Jacobs victory. GGG didn’t even think he won.

          • Sam Young

            GGG knew he didn’t look good, part is due to Danny’s skill and part is due to GGG’s age, GGG has about 2 years max left in his boxing career. But Andre Ward definitely knew he lost against Kovalev

          • BN

            Unfortunately for boxing, judges are incompetent with their inconsistent criteria for deciding each round.

          • hunger pains

            I bet when Ward won you said “well the judges said he won so that’s all that matters.”

          • BN

            Not at all, I thought Ward won 6 rounds which would have made him the loser because of the knockdown.

          • hunger pains

            Then I apologize. Most fans use the “well the judges said so” when it suits them. I guess you are one of the honest people out there

          • Jos Breukers

            Why are you not a judge

        • Jamaal Abdul-Rahim

          Which is what matters.

  • Jay

    Escapes with a gift. Danny outclassed him.

    • Harry

      Perhaps Danny landed more, I do not know the statistics yet, but GGG clearly did more damage to Jacobs. This one was much like Kovalev vs Ward, but this time the judges refused to give the victory to the home fighter.

      • BN

        GGG might have done more damage in the rounds he won but he didn’t win enough rounds to deserve the decision. Just because a fighter has more damage to their face doesn’t mean they lost the majority of the rounds.

  • Chris Stans

    I thought it’d be a draw but I could see it either way. I really don’t know I didn’t bother scoring

    • Jay

      Nah, Jacobs was landing the more telling shots each and every round. I don’t know what fight compubox was watching. GGG seemed to be throwing at air all night.

      • Chris Stans

        Jacobs landed the flashier punches but GGG still consistently landed his jab the whole fight

        • Ciscostudent561

          GGG jab is a power punch lol. But Jacobs definetly got the better of the exchanges and seemed to have control most of the fight. Not a robbery. I just find it hard to give GGG a win here.

          • Chris Stans

            I agree. Right after the fight I thought he would get a draw at best but I just think the ease he had with landing his jab is being ignored

  • Colin Mc Flurry.

    Biggest robbery at the Garden since Lewis vs Holyfield.
    Bullshit..

    • DBone

      Im pretty sure you don’t know what the word robbery means

    • Harry

      Look at their faces after the fight and tell me frankly who won. I agree, the fight was close but GGG did a lot more damage to Jacobs than otherwise. This fight somewhat reminded me of Ward vs Kovalev. Also one KD during the fight and potentially the decision could go either way or a draw could be possible, but these judges were not going to repeat the mistake made by their colleages in Vegas.

      • Colin Mc Flurry.

        politics reared its ugly head.
        Jacobs outboxed him.

        • DBone

          Nope

        • Chris Carr

          What do you define as politics?

          • Colin Mc Flurry.

            Canelo fight?

      • Jayo2.0

        It’s irrelevant who looked better afterward. Some people just mark up easy. I thought they both looked relatively unscathed.

    • Vincent Howard

      Close fight…could have gone either way…dude earned a rematch

      • Chris Carr

        Nice comment. Way to keep it Classy

    • Skyler

      It was close and could have gone either way, but it wasn’t a robbery. That word gets thrown around in comments to much IMO (and ur entitled to yours). I feel like some of the praise for Jacobs is that he actually lasted until the bell. Wasn’t GGG’s best fight and I wouldn’t have been shocked if Jacobs had won, but it was close, not a robbery though IMO.

      • Colin Mc Flurry.

        Opinions make the world go round.
        And your intitled to yours, mate.

      • Mitchell Nelms

        Agreed, robbery and exposed are used too often when people lack understanding. I saw the two best middleweights fight a very good and close fight.

  • D. Gambino

    At first I thought Mayweather’s claims that Golovkin would be easy work were just braggadocios but after seeing this fight – I would favor Mayweather over Golovkin at 154 or less.

    • Chris Stans

      Jacobs had the power to get his respect. FMJ definitely doesn’t

      • D. Gambino

        Defense and movement of Mayweather would have caused Golokvin a lot of problems.Let’s not forget the lead right hand. Mayweather’s speed would have him landing pot shots all night on Golovkin.

        • Ciscostudent561

          Yea GGG had to reset too often. I get where you’re going but I think Jacobs power was too much of a factor. Something Floyd doesn’t have. Jacobs looked well over 180… Floyd is really a 130/135 guy… I don’t see it but I get ur point. If he could get GGG to constantly reset + the drain advantage u never know….

          • D. Gambino

            At 154 or lower, I feel Mayweather has have enough pop to get respect. Mayweather schooled Alvarez at 154. I don’t see that happening against Golovkin but we certainly have to consider it now.

          • Carlos

            you mean 152, right.

          • D. Gambino

            Exactly Carlos. That’s the only way Golovkin would have got a fight with Mayweather if Mayweather was so inclined (but I doubt he would have fought him).

          • Ciscostudent561

            Ooo against 154 guys vs pop vs a mw, especially GGG is too much of a diff. Plus What real154 did Floyd ever fight? I think he’s the best boxer of he past 20 years, well tied with Roy jones but he can flirt with Beating ATG’s at 154 guy is too small

          • D. Gambino

            At 154 (or lower), I feel Golovkin’s power would not be as vaunted due to weight cut.

    • Colin Mc Flurry.

      Same here, on this form.
      EASY.

      • D. Gambino

        What does that mean bruh? I’m not saying Mayweather would win. Just that I would slightly favor him now over Golovkin.

        • Mitchell Nelms

          Only if Mayweather weighs in at 180+ on the night of the fight.

          • D. Gambino

            Why would have to do that when he could have made Golovkin come down to 154 or less? Not that Mayweather would’ve fought Golovkin – LOL!

          • Mitchell Nelms

            Because Jacobs did. I’m not making excuses, but he was pretty fucking big tonight.

        • Colin Mc Flurry.

          How basic GGG Is. when you strip away the hype machine.

          All his previous opposition as been nothing more than decent.

          FFS
          Jacobs ain’t P4P material.

          • D. Gambino

            Gotcha. My bad. Misinterpreted your post.

      • Sam Young

        Baloney Floyd can’t punch hard enough to get GGG’s respect. At least Danny has Real Knockout Power, Floyd doesn’t and you know it.

        • D. Gambino

          Maidana has real power and he was only able to land several hard punches on Mayweather and Mayweather’s chin held up.

          Again – this is a 12 round fight. Can Golovkin deal with Mayweather’s defense, movement and speed for 12 rounds? After what we saw Jacobs do – I’m thinking it’s unlikely.

          I’m looking at this from a 154lbs perspective. Consider that in this debate.

    • Jay

      Mayweather isn’t fighting a middleweight. He’s not even active and walks around at like 150.

  • BobbyPFalcon

    Golovkin lost this fight. First robbing Kovalev and now this – HBO needs to take a long, long look in the mirror. GGG got outclassed.

    • Harry

      Danny landed more perhaps, but look at their faces after the fight: Golovkin’s face was cleaner than after his Brook fight and Danny’s face was terrible.

      • BobbyPFalcon

        That doesn’t explain what was happening in the ring. GGG’s face prior to the decision was a man resigned to defeat – he knows.

    • Rick

      Hbo doesn’t judge the fights. Or maybe you know something we don’t?

      • BobbyPFalcon

        I was switching back and forth from the UK and US broadcasts and it was clear the HBO crew was calling a different fight. The house fighter got the call. Jacobs may be from NY but GGG was the house fighter on this night. I wasn’t suggesting HBO did the judging – but they certainly were cheerleading their contract fighter.

        • BN

          That’s how HBO always rolls. That’s why I watched the fight on box nation so I don’t have to listen to their biased commentary.

          • BobbyPFalcon

            This was a good fight, and I would want to watch them fight again.

          • BN

            Enough people feel Jacobs won so GGG should want to give him a rematch to try and make this win more convincing. I would want to watch the rematch over GGG vs BJS.

          • BobbyPFalcon

            I think Jacobs solved GGG for the most part after the knockdown and won most of the meaningful exchanges. He was backing GGG up with body shots as well. I don’t see GGG doing any better in a rematch.

          • BN

            I had Jacobs winning by one point but great fighters can make adjustments in rematches so we may see a completely different fight from both fighters if there is a rematch.

          • BobbyPFalcon

            Let’s hope they do it. I’m not slagging GGG – because I do think he’s a good fighter. Jacobs is also a good fighter with an awesome story. Close decisions like this demand a rematch and it may be different next time, but Jacobs got better at using his length advantages as the fight went on and was lighting GGG up at times. I see more of the same if they do it again.

          • BN

            Enough people feel Jacobs won so GGG should want to give him a rematch to try and make this win more convincing. I would want to watch the rematch over GGG vs BJS.

  • Colin Mc Flurry.

    The most Feared man in boxing – turns out to be one of the biggest Hype jobs in History.

    Got to say I had my doubts.

    • Chris Stans

      Hear we fucking go…

      • Colin Mc Flurry.

        What?
        He fights the best opponent of his career and looks shit.

        • Chris Stans

          If a fighter ever ducks a tough match, u better not open your mouth

          • Colin Mc Flurry.

            You don’t know what your talking about.

          • Chris Stans

            Then educate me señor swan. And stop upvoting yourself

          • Colin Mc Flurry.

            You really don’t know what the fuck your talking about.

      • DBone

        Exactly. It really wasn’t THAT close

    • Sam Young

      You’re right Floyd Mayweather Jr, and Andre Ward are Hype Jobs.

      • Carlos

        Mayweather is a con-man, not a hype job. let’s get it right at least.

  • Mitchell Nelms

    Jacob’s did really damn well, better than I would have ever expected. Golovkin looked tired after the sixth, but had a great 12th. I think Jacobs won it by a point.

  • Jayo2.0

    i had Jacobs winning by a couple of points. at least 2 of the judges are crooked in my opinion. Jacobs boxed the perfect fight but I guess he needed to win by KO to ‘win’ tonight.

    • Ben Willis

      Does the perfect fight include getting dropped once and wobbled several times? Jacobs fought a great fight and made it close. Nothing more.

      • Jody Hanna

        Wobbled several times? Seriously?

        • Ben Willis

          He was holding on? Maybe wobbled is the wrong word, but hurt for sure. My point is the more telling punches were landed by Golovkin?

          • Jay

            No way. Jacobs was landing thudding shots all night long. GGG just doesn’t have the savy to box so it looks like he’s not taking punishment.

          • Ben Willis

            Not sure what you mean by that last sentence. GGG fought badly by his standards but was still winning rounds. Punch output was far too low.

          • Jody Hanna

            I don’t think he was even hurt by the knockdown, if that’s your rationale, Golovkin was ‘hurt’ just as much.

          • Ben Willis

            I respect your opinion; I can only say what I saw. I thought Jacobs went into his shell for a couple of rounds after the KD, but Golovkin didn’t capitalise and Jacobs came back well in the second half of the fight.

      • Jayo2.0

        It does for Jacobs. He beat the usually better man tonight, regardless of the payoffs given to the judges.

    • Mitchell Nelms

      That may be a bit of a stretch, the first two rounds weren’t easy to score because there was little to no action, mostly jabs and blocked power punches. Golovkin clearly won 3-6 and Jacobs won 8-11 and lost the final round. The rest were open to interpretation.

    • BobbyPFalcon

      The Gonzalez fight was closer and I thought he was jobbed as well. But it was easier to see it going to the other guy. GGG lost a clear decision. Nonsense scores…

    • BN

      I thought Jacobs won 7 rounds which would have him winning by one point. The judging in boxing is inconsistent. If the judges that oversaw the Thurman vs Garcia fight judged this won it would have gone to Jacobs.

  • Jody Hanna

    Jacobs shoild have got the nod. I hope Monsieur Robert didn’t string himself up before the decision was announced.

    • Chris Stans

      Don’t worry, he’s somewhere planning an excuse

      • Robert Archambault

        No excuses required. Jacobs did what he came to do, make it to the end. He did not come to make a fight out of it and this is what we ended up with. The right man got the win.

    • Colin Mc Flurry.

      Good news
      Monsieur is Alive and well.

  • Lr Fp

    Golovkin is my favorite but I think Jacobs won that fight….

    • BobbyPFalcon

      Lost in this controversy is the fact that is was a very good fight on a night of very good fights. Jacobs would likely do better in a rematch as he seemed to solve Golovkin.

      • Robert Archambault

        I actually found it to be a rather average fight and that the Gonzalez fight was the best of the night.

        • BobbyPFalcon

          Jacobs made GGG look average at times, but I think Jacobs is underrated. The Gonzalez fight is the best I’ve seen in this young year. Hopefully GGG takes care of Canelo and rematches Jacobs. It could also be asserted the GGG had an off night, but that takes too much credit away from Jacobs.

          • Robert Archambault

            I don’t think GGG had an off night at all. I just do not think Jacobs came to fight, I think he came to survive and figured that he could steal a round or two and maybe steal a win. IT is difficult to make a decent fight when your opponent is not willing to fight back.

          • Jody Hanna

            What on earth were you watching Robert?

      • Jamaal Abdul-Rahim

        Or, he could get knocked out.

        • BobbyPFalcon

          You mean GGG of course… lol Just kidding.
          Of course he could. That’s why we want to see it again!

    • Frank-dogg

      I agree. I had it 114-113 for Jacobs. Very tough fight. It all came down on who won the last round. I gave it to Danny. Would love to see a rematch, but I think GGG’s team is eyeing on a bigger fight with little cinnamon. I will rewatch and score the fight again. See if I get the same conclusion.

    • Harry

      He was amazingly competitive but no way he pulled this off, just look at his face after the fight and at Golovkin’s face. 231 punches landed for Golovkin vs 175 landed for Jacobs. Danny lost on all counts, but what a valorous effort. He ended Golovkin’s ko streak, which is already a no trivial achievement.

  • Larry Connor

    Gggg just stepped up in competition by a small amount for was in the fight of his life. (Actually loss the fight), but I can see it going either way. #ggghasbeenexposed

    • DBone

      Says the guy that says you have to go with the judges no matter what

      • Larry Connor

        True, the judges said ggg won, but you all bitched to high heaven about Ward.

        • DBone

          Those fights aren’t even remotely the same. Jacobs winning 7 rds in that fight is def fair even if I don’t agree

    • Mitchell Nelms

      You’re a fucking moron, always have been… He got punched and lost a few rounds, EXPOSED GOLOVKIN! I knew there’d be fools like you, I just didn’t expect them quite so early.

      • Jayo2.0

        Lost a few like 7 or 8.

        • Mitchell Nelms

          …and a knockdown makes it a draw.

          • Jayo2.0

            Fine, I agree with you, it should’ve been a draw.

          • Joey Ruthless

            Mathematically, in a fight with one knockdown and no other point deductions, a draw is not possible…..

          • BN

            Unless the judges score one of the rounds a draw, which they probably very rarely do.

          • Joey Ruthless

            You’re right BN, was justly going to edit my post with the addendum that even rounds are rare….so rare I think I’ve done it twice and it’s usually a case of blatant inactivity….

          • Jayo2.0

            I didn’t double-check the math and was just being sarcastic. I had it 114 – 113 for Jacobs at worst.

          • Joey Ruthless

            No prob jay, very close fight, a few rounds, like 2,6,7 and maybe 8 very close….I think it could’ve gone either way…..

          • Jody Hanna

            Yes it is

      • Larry Connor

        Your moms a moron. GGG looks like the real deal against lowly opponents, but put him in the ring with someone with even a small amount of skills and ggg fights for his life.

        Nothing to see here. No drama. And poor little drama loss

        • Mitchell Nelms

          My moms a what? Oh dear… Larry, you fucking freak of nature straight from the asshole of the primordial ooze. He won the first half of the fight, give or take a round, if you didn’t see it that way then you’re not viewing the fight objectively. A few of the rounds were a toss up and could have gone for either fighter. Yet, he was ‘exposed’.

    • Charlie U.

      For months, you were saying it was a bad fight, and a mismatch. You clearly no nothing about boxing. You should never comment again. We’d all be happier.

      • Larry Connor

        I stand by my assessment. Jacobs is not an elite world beater. He’s good for the watered down division he’s in. Now after saying all of that, ggg went life and death with the kid.

        GGG is a bum hiding behind “NO ONE WILL FIGHT ME” marketing jingles as I expected.

        • Sam Young

          You’re a Bum Biased Commenter.

      • Sam Young

        It’s spelled Know not no.

        • Charlie U.

          Typo, fool. I was rushing.

    • Rick

      The same way Ward lost to Kovalev right?

      • Jayo2.0

        Ward DID lose to Kovalev.

      • Larry Connor

        At the end of the day, the judges picked the money over the fighter. GGG has more money promise

    • Sam Young

      Just like Andre Ward was exposed !!!

  • Jayo2.0

    I thought GGG was just being patient and waiting to take it to the next level if need be, but that next level never came. Floyd lost to Castillo and GGG lost to Jacobs, except on the judges bizarro world scorecards.

  • Avery Benitez

    I thought it would have been a draw without the knockdown so i had him winning by narrowest of margins. Gotta do more than that to unseat a champion and to be honest i think GGG got caught up in the Daniel is a better boxer/He’s gonna check your chin” talk and decided to try to box all night. Which in the end may have been the only way to win but after round 8 Danny’s face began to swell and what he hit GGG with didn’t seem to have that much mustard on it. GGG basically decided to cruise because A. He honestly thought he did enough to win or B. He did not want to get knocked out going in for the kill. Either way its just not how we are used to seeing GGG fight. Danny should move up to 168 and he would definitely win a belt up there. After this fight I can honestly say GGG’s best years may really be behind him, but I still want to watch him fight.

    • Mitchell Nelms

      He did fight a very conservative and calculated fight, he should’ve opened up after the knockdown and put Jacobs away. But, he went back to jabbing.

    • Sam Young

      I agree with you 100% GGG needed to throw some quick powerful body punches, instead of head hunting. I never heard Abel Sanchez tell GGG to throw body punches. Abel Sanchez is an Overrated Trainer.

  • Captain Save-a-Hoe

    Yeah yeah yeah. GGG “exposed” now. Nevermind that Jacobs inflated himself and refused a weigh in. Sound familiar? There’s another fighter out there who refuses weigh in.

  • Sam Young

    GGG won the Fight narrowly. I thought they might give it to Danny Jacobs. Danny fought a great fight, his Chin held up and his speed was good. Golovkin has about 2 years left at most. Fight at Middleweight only, you’re getting old GGG.

    • Left Hook

      I felt GGG won 7-5. Punch stat agreed. Danny couldn’t avoid the jab. I don’t know why GGG didn’t go to the body.

  • Sam Young

    The same people who say Jacobs won are the same people who say Andre Ward won. Biased Hypocrisy.

    • Jayo2.0

      No way. Jacobs and Kovalev won, period, at least in reality.

    • BobbyPFalcon

      Actually that isn’t so in my case. I thought Ward clearly lost just like GGG clearly lost tonight.

  • Michel Desgrottes

    I had it 114-113 for DJ, boxing is subjective though, and the KD hurt danny, such is life, but I had danny winning

    • Skyler

      Great unbiased comment Michael after ur prediction. I think it could have gone either way, but Jacobs basically fought the perfect fight. He won the power punching stat but lost in overall punches by quite a few. I don’t feel like GGG landed that many more overall though.

      • Robert Archambault

        He lost the power punch stat. GGG landed 48%, Jacobs only 39%.

        • Harry

          38% vs 32%, 231 landed for GGG vs 175 for Jacobs. But Jacobs ended Golovkin’s ko streak, kudos to him. GGGG should have ended him in 4th but could not, age clearly catching up on him, what a pity. Pirog would give Golovkin a run for his money.

    • Ben Willis

      Can’t argue with that.

  • Ben Willis

    As soon as Golovkin’s in a close fight the conspiracy theorists come out. Get some perspective. Jacobs put in a good performance but you have to do more than that to take the titles? He didn’t dominate by any means.

    • BobbyPFalcon

      Jacobs seemed to get a clear win, though. He was also doing great work to GGG’s body throughout. You are right that he didn’t dominate but a win should be a win. The better man tonight didn’t get the nod he earned. I see Jacobs doing even better in a rematch.

      • Ben Willis

        It was in no way clear for either fighter. A close decision either way or a draw is fine with me.

        • BobbyPFalcon

          I can’t argue too vigorously. I just saw a clear win by Jacobs. The UK announcers were as stunned as GGG. GGG clearly looked beaten just prior to the reading of the scores and that is very telling.

          • Sam Young

            And I suppose you had Andre Ward winning his fight with Sergey Kovalev. Oh please give me a break, GGG won a very narrow decision to a Big Fast Middleweight. Maybe next time Danny will win.

      • jebib

        That is a provocative observation. I think that there will be another fight. And you will be very right or very wrong. In my opinion the answer depends on whether Jacobs fought his career fight (like a Buster Douglas) or we are witnessing the maturing of a world quality fighter.

        • BobbyPFalcon

          Guesses often work like that, lol. At any rate, Jacobs seemed to solve GGG over the course of the fight so I couldn’t see it as a fluke performance. GGG is very good but he went up against a guy that knew how to use his length and turn him. That’s why I saw a fairly close but clear win for Jacobs. I can’t argue too hard at anyone who disagrees as I really enjoyed all the fights tonight.

    • Jody Hanna

      You don’t need to dominate to win a fight, you just need one more point than the other guy, whoever it is.

      • Ben Willis

        True. It just seems that a lot of fans are convinced Golovkin lost because he underperformed and didn’t get the expected KO. Jacobs exceeded expectations but I still don’t think his offence was great. Defensively, he was pretty good and the best Golovkin has faced.

  • 90s swagger

    Danny Jacobs should have been crowned middleweight champion of the world.
    Great showing from Jacobs.
    Very disappointing performance from GGG.

  • Larry Connor

    After going life and death with his first certifiable sort of competition, I believe I have seen enough to know that ggg would not beat the likes of RJJ, B Hop, James Tony etc. guys we’re saying that ggg was almost unbeatable

    • Ciscostudent561

      Naw he smashes Bhop lol get out.

      • Larry Connor

        If u say so

  • Richard Bear Bailey

    I had it the same as Harold. 114-113 with the knockdown being the deciding factor. I doubt their will be a re-match, but for once Golovkin looked human. Maybe Canelo will take the fight now. Also in fairness and to point this out. Jacobs was easily a cruiserweight on fight night. What the fuck is that about lol. That’s Victor Conte for you.

  • Ciscostudent561

    Lost in the drowning voices of controversy is the reality that Jacobs IS that good and we had a great fight. Awesome night that delivered. MW just got even better.
    Jacobs vs Lemieux
    Jacobs vs Charlo
    Jacobs vs Canelo
    Canelo vs Lemieux
    Canelo vs Charlo
    Etc..
    Who doesn’t wanna see these?

    • BN

      Jacobs vs GGG-rematch

    • Sidewinder

      Charlo vs GGG

    • Robert Archambault

      I think Jacobs will have trouble continuing to make 160 and may well end up moving up soon. I would not mind seeing a rematch before he does or a rematch down the line at 168.

    • Mitchell Nelms

      Jacobs versus Lemieux would be a helluva fight, they’re both big middleweights.

  • Left Hook

    GGG threw 60 more punches. Landed 60 more punches. Scored a clean knockdown. Shouldn’t be a surprise he got the decision.

    • Ciscostudent561

      Overall punch stats are a weak argument. You have to go rd to rd and furthermore power punches and punch variety matters. All GGG really landed was his jab. Jacobs consistently landed the combos, body shots and won exchanges. This fight could go either way. I don’t have GGG winning from what I saw but I wouldn’t call it robbery.

      • Robert Archambault

        Golovkin landed 49% of his power punches. Jacobs 39%.

      • Ben Willis

        GGG landed several clean, hard power punches but not the volume we’re used to seeing.

    • Jay

      A push/flash knock down.

      • Robert Archambault

        Even Jacobs said he got tagged with a good shot. Not a push or flash KD at all.

      • Ben Willis

        Two clean shots put Jacobs down. Not a heavy KD but a pretty clear one. In any case, they’re all worth the same.

  • Robert Archambault

    One correction: GGG did not take Jacobs WBA ‘REGULAR’ belt, that belt was essentially discontinued tonight no matter who would have won.
    That being said, I found it to be a surprising fight. I will have to watch it again to really appreciate it but found it lacking in action on both fighters’ parts. No one was really hurt but I felt GGG landed the more meaningful shots as evidenced by Jacobs face at the end of the night while most of Jacobs shots were missing or caught by GGG’s gloves, shoulders and arms. Golovkin for whatever reason seemed to have left his killer instinct in the locker room and Jacobs never really put himself on the line enough to deserve taking the titles from the champion.
    I think it was a very close fight and a fair decision but would not have been disappointed if it had been called a draw. I do not feel Jacobs did enough to get the win.

    • Jody Hanna

      Because you are so pro Golovkin, you saying you wouldn’t have been disappointed with a draw is all the evidence anyone needs that Jacobs deserved the decision. Merci.

      • Carlos

        Bingo.

      • Robert Archambault

        No, because I believe you have to TAKE a championship title from the champion. Jacobs did not do enough to do that tonight. He would have needed at least one KD to do that in my book tonight. He was backing up most of the night and you do not win by going backwards.

        • Jody Hanna

          You do not need to TAKE a title from a champion, that is an old wive’s tale. You need to win by one point on one judge’s scorecard, look back through history, it’s happened plenty of times. As for not winning going backwards, since when? Again, look bak through history. Effective aggresion is important, non effective aggresion less so.

          • Robert Archambault

            And Jacobs was lacking in ANY kind of aggression in this fight.

          • Jody Hanna

            I think you need to start watching fights witb both eyes open.

          • Ben Willis

            Jacobs deserves far more credit than that; he was trading with Golovkin. It was his trainer who was discouraging him from getting involved. Probably rightly so, he would’ve lost more widely fighting toe-to-toe?

        • Chris Stans

          If a belt is supposed to represent the best in a division, why would there be a scoring bias towards the belt holder? If u need said bias to win, then u are not the best

      • Carlos

        He is not a boxing fan, he is a GGG fan. Real boxing fans are always upset with a shit decision. it’s never fair to cheat a man of a win in boxing, because of the danger involved.

        • Sam Young

          And I suppose you think Andre Ward beat Kovalev LOL !!!

          • Carlos

            no I don’t, i thought Kovalev won, why would that matter on this decision ?

    • jebib

      I don’t know if I am agreeing with you but I am of the opinion that Champions do not lose their belts on close fights. And that was a close fight. It seemed GGG made the fight and with few exceptions was the aggressor. He defended his belts playing the role I would expect from Jacobs if he wanted to take the belt.

  • JGC

    One thing I noticed about the fight is that GGG has a head made of concrete, but doesn’t seem to handle body shots all that well.

    • BobbyPFalcon

      That is why Jacob’s win seemed so clear. But it was a great fight I want to see again. Jacobs should get some credit either way.

  • 90s swagger

    Looks like GGG vs Canelo will be happening after all?

  • hunger pains

    After seeing all the sucky Ward fans justify that ridiculous decision over Kovalev, I’m not going to apologize for this at all. Even if it was kind of cheesy and uninspiring

  • Vincent Howard

    This fight was very close…everyone thought DJ was gonna stretched so the fact he actually fought may have colored some opinions…personally I saw it 6 – 6 (or GGG by 1) but can see how huge fans will see it for their guy

    GGG beats Canelo (way overrated) though

    • Colin Mc Flurry.

      50/50
      In my opinion.

  • Charlie U.

    I thought Jacobs won. He landed the bigger punches.

  • ciobanu catalin

    not fair

  • Sean Brown

    I am a fan of GGG. He has skill, power, and class and is, arguably, the best middleweight today, but this puts to rest, once and for all his placement as a middleweight great. I cannot imagine the fighter that I saw tonight prevailing against Robinson, Lamotta, Monzon, Griffith, Hagler, Leonard, Hearns, Duran, Hopkins or even Benitez. However, his career is still in progress,and he may yet redeem himself somewhat.

    • Jody Hanna

      Benitez? At middleweight?

  • jebib

    I have a problem with the word “escape”. Sure it was an extremely close fight but the scoring says no. If GGG would have lost the 12th round he still would have won majority decision: therefore no escape. I’m glad I didn’t have the responsibility to judge the fight.

    • ceylon mooney

      i thought it was close, closer than 115-112. i did not expect to see both Jacobs showin quality like was. and i think golovkin aged real quick at the end.

      • Robert Archambault

        I think by the end, GGG was simply tired of trying to make a fight of it with someone who was not interested in fighting. I think this was the lowest total punch output I have ever seen in a GGG fight. From what we could hear in the corners, that is how Jacobs team thought they could win the fight… by not engaging any more than necessary. Champions have to want to win and need to be willing to put everything on the line. Jacobs did not do that.

        • Ben Willis

          I can’t blame Jacobs for trying to outbox him from distance. Why should he play into Golovkin’s hands by staying in range? Jacobs didn’t run for twelve rounds. Golovkin needed to cut Jacobs off and hit the body to slow him down. He didn’t do that very well.

        • Joey Dirt

          Neither did ggg he never went after him only settled for what jacobs left him with and he didn’t dominate or show he was the better man, the fight went Jacobs way, at the end of the fight you could see he was not confident he won and considering the expectations for him he lost, even if he got the decision the feeling is he lost so either way the real winner is jacobs

  • Sidewinder

    I wonder what Algieri and Conte fed to Jacobs. I want to know that stuff, it works. Jacobs lasted 12 rounds with GGG contrary to what so many are saying and its a close fight.

  • Mark Slain

    a 10-8 round had an impact on the score cards as well as how the judges see the fight considering the knockdown…

    • Jody Hanna

      But according to the judges, GGG still would have gotten the decision without it.

  • NeverReadTheComments

    Jacobs won. ggg lost .

  • Jac Howard

    Iam a big GGG fan but he lost didnt use the jab only round he did to the same effect as the lemxuiex fight he got a knockdown but after that he was following jacobs around like a lost pup eating jabs and hooks looked confused as hell missing the target a quite soft chin terrible performamce from him and roman to wtf was that ill just walk into your punches all night again the one round where he sidestepped left right left right he land cracking shots at angles but after that walked into shots all night long was out muscled out hustled and finally met a man whose style was able to counter his and simply put the way to bet him and GGG is punches jn bunch’s non stop 3 min x 12 and thats what the thai did

  • Joel Almestica

    All of you saying Jacobs won the fight learn how to score a fight.

    The fight was indeed close and extremely contested round by round but when rounds are close the nod will usualy go to the fighter pushing forward and chasing the fight because it’s him who is creating the action and as a result a fighters puts himself in a more vulnerable position. Any real fighter understands this.

    Btw, the fact Jacobs trainer told him to stick and move and attempt to cruise himself to a decision round per round after he got KD made me sick to my stomach. It reminded me all those boxers Pacquiao fought that would run backward for 12 straight rounds.

    I gpt GGG winning this 115-112 but I can understand a 114-113. Anything lower than that is overdoing it.

    GGG look shitty tonight because 90% of the fight he had to put himself in position to be counter punch by Jacobs given that Jacobs refuse to chase the fight after that KD. He felt GGG’s power and got on his bycicl
    End of srory

    • Joey Dirt

      So why couldn’t ggg cut the ring and ko him if he’s such a badass and instead had to wait on Jacobs and fight his fight, was he scared cuz I saw Jacobs taunting ggg with his hands down and if Jacobs didn’t chase the fight neither did ggg, that’s why Jacobs won, tell me why ggg won when he didn’t do more than Jacobs and you could see in his face that he wasn’t sure he won which he did not according to unbiased fans

  • jah

    CLOSE close fight..The right guy won though

  • Joey Dirt

    Great fight Jacobs won imo, now we just need Chavez to win to stop these two overhyped clowns and get Chavez vs jacobs

  • Harry

    It’s clear that Golovkin has started slowing down. I thought it was my misperception of his Brook fight, but that’s just the case. He is slower than usual, sloppier than usual, misses more than before. He is clearly past his prime. Jacobs fought the best fight of his life and still this was not enough for him to take the straps from Gennady. He has nobody to blame but himself: he could never hurt or wobble Golovkin while Golovkin did that on a number of times and this was clearly written on Danny’s face. What a pity that Pirog is injured, for this is the man to deliver Golovkin his first defeat.

