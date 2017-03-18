Gennady Golovkin escapes with narrow win over Daniel Jacobs

Photo by: Ed Mulholland/HBO

Gennady Golovkin narrowly outpointed Daniel Jacobs to add the WBA middleweight title to his collection Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York, ending Golovkin’s streak of knockouts at 23.

Golovkin (37-0, 33 knockouts) had never been in a fight as competitive as this, as Jacobs (32-2, 29 KOs) matched him punch for punch most of the fight.

Jacobs went down from two sharp rights to the chin in the fourth round but that had no impact on the outcome. The judges scored it 115-112, 115-112 and 114-113, a unanimous decision for Golovkin. It would’ve been a majority decision had Jacobs not been knocked down.

Golovkin retained his WBC title and took Jacobs’ WBA belt. Triple-G’s IBF belt was not on the line because Jacobs refused the sanctioning body’s mandatory same-day weigh-in.

A full report will follow shortly.