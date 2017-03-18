Srisaket Sor Rungvisai upsets Roman Gonzalez

Photo / Muaylok

Underdog Srisaket Sor Rungvisai upset Roman Gonzalez by a majority decision to win the WBC junior bantamweight title in a brutal fight on the Gennady Golovkin-Daniel Jacobs card Saturday in New York City.

Sor Rungvisai (42-4-1, 38 knockouts) put Gonzalez (46-1, 38 KOs) down with a body shot in the first round and never stopped throwing punches, which apparently swayed the judges. Gonzalez, a bloody mess most of the fight because of two cuts, seemed to land the cleaner shots and had a big advantage in CompuBox stats yet felt short on the cards.

The judges scored it 113-113, 114-112 and 114-112. Sor Runvisai lost a point for head butting, another obstacle with which Gonzalez had to contend.

According to CompuBox, Gonzalez outlanded Sor Rungvisai 441 (of 1,014) to 284 (of 940) overall. Gonzalez also had an edge in power punches, 372 to 277.

Gonzalez entered the fight as THE RING’s No. 1 fighter pound for pound.

A full report will follow shortly.