News

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai upsets Roman Gonzalez

Photo / Muaylok
18
Mar
by Michael Rosenthal

Underdog Srisaket Sor Rungvisai upset Roman Gonzalez by a majority decision to win the WBC junior bantamweight title in a brutal fight on the Gennady Golovkin-Daniel Jacobs card Saturday in New York City.

Sor Rungvisai (42-4-1, 38 knockouts) put Gonzalez (46-1, 38 KOs) down with a body shot in the first round and never stopped throwing punches, which apparently swayed the judges. Gonzalez, a bloody mess most of the fight because of two cuts, seemed to land the cleaner shots and had a big advantage in CompuBox stats yet felt short on the cards.

The judges scored it 113-113, 114-112 and 114-112. Sor Runvisai lost a point for head butting, another obstacle with which Gonzalez had to contend.

According to CompuBox, Gonzalez outlanded Sor Rungvisai 441 (of 1,014) to 284 (of 940) overall. Gonzalez also had an edge in power punches, 372 to 277.

Gonzalez entered the fight as THE RING’s No. 1 fighter pound for pound.

A full report will follow shortly.

 

  • Immanuel Sueken

    Great fight, Runsivai is a bull.

  • Mitchell Nelms

    Gonzalez is a fucking warrior. The dude got up from a knockdown and sustained 2 bad cuts from headbutts and still outworked his much bigger opponent. I’m not a fan of the decision, but it is what it is.

  • ceylon mooney

    another robbery.

    runsivai was great, but still a robbery.

Current Poll

Ratings: Junior Featherweight

Guillermo Rigondeaux
1
Guillermo Rigondeaux
Record: 17-0-0 (11 KOs)
Jessie Magdaleno
2
Jessie Magdaleno
Record: 24-0-0 (17 KOs)
Rey Vargas
3
Rey Vargas
Record: 29-0-0 (22 KOs)
Genesis Servania
4
Genesis Servania
Record: 27-0-0 (11 KOs)
Nonito Donaire
5
Nonito Donaire
Record: 37-4-0 (24 KOs)
Moises Flores
6
Moises Flores
Record: 25-0-0 (17 KOs)
Diego De La Hoya
7
Diego De La Hoya
Record: 17-0-0 (9 KOs)
Hugo Ruiz
8
Hugo Ruiz
Record: 36-4-0 (32 KOs)
Yukinori Oguni
9
Yukinori Oguni
Record: 19-1-1 (7 KOs)
Jonathan Guzman
10
Jonathan Guzman
Record: 22-1-0 (22 KOs)

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
215-643-3069
© 2017 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.

Get Our Newsletter.

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news, events and deals in your inbox!