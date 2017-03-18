News

Golovkin wins close decision against resilient Jacobs

by Mitch Abramson

NEW YORK CITY – When the decision was announced, there were two boxers who looked annoyed.

Gennady Golovkin, who had been pushed by a surprisingly durable and dangerous Danny Jacobs, appeared dismayed after he was awarded a unanimous decision victory on Saturday, perhaps upset with his performance and that his knockout streak ended at 23 straight opponents.

Jacobs, who rose from a fourth-round knockdown and seemed to hurt Golovkin several times while exhibiting size and speed and an ability to absorb Golovkin’s vaunted power, was clearly frustrated in defeat. In the end, after Golovkin won by judges’ scores of 115-112, 115-112 and 114-113 to retain his WBA/WBC/IBF middleweight titles, there were two grumpy participants.

Perhaps the boxer who may have been the most pleased was Canelo Alvarez, who has been in talks with Golovkin for a big-ticket match in September for two years and may be more inclined to face Golovkin after Jacobs had so much success in front of an announced crowd of 19,939 at Madison Square Garden in the main event of an HBO PPV.

“Of course I am ready to fight Canelo,” Golovkin said afterward. “Of course I want that fight. I am like an animal for that fight. I will give Danny Jacobs a chance for a rematch.”

Jacobs, a cancer survivor whom few gave a chance to win, failed to show for the IBF’s second-day weigh-in on Saturday, making him ineligible to win the IBF title and allowing Golovkin to retain it with a victory. (Jacobs also avoided having to pay a sanctioning fee to the IBF for the right to fight for the title.) And Jacobs was clearly bigger than Golovkin on Saturday. While Golovkin safely tipped the scales at 169.6 pounds, inside the IBF’s 170-pound weight limit, there’s no telling how much Jacobs was on fight night.

No matter the winner or the circumstances, it was a helluva fight, with plenty of momentum shifts, hard shots, a knockdown, and the kind of gritty performance by both boxers that fans respect.

“Respect Danny Jacobs and very good job and clean job and respect my team and all people that support me,” Golovkin said after the fight. “Danny Jacobs is my favorite fighter, clean, good quality, very good fighter. I wasn’t thinking that I needed the 12th round to win the fight. This was my first test at 12 rounds. I needed a quality fight not just the 12th round.”

Each likely quieted the whispers that had been following them for most of their careers with Saturday’s efforts: Golovkin finally fought a worthy adversary who pushed him, forcing him to dig deep. Jacobs showed off his toughness, durability and moxie, actually standing toe-to-toe with Golovkin and trading blows. So much for Jacobs’ reputation for a soft chin.

Jacobs collapsed when the fight was over, overcome with emotion, likely thinking he had won. He walked over and hugged Golovkin; the two exchanged words and hugged again.

“I think I won the fight and I think fans support me on the decision,” said Jacobs, who was able to tag Golovkin repeatedly just as Kell Brook did last September when they fought. “I think I won by two rounds at least. I won the fight and I won the decision and all I can do is be gracious in the decision. After the knockdown I told him he had to kill me. When I got up I thought this is all he has? There were many times during the fight I went toe-to-toe because I knew I could. I got back up and I thought I won the fight.”

Golovkin started fast, immediately stalking Jacobs, trying to test his resolve early after Jacobs had been knocked out by Dmitry Pirog in their 2010 title fight. Jacobs responded with a series of jabs and a hard right that Golovkin avoided. Golovkin tried to nail Jacobs with a slicing overhand right but Jacobs backed out of the way. Jacobs boxed smartly in the second, avoiding Golovkin’s methodical onslaught. Jacobs landed a few jabs, circling away whenever Golovkin got close. Neither landed anything meaningful, but Jacobs seemed to be controlling distance. Jacobs landed a snapping left midway through the third as they were in close and smashed his gloves together. Jacobs was keeping Golovkin in the center of the ring, not allowing him to bully him along the ropes, his size and speed clearly a problem for Golovkin.

Golovkin dropped Jacobs with a pair of looping rights to start the fourth, the first hard shots of the fight; Jacobs grabbed at Golovkin’s legs as he went down. Jacobs smiled as he got up and waved his arms forward as if inviting Golovkin for more. Golovkin continued to land hard shots in the fifth, particularly an overhand right that backed Jacobs up to the ropes. But Jacobs was game, landing a big right in the sixth followed with a right to the body and combinations to end the round. The surprising show of offensiveness seemed to catch Golovkin by surprise; Jacobs looked at Golovkin as the round ended as if to say, “I’m not done yet.”

Jacobs continued to befuddle Golovkin with his hand speed and switching from orthodox to southpaw, landing several overhand rights in the seventh. When the two got in close, Jacobs had the faster hands and was catching Golovkin on the way out. The two exchanged violent shots as the round ended, Jacobs screaming at the crowd as he retreated to his corner. The two exchanged big right hands in the eighth. When Jacobs landed a chopping right, Golovkin shook his head out of exasperation. Golovkin landed a big right later in the round, though Jacobs seemed to take it well.

Golovkin landed two big right uppercuts in the ninth; the second seemed to hurt Jacobs but the Brooklyn resident came back and landed a hard left to end the round, nodding at Golovkin, who nodded back. Jacobs’ left eye showed signs of swelling in the second half of the fight. But Jacobs stormed back in the tenth, landing several flush shots while in close and ending the round with a monster left. The two kept a brisk pace in the 11th, trading blows. Jacobs landed some sharp lefts and rights; Golovkin took the blows well but his head snapped back with each punch, something that usually doesn’t happen.

  • Captain Save-a-Hoe

    Resilient or just big?

  • ciobanu catalin

    i am a huge fan of triple ggg and i wrongly envisioned a 5th round ko for him, but this is indeed a decrease, a huge shame for the sport, he simply did not let his hands go, i dont know what was wrong, but danny was brilliant and outclassed him tonight , danny won in my opinion …too bad that things like this happen…golovkin did not trow enough leather , combos or risk himself ( witch danny did) , he didnt even counter as he should have

    • The Black Mamba

      The thing is, that Jacobs outboxed Golovkin. He was the better boxer, had a great gameplan and he was big. Those Everlast MX gloves are no joke either. Mayweather made Maidana wear different gloves for their first fight because the MX have virtually no cushioning at the knuckle area.

      He couldn’t outclass Golovkin though; GGG is way to resilient and dangerous at any time. I think the judging was accurate and I hope they’ll do it again.

      • BN

        Jacobs only needed to win 7 rounds to win by one point.

        • The Black Mamba

          You’re right. My bad

      • Mitchell Nelms

        Yeah, I initially thought Jacobs won by a point, but looking back, Golivkin won by a point plus 1 for the knockdown. Like I said before, though, Jacobs fought a damn good fight and exceeded expectations.

    • Gary Schneider

      Nice try cibanu. Cut the pr bs. You’re not a fan of GGG and never were. You are a hypocrite. GGG won fair and square.

      • ciobanu catalin

        are you kidding ? :))

    • Julius Kent

      GGG is old and ripe for the picking. The day Canelo is waiting for.

      • ciobanu catalin

        the ole mayweather wait it out scheme …

      • Giuseppe

        You know…. maybe. The one thing I would say is that canelo can’t fight the fight that Jacobs fought. Not mobile enough. And if he tries he will do it badly. But what shocked me was up close and in the pocket…. I thought ggg was outclassed. He just stood there while Jacobs landed uppercut to the head and body. I don’t buy it anymore that he does this on purpose. He can’t get out the way. Plenty of times tonight he looked unable to unload. And THAT is what could Hury him against canelo who seems increasingly fluid.

  • Jody Hanna

    ‘that made for a fight-of-the-year type enterprise’………..

    Really? Wouldn’t come close to fight of the night, let alone fight of the year, some bollocks gets written on these pages.

    • Arjay Cee

      It was an interesting fight, but far from FOTY. Chocolatito vs. Many Syllables, now, that had the goods!

    • Giuseppe

      You have Jacobs? Me too. Fought great. Was shocked ggg just had no other ideas. Not much aggression. And abel couldn’t motivate him.

  • The Black Mamba

    This was such a competitive fight and I loved it. Jacobs’ resilience, his comeback and Golovkins uncanny determination and chin. It shows us that GGG is a human being as well.

  • Jay

    The judges got it wrong like they often do on HBO televised fights. Jacobs won clearly. Maybe even 8 rounds to 4.

  • ciobanu catalin

    this has to be a revenge thing for kovalev ward… at least i’m at pace when i take it like that :)))) a bunch of bs, all of it :)))

  • Jamaal Abdul-Rahim

    Golovkin did pretty well for someone fighting an opponent weighing around 180 lbs.

    • BN

      Good thing you can tell what Jacobs weighs by looking at him.

      • Mitchell Nelms

        It was pretty damned obvious how heavy and large he was. Jacobs looked like a hydrated light heavyweight.

      • Rick

        He probably missed the weigh-in cause he forgot to set his alarm clock.

  • Marxuach

    -G threw more, landed more.
    -Landed the cleaner shots.
    -Was in charge tonight.

    -Jacobs had a great game plan but he didn’t win.

    Just because G didn’t look that dominant doesn’t mean he lost..

    • Julius Kent

      Dude, Jacobs was out boxing GGG.

      • Marxuach

        G landed the obvious harder shots.
        Jacobs had his moments, that’s no lie.

  • Colin Mc Flurry.

    At 35 GGG is only going to slow down more.

  • Koolz

    Jacobs and GGG both showed they are amazing boxers. GGG’s skills were on display in this fight against Jacobs who had the perfect game plan!

    Very close fight I had GGG by two points do to the knock down.

    I think GGG should give Jacobs a rematch this year though.

  • Michel Desgrottes

    114-113 DJ, valiant effort

  • Jim Parkinson
  • Chris Stans

    Golovkin was so sparing with his punches barely hit the body too. I guess time really has caught him

  • Michel Desgrottes

    Can we give DJ his respect now, all these haters who doubted him

    • left hook

      I was one of those people. I was wrong about Jacobs.
      No wonder Golovkin didn’t want to move to SMW.

      • Mitchell Nelms

        He did look smaller by a fair margin.

  • Jim Parkinson

    Time for the GGGoons to tell us that Golovkin allowed himself to get completely outboxed in order to get Canelo to fight him.

    • left hook

      Loll

  • Abraham E. Hernández

    Box Azteca guy had it 9-3 for Jacobs. They need to fire his ass ASAP.

  • JGC

    I feel that Golovkin did enough to win. I can’t stand his fanboys, his “good boy” bullshit irks me, and Abel is a douche, so this is coming from someone who would’ve liked to see him lose. He landed the better shots and was the aggressor the majority of the night. I think Jacobs had a great gameplan, and he had enough pop in his punches to keep GGG from just walking right through him, but I think too many people were impressed with his flurries, and I personally feel that they weren’t landing as much as others seem to.

    Several things though:

    1. No way GGG can beat Ward or Floyd (unless Floyd gets very old overnight, and he’s 40 so that’s possible).
    2. GGG’s chin is as tough as his punches. However, he seemed genuinely bothered by Jacob’s body shots. You know who loves to attack the body? Canelo. Not saying he could beat Golovkin, but he can hurt him downstairs.
    3. This fight seemed like the Ward/Kovalev fight, except the judges got it right this time.

  • Spider Rico

    The fight was alright. Max Kellerman’s commentary is insufferable.

  • Arjay Cee

    Nice job by Danny Jacobs, who really impressed. I had it closer than the judges — possibly a tie or a one round victory either way, depending on whether you value GGG’s power and workrate or Jacobs’s combination brilliance in spots.

    This I know: I’d watch them fight a rematch before I’d watch GGG and Canelo.

    Is GGG slipping? Maybe. Then again, he fought a tough, smart, difficult opponent who anybody would have had a hard time looking great against tonight. By now he’s also left a body of work for study. If you’re going to take advantage of what’s known about him, you’d better have the speed, strength, agility and guts of Jacobs. Canelo has tools and power, but he is not capable of the performance that made GGG look human tonight.

  • Rick

    Canelo shouldn’t feel pleased, he should feel like a pussy.

  • Teddy Reynoso

    Jacobs purposely came into the fight heavy to cushion the impact of GGG punches and to match or even top him in physical strength. That’s the plus in the strategy. The drawback was that he lost some of his speed and quickness reflex-wise. He could not time his counters very well which was a pity considering how many times GGG presented the opportunities as he missed or went wild with his shots. Nice try though. Perhaps next time Jacobs could come in a desired weight at fight time without sacrificing his speed and agility. He has his chances in this fight but simply could not capitalize. He also got tired in the later rounds.

  • Giuseppe

    I thought Jacobs won a pretty clear decision. Ggg didn’t have another gear and that shocked me. He looked one dimensional tonight. Looked like provodnikov at times. Jacobs had his number and was landing clean combinations to the head and body. He should feel aggrieved. Yeah a lot of people will say it could have gone either way. But it didn’t. It went against the guy who won. Don’t give me stats. Jacobs was more impressive

