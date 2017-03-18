News

Carlos Cuadras defeats David Carmona by a unanimous decision

18
Mar
by Michael Rosenthal

Junior bantamweight contender Carlos Cuadras survived a cut and a spirited effort from David Carmona to win a unanimous 10-round decision on the Gennady Golovkin-Daniel Jacobs card Saturday in New York City.

Cuadras, THE RING’s No. 3-rated 115-pounder, outworked the unrated Carmona in the first half of the fight. He also seemed to do some damage with body shots.

However, Carmona (20-4-5, 8 knockouts) came on beginning in the seventh round, when Cuadras (36-1-1, 27 KOs) took several hard shots and was cut above his left eye, but Carmona had fallen too far behind early in the fight.

The judges scored it 97-93, 97-93 and 96-94.

  • Erick del Pozo

    This turned to be a very technical fight; it could of gone either way. Cuadras was never able to control the pace and get comfortable in the ring. He looked frustrated multiple times. David Carmona did a great job and I think many of those rounds were hard to judge. Nevertheless, I still want to see Cuadras against Chocolatito.

