Carlos Cuadras defeats David Carmona by a unanimous decision

Junior bantamweight contender Carlos Cuadras survived a cut and a spirited effort from David Carmona to win a unanimous 10-round decision on the Gennady Golovkin-Daniel Jacobs card Saturday in New York City.

Cuadras, THE RING’s No. 3-rated 115-pounder, outworked the unrated Carmona in the first half of the fight. He also seemed to do some damage with body shots.

However, Carmona (20-4-5, 8 knockouts) came on beginning in the seventh round, when Cuadras (36-1-1, 27 KOs) took several hard shots and was cut above his left eye, but Carmona had fallen too far behind early in the fight.

The judges scored it 97-93, 97-93 and 96-94.