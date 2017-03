Photo credit: Stephanie Trapp/Showtime

Lightweight prospect Ryan Martin stopped Bryant Cruz in the eighth round of a scheduled 10-round bout on the Gennady Golovkin-Daniel Jacobs card Saturday in New York.

Martin (18-0, 11 knockouts) pounded the overmatched Cruz (17-2, 8 KOs) from beginning to end, landing punches at will. Referee Harvey Dock stopped the fight 45 seconds into Round 8, saving Bryant from taking more punishment.