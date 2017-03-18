Magsayo, Santisima added to Nietes-Nantapech card

Unbeaten featherweight prospect Mark Magsayo. Photo / Ryan Songalia

MANILA, Philippines – Unbeaten featherweight Mark Magsayo and junior featherweight Jeo Santisima have been added to the Donnie Nietes-Komgrich Nantapech card on April 29 at the Waterfront Hotel and Casino in Cebu City, Philippines.

Magsayo (15-0, 11 knockouts) of Tagbilaran City, Philippines will face Tanzania’s Issa Nampepeche (24-7-4, 11 KOs) in the 10-round co-featured bout, ALA Promotions has announced. Magsayo is fighting for the first time since last September, when he decisioned Ramiro Robles at the StubHub Center in Carson, California, which proceeded a life-and-death brawl with Chris Avalos in April of 2016 in which both fighters hit the canvas before Avalos’ corner threw in the towel in the sixth.

The 21-year-old Magsayo, who is rated number six by the WBO at 126 pounds, is taking a step back in competition against Nampepeche, a 22-year-old who had begun his career at 105 pounds and who has lost all three of his fights outside of his home country.

His last fight came in January, a six-round loss to Salim Mtango. Video purported to be of the fight shows Nampepeche passively moving around the ring, with the fight taking place in what appears to be a small room with only cornermen and judges present.

Santisima (12-2, 11 KOs) of Masbate City, Philippines isn’t in much deeper against Indonesia’s Master Suro (11-8-1, 2 KOs) in their 10-round fight. Santisima, who showed his toughness by getting off the canvas against hard-punching compatriot Marco Demecillo in 2016 and scoring a sixth-round stoppage on a body shot, will be tasked with chasing down the awkward Suro, a loser of six of his last nine bouts.

Suro was last in the Philippines in December of 2015, fighting just to survive in a one-sided decision loss to Juan Martin Elorde.

The main event will see Donnie Nietes attempt to become the third Filipino boxer to win world titles in three divisions as he competes for the IBF flyweight title which Johnriel Casimero vacated when he moved up to 115 pounds.

Tepora, Araneta score easy KOs in Cebu

Undefeated Filipino prospects Jack Tepora and Christian Araneta scored easy knockout wins at the Waterfront Hotel and Casino in Cebu City on Saturday, March 19.

Junior featherweight Tepora (20-0, 15 KOs) finished off Yon Armed (14-8, 6 KOs) at 1:16 of the first round with a straight left to the stomach, while junior flyweight Araneta (14-0, 12 KOs) needed just 101 seconds to put Demsi Manufoe (11-7, 8 KOs) out for the count.

The event was promoted by Omega Pro Sports International.

Ryan Songalia