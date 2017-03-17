Golovkin and Jacobs make weight as Jacobs sounds defiant note

Photo by: Ed Mulholland/HBO

Sounding defiant, almost angry, Danny Jacobs growled into a microphone following Friday’s weigh-in.

“Where Brooklyn at?” said Jacobs, who tipped the scales at a chiseled 159.8 pounds for his middleweight championship with three-belt titleholder Gennady Golovkin on Saturday at Madison Square Garden on HBO PPV. “I’m going to represent for the city of New York. We’re going to represent. We’re going to show why we’re the best in the world.”

Golovkin, regarded as a smallish middleweight with heavy hands, easily made weight, coming in at 159.6 pounds after his trainer Abel Sanchez said he was on weight on Tuesday. While Jacobs appeared excited and edgy, Golovkin acted as if he was waiting for a bus, calm and relaxed, flashing his trademark smile.

“Of course, he is my (most) dangerous opponent and best opponent because every step is bigger,” Golovkin said. “First of all, thanks very much to my fans, my friends,” he said to a mostly pro-Golovkin crowd at the weigh-in despite Jacobs’ living in Brooklyn and Golovkin’s current location in Santa Monica, California after moving from Kazakhstan. “Every fight is different. Daniel is a champion, (this is) a unification fight. This is unbelievable. This is business. I bring this big drama show not just for my fight but for any fights. This is a big drama event.”

Golovkin, of course, has knocked out 23 straight opponents and will be making an 18h straight defense of his middleweight titles. Jacobs, a cancer survivor, has knocked out 12 straight and holds a secondary middleweight title. Jacobs, who had little trouble making weight on Friday compared with previous struggles in past fights, was asked if he planned to employ the same strategy he used against Peter Quillin, when he stopped him in the first round back in 2015.

“You’re going to see whatever it takes to win,” Jacobs said, almost snarling. “I’m a true champion. I adjust. I make sure I do what I have to do. My preparation was right. I’m going to make sure I do what I have to do to get the victory. Point blank, period.” Why will you be able to beat Triple-G when everyone else has failed, he was asked.

“Because I’m the man,” Jacobs shot back. “I’m not those other guys. I’m different. I’m a different commodity. I’m a different champion. My mindset is different. My skill-level is different. You’re going to see that Saturday.” Where does your confidence come from? “My belief system in myself,” he said. “Nobody needs to believe in me but me. I can have all the boos in the world. I believe in me. My skills are going to pay the bills come Saturday night. You’re going to see it.”

Roman (Chocolatito) Gonzalez tipped the scales at 114.6 pounds while opponent Srisaket Sor Rungvisai weighed 114 pounds for their 115-pount title bout. Meanwhile, Carlos Cuadras weighed 115.6 pounds while opponent David Carmona was 115.8. Opening the HBO PPV, Ryan Martin came in at 134.6 pounds; opponent Bryant Cruz was 135 pounds for their lightweight bout.