David Brophy knocks out Zac Dunn in seven

Scotsman David Brophy scored a punishing seventh-round stoppage over the previously unbeaten Zac Dunn to claim the Commonwealth super middleweight title at the Melbourne Pavilion in Victoria, Australia, on Friday. The official time was 2:14.

Brophy (19-1-1, 3 KOs) set up a powerful right hand off what had become his money punch – a vicious left hook to the body – to floor the home fighter in the seventh round of a scheduled 12. Badly hurt and winded, Dunn bravely rose but a strong follow-up attack prompted his corner to throw in the towel.

“I couldn’t be happier,” said a jubilant and emotional Brophy when interviewed by Australian television. “With the work I’ve put in, I deserve this. Zac was tough, but we did what we were supposed to do. We watched a lot of Zac’s fights and he keeps his elbows up. When the body shots started landing, we knew it was going to be over early.”

Both men were evenly matched through the opening two sessions, but Brophy unveiled the left hook to the body in Round 3 and the effect was immediate. The Scotsman jumped on the defending champion; he battered his mid-section, crossed over the right hand at will and decisively made his mark.

The Australian favorite recovered and bravely rallied through Round 5 but, just as the tide was beginning to turn, Brophy broke through to the body again in the sixth. This time the follow-up was more violent and Dunn looked ready to be taken.

Brophy, whose only career defeat came against three-time world title challenger George Groves, would not be denied and punished his opponent heavily to secure a career-best win. Since the Groves setback, the Scotsman has looked like a different fighter and he overcame serious odds to prevail.

Dunn falls to (23-1, 18 KOs).

Tom Gray is a UK Correspondent/ Editor for RingTV.com and a member of THE RING ratings panel. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

