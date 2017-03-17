Sammy Valentin-Jesus Alvarez Rodriguez to air on Telemundo

Unbeaten welterweight Sammy Valentin will face Jesus Alvarez Rodriguez Friday night, All Star Boxing Promotions Tuto Zabala confirmed to RingTV.com.

The 10-round bout will take place at the A La Carte Event Pavilion in Tampa, Florida. The fight will headline a “Boxeo Telemundo” broadcast and will air on Telemundo, beginning at 11:35 p.m. ET/ PT.

Valentin (10-0, 7 knockouts) looks like a legit prospect, but has only faced moderate opposition. His most notable victory was a fourth-round knockout of faded former world title challenger Cosme Rivera.

In his most recent outing, last November, Valentin scored a one-sided decision over veteran Eduardo Flores.

Rodriguez (15-1, 11 KOs), who hails from the boxing hotbed of Los Mochis, Sinloa, Mexico, has not fought since November 2015. He was stopped by former WBO junior welterweight titleholder Ruslan Provodnikov in four.

In the eight-round co-feature bout, junior lightweight Aidar Sharybayev (4-0, 3 KOs) of Kazakhstan will face hard-hitting Gabino Cota (19-7-1, 17 KOs) of Mexico.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper, Boxingscene.com, and Knockout Nation. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter: FSalazarBoxing

