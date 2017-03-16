Ivan Delgado to face Charles Huerta on April 14

Photo credit: Michael Baca II

Junior lightweight Ivan Delgado will face Charles Huerta on April 14, Golden Boy Promotions announced Wednesday afternoon. The eight-round bout will take place at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles. The fight will headline a “Boxeo Estelar” broadcast that will air live on Estrella TV, beginning at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT.

Delgado (11-0-1, with 4 knockouts) has molded into one of Golden Boy’s top prospects. The 26-year-old former street gang member in Los Angeles has turned his life around and is considered one to watch in the junior lightweight division.

In his most recent bout on Dec. 17, Delgado knocked Roberto Rivera out in round six in Inglewood, California. He has won his last two bouts by knockout.

Huerta (18-5, 11 KOs) will be Delgado’s first significant test as a pro. On the same Inglewood card, Huerta lost a close, split decision to Carlos Morales, a fight in which Huerta dropped Morales in round eight and cut him twice.

Huerta, who resides in nearby Paramount, has lost four of his last six bouts, with three of those losses coming by majority or split decision.

Lightweight Genaro Gamez (4-0, 3 KOs) and featherweight Manny Robles Jr. (11-0, 4 KOs), who recently signed with Golden Boy, will fight in separate six-round bouts.

RingTV.com will stream the entire card, beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper, BoxingScene.com and Knockout Nation. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing.

