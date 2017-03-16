News

Gennady Golovkin’s chin vs. Daniel Jacobs’ power

Gennady Golovkin and trainer Abel Sanchez were all smiles at the media workout for Golovkin's showdown with Daniel Jacobs. Photo by Tom Hogan - Hoganphotos/K2 Promotions
by Michael Woods

Wrap your brain around this:

IBF/WBA/WBC middleweight titlist Gennady Golovkin (who will face Danny Jacobs at Madison Square Garden in New York City, on Saturday) has never been knocked down in a fight, in a match or during sparring.

That is freak-of-nature stuff. Pro since 2006…fighting since he was 8. That includes street brawling, of which there was some.

Want more freakishness?

“Or wobbled,” added Abel Sanchez, who started tutoring him for “GGG’s” August 2010 fight in Panama against Milton Nunez. So Nunez, Nilson Tapia, Kassim Ouma, Lajuan Simon, Mako Fuchigami, Grzegorz Proksa, Gabe Rosado, Nobuhiro Ishida, Matt Macklin, Curtis Stevens, Osumanu Adama, Daniel Geale, Marco Antonio Rubio, Martin Murray, Willie Monroe Jr., David Lemieux, Dominic Wade and Kell Brook didn’t knock the fighting pride of Kazahkstan down. Or wobble him!

How do you explain this situation?

“God and hard work,” Sanchez said.

In that order?

“Definitely in that order,” the trainer stated.

Sanchez touched on Jacobs’ power, and was asked about Jacobs perhaps taking confidence from seeing GGG getting touched by Kell Brook, the IBF 147-pound titlist, in his most recent outing: “I hope that Danny’s reading into what he believes and he comes to fight. Jacobs has power in both hands but, at the same time, when he’s delivering that power, he’s going to be opening himself up. When he does that, that’s when he’s going to get hurt. If he comes to fight, if he makes it a good offensive night, then we’re going to be treated to a short night. Either way, Danny’s got power too.”

Maybe the best GGG’s faced, although we were reminded last week that David Lemieux can turn the crank up to 10, eh?

So, Abel, who has at least made GGG blink twice, laid a near-wobble on him? “I don’t think anyone has caught GGG clean enough, doesn’t mean that it’s not possible. Anyone, if hit right, can be hurt.”

Oh, and for the record, I asked Sanchez, point blank, how he sees, on paper, Jacobs’ power, one to 10, 10 being bomber? Maybe heaviest GGG has met? “I would say Danny 7, Curtis Stevens 8, Lemieux 9,” Sanchez answered.

So, the obvious question about the elephant in the room at MSG on Saturday: Can Danny Jacobs hit GGG “right?” Well, we know DJ has power, right? Peter Quillin can attest…Sergio Mora can attest…But can that power be activated on someone who is in the uppermost echelon of smart boxers, who stay focused and composed and don’t leave themselves open to being hit, especially by something they don’t see. You don’t see that happen to GGG…But what you did see in his last outing is GGG getting stung, a tiny bit stung, by right and left uppercuts, from the Brit Brook.

 

 

And counter rights a few times…But not enough. Not enough to drop…or even wobble. But I’m here to tell you, Jacobs is 160 pounds, a different animal than a blown-up Brook. He has faster hands and throws more fluid combos than Brook does. A chopping right from middle distance from Jacobs might be more dangerous to the almost-35-year-old GGG than anything Brook hurled. Thing is, GGG backed on the ropes has better answers than Quillin did on his unfortunate night. And that quick counter right hand that caught Sergio Mora on his heels, unaware, which put him down in the first Jacobs-Mora fight? Do we think that same shot puts GGG on his tuchus? Not likely. And the left hook thrown with precision and power which caught Jacobs and put him on his butt, in the first Mora fight, that same hook from GGG is, I think we can agree, more of a brain-rattler than what Mora possesses (though maybe not. That was thrown with the awareness and intent of a ultra-vet.)

I don’t think it’s a horrid idea for Jacobs to come out in the style he did versus Quillin. Feverish and furious. Try and catch GGG cold, flurry, try to get him with something he doesn’t see. Yes, risky. He will leave himself open, squared up, but don’t most think Jacobs wins via that “puncher’s chance”? Can he outbox GGG and win seven of 12 rounds…which means not getting ground down by the Kazakh pummeler? Hard, though I guess not impossible to fathom. Stranger things have certainly happened.

Anyway, let’s hear from you guys. Talk about that GGG chin, maybe his best and most underappreciated asset. Talk about Jacobs’ best chance to secure a win? Fire away in our comments section!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Michael Woods' jaw may be his best and most underappreciated asset – and it has to be, with as much as the guy talks. Between a podcast and chasing down boxing personalities for Periscope, you need one heckuva hinge!

 

 

 

 

  • ciobanu catalin

    I’m glad someone else has noticed his and written an article on it…i think that ko ggg is IMPOSIBLE period. I dont see it happening in any form, canonly be defeated on points, by a master with also a great chin, problem is, not too many of those around.. Until then , witness the reign

    • Robert Archambault

      GGG is always solid on his feet and his chin is always tucked in. That is what helped him be so resistant to the uppercuts Brook was throwing. While they were landing, they were not driving his jaw upwards or his head back, opening him up for follow-up shots.
      He will never be caught off balance or out of position. His precision in his punches makes it unlikely for him to be out of position after a punch and he does not throw wild haymaker type shots like Lemieux does which are easy to read and avoid.
      He uses his head in clinches, driving the top of his head into his opponent’s jaw and face making it dangerous to attempt to hold him too often. The head grind causes a fighter to release the clinch and opens him to an immediate counter punch at that time.
      How long the fight lasts depends on how Jacobs comes at him. If he comes out all on fire like against Quillin, Golovkin ends it very early. If he tries to outbox and out skill Golovkin, it lasts a few rounds longer, maybe into the 6th, 7th at the latest. But we will not see Golovkin hit the canvas in this fight unless Algieri reaches in and trips him or something. 🙂

  • Boxing Truth

    The only way I see GGG losing by KO or decision is if he’s mentally off his game. WAY OFF……maybe so far off that he’s falling off the planet.

  • Charlie U.

    I’m sorry, anyone dismissing this fight is just not a real boxing fan. You can argue about the PPV model itself being bad (and I’d agree, of course), but in 2017 it’s unfortunately still a necessary evil. However, as far as PPV goes, I have no problem with it. This fight is intriguing on many levels, and you have the best fighting the best in one of boxing’s glamour divisions. Not only that, both guys are on big time KO streaks so, unlike other fighters who shall remain nameless, you’re guaranteed an action fight. Counting the hours until Saturday night.

  • Dee Money

    The best thing about GGG’s chin are his two fists that come at you while you try to get to it.

    For certain GGG has a near granite chin, but nobody is impervious to taking shots. Luckily, the best defense is a good offense, and for someone to actually test his chin they have to get through his punches (not easily done).

    I do agree that Jacobs’ best shot at a win is to go out like he did in the Quillin fight (roll the dice early and hope for a KO); although I’d be interested to see if he can use his height and athleticism to try to stay on the outside and fight a patient fight landing the occasional power shot.

  • JA

    Best matchup at 160, Jacobs needs to go out early and gain respect, try and hurt or discourage GGG. No way he outboxes him for 12 rounds so go out, go for it, see what happens.

  • Robert Archambault

    If people would take the time to look at the actual fight stats, you would see that Golovkin is ranked near the top of the least hit fighters in boxing today. And that is when including the rounds where he just opens himself up to guys like Wade and Monroe and lets them hit him. If you take those rounds out of the equation, GGG would likely be the least hit fighter in the game. Yes, Brook was able to land punches but that was because Golovkin had absolutely no fear of his punching power and Brook could not have hurt Golovkin with anything less than a cricket bat in his hands.
    Lemieux thought Golovkin would be easy to hit as well. He thought he would walk out of MSG with all the titles as well. The guy hardly laid a glove on Golovkin all night and while he did land some real power shots that may well have put most fighters on their ass, GGG just smiled right through them and hit him with another half dozen jabs. If Jacobs goes in thinking he can hit Golovkin at will, it will be a very short night indeed.
    And what will it take for the so called professional boxing analysts and writers to recognize the truth regarding Golovkin’s defensive skills? When will they open their eyes and talk about how he never fights two fighters the same way, how he always adapts his game to the opponent in front of him? From the way many of them write, they seem to suffer from the same blindness as the GGG haters… Brook hit him at will so he is slipping… he showed that he is getting old… if Jacobs hits him like that, GGG will go down… we read all the same kind of comments before the Stevens fight, read them again before the Lemieux fight and now they are being recycled again for the Jacobs fight.
    Well Jacobs will not be able to hit him like Brook did. He will not be able to hit him like Wade or Monroe did. There will be something they all have in common however and that is how the fight will end, and that will be with GGG’s hand raised in the air once again, long before the end of 12 rounds.
    .
    Please feel free to call me a GGG nut sucker or fan boy or whatever makes it easier for you to sleep at night and think you are a big man. I will still be smiling when Jacobs is on his ass in the ring on Saturday night. 🙂

  • Ben Willis

    Did Jacobs even drop Quillin? As I remember he was out on his feet, but not dropped?

    • The Black Mamba

      He hasn’t dropped him, no, but Quillin was badly hurt. If Steve Willis had not stepped in, Jacobs would’ve leveled him.

  • The Black Mamba

    I can’t give Daniel Jacobs enough credit for taking this fight. That’s really courageous. That said, it’s a tall order to hurt GGG, especially if you don’t want to get hit on the way out. As crazy as it sounds, I think the best way to fight Golovkin is getting as close to him as possible. He delivers most of his damage while closing the distance; mid-range. He has crazy leverage on his body shots and left hooks. He always comes in mid-range because fighters try to fight him from the outside and he is able to cut the ring off so well.
    I think the worst idea ever is trying to land a bomb on him in the hope he goes down. I expect Golovkin to box and use his jab like he did against Lemieux. The left hook could be his money punch this time.

