Juan Francisco Estrada stops Anuar Salas in five

Photo: Chris Farina/ Top Rank

Former unified flyweight titleholder Juan Francisco Estrada scored a fifth-round knockout of Anuar Salas at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City on Saturday.

Estrada, who is now rated No. 5 by THE RING at junior bantamweight, has been eyeing a possible rematch with WBC titleholder Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez, or WBA titleholder Khalid Yafai. He is ranked No. 3 by both sanctioning bodies.

It took Estrada a few minutes get going as Salas came to fight. The underdog scored with a series of right hands early on, but by the end of Round 2 it was Estrada who was landing the more telling blows.

Salas slumped to his knees following a left hook to the body in Round 5. He managed to beat the count but, moments later, a right-left to the body dropped him again. Salas remained on the canvas as referee Gelasio Perez counted him out at 2:01.

Estrada improves to (35-2, 25 knockouts), while Salas falls to (20-4, 12 KOs).

Undercard

In an all-southpaw matchup, Luis Nery scored a fifth-round knockout over Jesus Martinez at bantamweight.

With the victory, Nery improves to (23-0, 17 KOs) and becomes the mandatory challenger to face WBC titleholder Shinsuke Yamanaka, who also holds THE RING championship at 118 pounds.

Martinez (23-2, 11 KOs) came to fight but was out of his depth. Nery’s punches began to break down the Colombian in Round 4 and he appeared to have scored a knockdown at the end of that session. Referee Abdiel Barragan, however, elected not to an administer an eight-count.

Martinez’s corner refused to let their fighter come out for the fifth.

In a six-round swing bout, flyweight Bryan Mosinos (8-0, 2 KOs) won a majority decision over Jose Cardenas (10-2, 7 KOs). One judge scored the bout 57-57, while the other two scored 60-55 and 58-57 in favor of Mosinos.

Fringe bantamweight contender Victor Mendez won a six-round split decision over Alan Salazar (7-4, 2 KOs). One judge scored the bout 58-56 in favor of Salazar, but the other two officials favored Mendez (26-3-2, 18 KOs) by the same score.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper, Boxingscene.com, and Knockout Nation. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing

Struggling to locate a copy of RING magazine? Try here or…

SUBSCRIBE

You can subscribe to the print and digital editions of RING magazine by clicking the banner or here. You can also order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page. On the cover this month: THE RING reveals The Greatest Heavyweight of All Time.