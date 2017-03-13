Virgil Hunter won’t work Jacobs’ corner on Saturday for GGG

Andre Rozier, Anthony Irons and Chris Algieri will be in his corner on Saturday against Gennady Golovkin at Madison Square Garden. But Virgil Hunter, the famed trainer of Andre Ward who opened his gym in Oakland for his training camp, will not, Danny Jacobs said on Monday.

Head trainer Rozier, assistant trainer Irons and nutritionist and former titleholder Algieri will be joined by cut man Mike Rella in the corner of Jacobs for his middleweight championship against unified titleholder Gennady Golovkin on HBO PPV. Hunter was a part of Team Jacobs for training camp and allowed Jacobs to use his gym and was on hand to offer advice. But members of Jacobs’ camp made clear in the run-up to the fight that Hunter, while providing help in camp, may not work the corner the night of the fight and was involved as an advisor in an undefined role.

Still, Jacobs made sure to praise Hunter during the final press conference on Monday for the role he played in helping him get ready. “I also want to thank Virgil Hunter for allowing us to train at his facility,” Jacobs said on stage. “Just to give us a place to have a good camp.” Added Jacobs, “Camp has gone very, very well.”