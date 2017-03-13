News

Virgil Hunter won’t work Jacobs’ corner on Saturday for GGG

13
Mar
by Mitch Abramson

Andre Rozier, Anthony Irons and Chris Algieri will be in his corner on Saturday against Gennady Golovkin at Madison Square Garden. But Virgil Hunter, the famed trainer of Andre Ward who opened his gym in Oakland for his training camp, will not, Danny Jacobs said on Monday.

Head trainer Rozier, assistant trainer Irons and nutritionist and former titleholder Algieri will be joined by cut man Mike Rella in the corner of Jacobs for his middleweight championship against unified titleholder Gennady Golovkin on HBO PPV. Hunter was a part of Team Jacobs for training camp and allowed Jacobs to use his gym and was on hand to offer advice. But members of Jacobs’ camp made clear in the run-up to the fight that Hunter, while providing help in camp, may not work the corner the night of the fight and was involved as an advisor in an undefined role.

Still, Jacobs made sure to praise Hunter during the final press conference on Monday for the role he played in helping him get ready. “I also want to thank Virgil Hunter for allowing us to train at his facility,” Jacobs said on stage. “Just to give us a place to have a good camp.” Added Jacobs, “Camp has gone very, very well.”

  • Larry Connor

    Too much confusion. Jacobs will get knocked out anyway.

  • Captain Save-a-Hoe

    Why not? Is Virgil Hunter ashamed of Danny Jacobs?

    • Robert Archambault

      He’s afraid to be anywhere near a ring that has Golovkin in it. Keeps him from lying to Ward when he asks Hunter whether GGG would beat him or not.

  • Gary Schneider

    Jacobs has too many people giving him advice. GGG always focuses on just a few basic things and drills those things over and over.

  • ceylon mooney

    why is ur nutritionist in ur corner?

    • Robert Archambault

      He has the key to the cage.

Current Poll

Ratings: Junior Featherweight

Guillermo Rigondeaux
1
Guillermo Rigondeaux
Record: 17-0-0 (11 KOs)
Jessie Magdaleno
2
Jessie Magdaleno
Record: 24-0-0 (17 KOs)
Rey Vargas
3
Rey Vargas
Record: 29-0-0 (22 KOs)
Genesis Servania
4
Genesis Servania
Record: 27-0-0 (11 KOs)
Nonito Donaire
5
Nonito Donaire
Record: 37-4-0 (24 KOs)
Moises Flores
6
Moises Flores
Record: 25-0-0 (17 KOs)
Diego De La Hoya
7
Diego De La Hoya
Record: 17-0-0 (9 KOs)
Hugo Ruiz
8
Hugo Ruiz
Record: 36-4-0 (32 KOs)
Yukinori Oguni
9
Yukinori Oguni
Record: 19-1-1 (7 KOs)
Jonathan Guzman
10
Jonathan Guzman
Record: 22-1-0 (22 KOs)

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
215-643-3069
© 2017 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.

Get Our Newsletter.

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news, events and deals in your inbox!