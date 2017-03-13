News

Exclusive video: Daniel Jacobs interview, training at SNAC

by Gabriel Montoya

Catch a glimpse of Daniel Jacob’s mindset and training camp for this Saturday’s middleweight showdown against Gennady Golovkin live on HBO Pay Per View.

Jacobs, the WBA regular titleholder, recently sat down with Gabriel Montoya at Victor Conte’s SNAC Gym in San Carlos, California to talk about his maturity, as a fighter and man, his perceived weakness (punch resistance), and much more going into his March 18 challenge to unified titleholder Gennady Golovkin in New York City.

