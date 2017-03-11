Andy Vences stays undefeated with decision over Hernandez

It may not have been his best performance as a pro, but junior lightweight Andy Vences did enough to get the win.

Vences had to grind out a 10-round unanimous decision over Angel Hernandez Friday night at the Tachi Palace Casino in Lemoore, California.

With the win, Vences goes to 18-0, with 10 knockouts. Hernandez drops to 13-8-1, 8 KOs.

Vences was coming off a career-best victory in his last bout, on November 4: a ninth-round technical decision over Casey Ramos in a clash of unbeaten junior lightweights.

Hernandez, who hails from McAllen, Texas, entered the fight having won four of his previous five bouts, but all against mediocre opposition.

From the opening bell, Hernandez walked Vences down, looking to shorten the distance and connect on the inside. Vences, who consistently landed the more telling punches throughout the bout, countered effectively, landing right crosses to the head.

The awkward Hernandez found more success in the middle rounds as he pressed the fight more, forcing Vences to fight off his back foot.

As the bout progressed, Hernandez began to lose steam on his punches and Vences began to score more with right uppercuts, snapping Hernandez’s head back on numerous occasions.

Scores were 96-94, 97-93, and 99-91 for Vences, who has now won his last four bouts by decision after stopping his previous eight opponents.

In the co-feature, junior middleweight Danny Valdivia made short work of Douglas Ataide, dropping him twice and winning by knockout in the first round.

Valdivia, who resides in nearby Tulare, hurt Ataide with a right cross 30 seconds into the opening round. Moments later, a barrage of punches dropped Ataide to the canvas.

Ataide got up, but Valdivia dropped him again with an overhand right. Referee Marcos Rosales immediately stopped the bout at 57 seconds.

Middleweight Quilisto Madera (6-0, 3 KOs) knocked out Manuel Medrano (5-5, 2 KOs) at 35 seconds of the opening round.

Top Rank promoted the card.