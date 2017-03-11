Tomoki Kameda outpoints Pipat Chaiporn in Japan

Photo credit: Naoki Fukuda

Former WBO bantamweight titleholder Tomoki Kameda dropped Pipat Chaiporn en route to a one-sided 10-round unanimous decision Friday night at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Scores were 100-88, 100-90, and 99-90 in favor of Kameda, who has now won two bouts since losing close back-to-back decisions to Jamie McDonnell in 2015.

Kameda was in control throughout and knocked the Thai fighter down with a right hand to the head in Round 6.

This was the first time that Kameda has fought on Japanese soil in over three years. In recent times, the 25-year-old boxer-puncher has trained in Mexico City, even fighting on a Zanfer Promotions card last October.

With the win, Kameda improves to (33-2, 20 knockouts). Chaiporn falls to (42-10-1, 25 KOs).

In the co-feature, former two-time world title challenger Ryo Akaho won a 10-round unanimous decision over Yushi Tanaka.

Scores were 98-92 twice and 98-93 for Akaho, who has now won his last four bouts.

The fringe bantamweight contender improves to (30-2-2, 19 KOs). Tanaka falls to (19-2-3, 13 KOs).

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper, Boxingscene.com, and Knockout Nation. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing

