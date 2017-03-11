News

Yuriorkis Gamboa outpoints Rene Alvarado, shakes rust

11
Mar
by Doug Fischer

Former featherweight titleholder Yuriorkis Gamboa got up from a final-round knockdown to comfortably outpoint hard-nosed gatekeeper Rene Alvarado over 10 rounds in an HBO-televised co-feature to the David Lemieux-Curtis Stevens fight on Saturday in Verona, New York.

Gamboa (26-1, 17 knockouts), a 35-year-old Olympic gold medalist (2004 Games) from Cuba, won the lightweight bout by scores of 97-92 (twice) and 97-93.

Alvarado (24-8, 16 KOs), a 28-year-old grinder coming off a split-decision win over former featherweight title challenger Jayson Velez, just didn’t let his hands go enough to compete with the talented-but-technically vulnerable speed demon. However, he did momentarily stun Gamboa with a right hand in Round 7 and scored a flash knockdown early in Round 10 (due mostly because of the Cuban’s poor balance and foot placement).

The fight did not entertain but it did allow Gamboa, who hopes to be a force in the 130-pound division, to knock off a lot of ring rust. The once-explosive featherweight standout, who won interim titles at 130 and 135 pounds, had only fought twice since being stopped by former RING lightweight champ Terence Crawford in 2014, and not at all in 2016.

  • ceylon mooney

    saw the stevens-lemieux fight but missed gamboa. kellerman and jones jr made out like it was a stinker. this description dont make it sound too awful.

    • BN

      It was definitely not exciting, a lot of missed punches by Gamboa. I was just waiting to see the old Gamboa. He still has quickness but he hesitated way too much, almost as if he has not got over being KO’d by Crawford.

  • Joey Junger

    Gamboa showed flashes of brilliance in this fight, especially with his head movement and the way he got in and out. Now the question remains whether or not his patchy performance was a result of the layoff or because he’s just frankly past prime.

    I think a match between him and Lomachenko would be exciting for the hardcore fans, but it also seems to be the kind of thing that the casuals would boo, like they did this fight, or any fight with Rigondeaux. I know there’s some daylight between Gamboa and Mikey Garcia in terms of weight and rankings, but I still think it’s a match-up that would produce a fight-of-the-year candidate.

  • Teddy Reynoso

    Let’s give El Ciclon the chance to get back to the groove.

  • kiowhatta

    I like Gamboa’s commitment and energy but the more I watch him, the more I see a hyper-active, machine gun, volume slapping machine, with a suspect chin. But he certainly does have the heart.

Current Poll

Ratings: Junior Featherweight

Guillermo Rigondeaux
1
Guillermo Rigondeaux
Record: 17-0-0 (11 KOs)
Jessie Magdaleno
2
Jessie Magdaleno
Record: 24-0-0 (17 KOs)
Rey Vargas
3
Rey Vargas
Record: 29-0-0 (22 KOs)
Genesis Servania
4
Genesis Servania
Record: 27-0-0 (11 KOs)
Nonito Donaire
5
Nonito Donaire
Record: 37-4-0 (24 KOs)
Moises Flores
6
Moises Flores
Record: 25-0-0 (17 KOs)
Diego De La Hoya
7
Diego De La Hoya
Record: 16-0-0 (9 KOs)
Hugo Ruiz
8
Hugo Ruiz
Record: 36-4-0 (32 KOs)
Yukinori Oguni
9
Yukinori Oguni
Record: 19-1-1 (7 KOs)
Jonathan Guzman
10
Jonathan Guzman
Record: 22-1-0 (22 KOs)

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
215-643-3069
© 2017 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.

Get Our Newsletter.

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news, events and deals in your inbox!