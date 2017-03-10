Lemieux and Gamboa may appear on Canelo PPV after Saturday

David Lemieux and Yuriorkis Gamboa could both appear on the HBO PPV undercard of Canelo Alvarez-Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on May 6 in separate fights if they emerge unharmed in their bouts on Saturday, Golden Boy President Eric Gomez told RingTV.com.

Lemieux has a middleweight crossroads bout with Curtis Stevens at Turning Stone Casino in an HBO main event and Gamboa makes his return after a 15-month layoff against Rene Alvarado in the HBO co-feature. “There’s a chance,” Gomez said of Gamboa fighting on the Canelo-Chavez PPV undercard. “We’ve discussed it. There’s a possibility that Lemieux, if he has an early night, could fight there. The only fight we have right now (on the PPV undercard) is Matthysse,” he said, referring to Lucas Mathysse’s welterweight return against Emmanuel Taylor. “There’s a couple of slots open still,” Gomez went on. “And we’re going to leave them open purposefully. Any one of these guys can fight.”

Sadam Ali is set to appear on May 6, possibly on HBO PPV against Pablo Cesar Cano, Gomez said. “Sadam is definitely going to be on the card,” he commented. “It’s just not confirmed whether it’s televised or not. If he’s not on the PPV telecast, there’s a good chance he’ll appear on the freeview. We’ve kicked around the idea of fighting Pablo Cesar Cano, which would be a good fight for him. Pablo is a former champion.”