News

DeGale out until summer as IBF may stage interim title fight at 168

10
Mar
by Mitch Abramson

Super middleweight titleholder James DeGale won’t fight again until at least July after he was granted a medical exemption by the IBF following his grueling draw with Badou Jack and the IBF may hold a bout for an interim title in the meantime, RingTV.com has learned.

“James DeGale just applied for a medical exemption,” IBF Championships Chairman Lindsey Tucker told RING on Friday. “He was due to be notified of his mandatory back in November of last year but he got cleared to do the unification (in January), which takes priority over the mandatory. But now, we want him to do his mandatory. But unfortunately, he’s suffered some injuries and the doctor’s note we got said he will be out until July.”

The IBF is contemplating whether to allow No. 1 rated Jose Uzcategui and No. 3 Andre Dirrell to fight for an interim belt since DeGale will be off until the summer. “We’re considering an interim title with the next two guys,” Tucker said. “We may. When the champion is out with a medical extension, that’s the only time we do the interim title.” DeGale suffered multiple injuries in the fight with Jack. He told Sky Sports he had an operation on his nose and was also dealing with a shoulder injury. He also reportedly had a ruptured eardrum.

  • BN

    To all those who stated that DeGale’s messed up face wasn’t an indicator of how badly Jack beat him up, this article indicates otherwise.

    • Will Arbuckle

      His teeth were done in by his sparring partner wetting ready for the fight

      • The Black Mamba

        I think more than his teeth his freaking brain must hurt from the punches he took. Fighters might never talk about it, but some of them are fucked up for weeks or even months after grueling fights like that.
        I remember Joe Rogan telling a story about Mike Tyson after the Lennox Lewis fight because he met Tysons old cab driver coincidentally. He said that Tyson had headache and heard a ringing in his ears for months.

  • Conrad

    Great, its good that the sanctioning rankings are so well thought out. We are gonna be treated to Dirrell vs. De Gale II and Wilder vs. Stiverne II. Two huge fights everyone wants to see again

    • Fist_ti_cuffs

      They are still better than the dreaded opponent named……………….. TBA.

Current Poll

Ratings: Junior Featherweight

Guillermo Rigondeaux
1
Guillermo Rigondeaux
Record: 17-0-0 (11 KOs)
Jessie Magdaleno
2
Jessie Magdaleno
Record: 24-0-0 (17 KOs)
Rey Vargas
3
Rey Vargas
Record: 29-0-0 (22 KOs)
Genesis Servania
4
Genesis Servania
Record: 27-0-0 (11 KOs)
Nonito Donaire
5
Nonito Donaire
Record: 37-4-0 (24 KOs)
Moises Flores
6
Moises Flores
Record: 25-0-0 (17 KOs)
Diego De La Hoya
7
Diego De La Hoya
Record: 16-0-0 (9 KOs)
Hugo Ruiz
8
Hugo Ruiz
Record: 36-4-0 (32 KOs)
Yukinori Oguni
9
Yukinori Oguni
Record: 19-1-1 (7 KOs)
Jonathan Guzman
10
Jonathan Guzman
Record: 22-1-0 (22 KOs)

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
215-643-3069
© 2017 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.

Get Our Newsletter.

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news, events and deals in your inbox!