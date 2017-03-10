Barrera pulls out of eliminator with Beterbiev for April 21, says IBF

Sullivan Barrera has withdrawn from his IBF light heavyweight eliminator against Artur Beterbiev set for April 21 in Miami, Florida, IBF Championships Chairman Lindsey Tucker told RingTV.com on Friday.

Tucker said that Barrera’s side didn’t indicate why he pulled out but the IBF will now go to work on finding another opponent for Beterbiev (11-0, 11 knockouts) for an eliminator for the right to be a mandatory for IBF titleholder Andre Ward.

“We were told by his promoter that he’s not going to take the fight,” Tucker told RING of Thursday’s development. “Me personally, I was really disappointed because the first four guys that were ahead of him that I went through, for whatever reason turned it down. But don’t know what’s going on there. There was a lot of back and forth and the next thing I know I was told that he was pulling out.”

Tucker added that he will now determine an opponent for Beterbiev for another eliminator, choosing between the next highest ranked contender in the IBF’s rankings after Barrera (18-1, 13 KOs) will be stripped of his position. “We’re going to try to see if we can get someone else to fight him,” Tucker said. “Hopefully we’ll still end up with another eliminator. We’re going to take another stab at it and hopefully we’ll come up with somebody.” Barrera was set to make $62,750 while Beterbiev would have collected $188,250 (75-25 split) after his promoter Yvon Michel won the purse bid with a tender of $251,000 to secure promotional rights for the bout.