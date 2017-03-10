News

Barrera pulls out of eliminator with Beterbiev for April 21, says IBF

10
Mar
by Mitch Abramson

Sullivan Barrera has withdrawn from his IBF light heavyweight eliminator against Artur Beterbiev set for April 21 in Miami, Florida, IBF Championships Chairman Lindsey Tucker told RingTV.com on Friday.

Tucker said that Barrera’s side didn’t indicate why he pulled out but the IBF will now go to work on finding another opponent for Beterbiev (11-0, 11 knockouts) for an eliminator for the right to be a mandatory for IBF titleholder Andre Ward.

“We were told by his promoter that he’s not going to take the fight,” Tucker told RING of Thursday’s development. “Me personally, I was really disappointed because the first four guys that were ahead of him that I went through, for whatever reason turned it down. But don’t know what’s going on there. There was a lot of back and forth and the next thing I know I was told that he was pulling out.”

Tucker added that he will now determine an opponent for Beterbiev for another eliminator, choosing between the next highest ranked contender in the IBF’s rankings after Barrera (18-1, 13 KOs) will be stripped of his position. “We’re going to try to see if we can get someone else to fight him,” Tucker said. “Hopefully we’ll still end up with another eliminator. We’re going to take another stab at it and hopefully we’ll come up with somebody.” Barrera was set to make $62,750 while Beterbiev would have collected $188,250 (75-25 split) after his promoter Yvon Michel won the purse bid with a tender of $251,000 to secure promotional rights for the bout.

  • BN

    Hopefully Beterbiev is not being intentionally avoided.

    • Uncle Sham

      well, it’s certainly not Barrera being avoided

      • BN

        That’s for sure.

    • Stephen M

      It’s high risk low reward.

      • Robert Archambault

        Does anyone really want to see Pascal again? I know I have no interest in that. This fight was doomed from the get go. From Barrera’s tweets, it seems communication between the camps was beyond terrible and Michel was saying the contracts were signed and sent and Barrera saying that he had yet to receive anything to even consider. Complete and total mess.
        How about Beterbiev against Joe Smith Jr.? Now THAT is a fight I would make time to see! Stevenson ducked him so how about Yvon Michel make up for it by offering Beterbiev?

        • Reggie Woodard

          Beterbiev and Smith Jr is an excellent matchup. GYM should look to try and make that fight..

          • BN

            This would also be an interesting match up.

          • Fist_ti_cuffs

            67K? He’s not gonna accept that fight either.

          • Reggie Woodard

            I get that… I wasn’t even thinking money. I’d imagine they’d need to offer Smith Jr more than that.

            Barrera probably still should’ve taken the very short money unless he has some options we dont know about.

      • BN

        I would not be too interested in him fighting Pascal, although that would be Beterbiev’s most accomplished opponent. Kovalev vs Beterbiev would be much more intriguing.

  • Captain Save-a-Hoe

    Sullivan Barrera scared.

  • Fist_ti_cuffs

    67K………SMH

    • jorge linares

      Shit that’s 5k more than I make in a one year

Current Poll

Ratings: Junior Featherweight

Guillermo Rigondeaux
1
Guillermo Rigondeaux
Record: 17-0-0 (11 KOs)
Jessie Magdaleno
2
Jessie Magdaleno
Record: 24-0-0 (17 KOs)
Rey Vargas
3
Rey Vargas
Record: 29-0-0 (22 KOs)
Genesis Servania
4
Genesis Servania
Record: 27-0-0 (11 KOs)
Nonito Donaire
5
Nonito Donaire
Record: 37-4-0 (24 KOs)
Moises Flores
6
Moises Flores
Record: 25-0-0 (17 KOs)
Diego De La Hoya
7
Diego De La Hoya
Record: 16-0-0 (9 KOs)
Hugo Ruiz
8
Hugo Ruiz
Record: 36-4-0 (32 KOs)
Yukinori Oguni
9
Yukinori Oguni
Record: 19-1-1 (7 KOs)
Jonathan Guzman
10
Jonathan Guzman
Record: 22-1-0 (22 KOs)

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
215-643-3069
© 2017 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.

Get Our Newsletter.

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news, events and deals in your inbox!