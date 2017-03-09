News

Schaefer announces ambitious $50 million tournament

09
Mar
by Mitch Abramson

Richard Schaefer has announced his comeback a number of times.

There was the formation of Ringstar Sports, his new company in June; the signing of highly-regarded U.S. Olympian Carlos Balderas in November; the partnership with David Haye in January.

But it wasn’t until the controversial former CEO of Golden Boy sat in an ornate ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday when it felt as if Schaefer had truly returned to his former post as a relentless newsmaker following a nasty breakup with Golden Boy and a two-year absence.

There he was, sitting atop a stage, gesturing with his hands, making a spectacle with the announcement of an ambitious, transnational tournament that will feature boxers in two weight classes vying for a trophy named after Muhammad Ali with $50 million in prize money up for grabs.

“Those who know me, they know that I like to do things big,” Schaefer said, drawing out the words in his Swiss accent, clearly enjoying himself. “This is a big trophy,” he pointed to a golden-wrapped prize in front of the stage. “This is big money and this is a big tournament. It is the biggest tournament. It is the greatest tournament.”

The tournament, dubbed the “World Boxing Super Series” will kick off with first-round bouts in September and October, semifinals in January and February of 2018 and two championship matches in May of 2018; the tournament will feature 16 fighters and 14 main events; eight boxers will compete in each weight classes in a bracket-style, single elimination format.

Schaefer, who is partnering with European promoter Kalle Sauerland to put on the tournament, said the winners stands to make “10 million dollars or more.” There are still a lot of unknowns, however. The two weight classes haven’t been determined, though Schaefer said he hoped to highlight divisions that have been historically neglected — cruiserweight and featherweight were discussed with reporters afterward.

The fighters involved have not been identified, either. There are also no television partners, though Showtime boxing chief Stephen Espinoza was in attendance and acknowledged he was interested in coming on board once more of the particulars are filled in.

“We’ll be monitoring it very closely as details come in,” Espinoza said. “At this point, we wanted the organization to announce the tournament and as we move forward and they solidify fighters and weight classes and schedule dates and venues then I think more of the details, including media partners will (come) out.” Asked if he has a deal with Schaefer and Sauerland, Espinoza said a “framework (is) in place.”

Schaefer said he plans to talk to Al Haymon about the possibility of using his fighters. “We’re going to have conversations because now I have something to tell him,” he said. “We’re going to have I’m sure a lot of conversations.” Schaefer will go after top-15 caliber boxers and current and former champions. And officials will reach beyond their own stables of fighters to fill out the brackets.

“I have no problem working with other promoters as well and giving them opportunities,” he said, adding that options won’t be written into deals so boxers will not be tethered to tournament officials after they have fought. “No strings attached. How great is that?” Added Schaefer of his own situation as a promoter who has signed mostly young fighters, “I’m really not a threat to Bob Arum or to Oscar De La Hoya or to whoever. I’m a start-up, so they shouldn’t be threatened.”

Schaefer said half of the events will take place in the U.S., referencing venues such as Barclays Center in Brooklyn and Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, the Toyota Center in Houston, sites in Las Vegas, as the types of sites that will have appeal. Sites in London, Paris, Copenhagen in Denmark will be considered in Europe, Sauerland said.

The weight classes and boxers will be announced in a Draft Gala live on TV where the top four boxers will be seeded and be allowed to choose who they want to face in opening-round bouts. Reserve boxers will be on hand in the event of an injury, avoiding the types of issues that plagued the “Super Six” super middleweight tournament in 2011 on Showtime. Officials said more than $50 million in prize money has already been secured from a number of revenue streams.

  • Robert Archambault

    Total waste of time. Not one top fighter will sign on to this thing. Get back to us when they have a list of interested fighters.

    • jorge linares

      For once I agree with you

      • Robert Archambault

        They tried to impress everyone with the ‘$50 MILLION’ crap, but that is spread over 14 main event fights, so 28 fighters. That does not even work out to an average of $2 million per fighter purse per fight, which while being a decent payday, it is not anywhere close to as impressive as it seems. Now if they were to come out and say that the winner will also walk away with $50 million, then that would be a different story.
        And what is the deal of making this announcement before even deciding on the weight divisions they will feature, much less the name of even one major fighter to attach this to? I mean it’s like they took a look at how PBC did things and said ‘We can do a shittier job than they did! Let’s go out there and prove it!’

      • Robert Archambault

        They tried to impress everyone with the ‘$50 MILLION’ crap, but that is spread over 14 main event fights, so 28 fighters. That does not even work out to an average of $2 million per fighter purse per fight, which while being a decent payday, it is not anywhere close to as impressive as it seems. Now if they were to come out and say that the winner will also walk away with $50 million, then that would be a different story.
        And what is the deal of making this announcement before even deciding on the weight divisions they will feature, much less the name of even one major fighter to attach this to? I mean it’s like they took a look at how PBC did things and said ‘We can do a shittier job than they did! Let’s go out there and prove it!’

  • Fist_ti_cuffs

    There is zero chances of having any TR/GB fighters in this tourney. Heck does GB even have any decent fighters?

  • Fist_ti_cuffs

    There is zero chances of having any TR/GB fighters in this tourney. Heck does GB even have any decent fighters?

  • JA

    I’m optimistic and enjoyed much of the Super 6. Anything that helps make good fights with good fighters, in for it. Hopefully the “no options” thing is true, but still wonder how the exclusive contracts networks have with fighters will impact who can join.

  • Left Hook

    Would be perfect for junior middleweight and super middleweight. Charlo, Andrade, Hurd, the boring guy at JM and Degale, Callum Smith, Rodriguez, Groves at SM. I don’t think any other weight classes would have generate enough interest without HBO fighters able to participate (such as LH with Kovalev).

  • Michel Desgrottes

    Lmao Schaefer trying new things while bob giving us bullshit ppvs

Current Poll

Ratings: Junior Featherweight

Guillermo Rigondeaux
1
Guillermo Rigondeaux
Record: 17-0-0 (11 KOs)
Jessie Magdaleno
2
Jessie Magdaleno
Record: 24-0-0 (17 KOs)
Rey Vargas
3
Rey Vargas
Record: 29-0-0 (22 KOs)
Genesis Servania
4
Genesis Servania
Record: 27-0-0 (11 KOs)
Nonito Donaire
5
Nonito Donaire
Record: 37-4-0 (24 KOs)
Moises Flores
6
Moises Flores
Record: 25-0-0 (17 KOs)
Diego De La Hoya
7
Diego De La Hoya
Record: 16-0-0 (9 KOs)
Hugo Ruiz
8
Hugo Ruiz
Record: 36-4-0 (32 KOs)
Yukinori Oguni
9
Yukinori Oguni
Record: 19-1-1 (7 KOs)
Jonathan Guzman
10
Jonathan Guzman
Record: 22-1-0 (22 KOs)

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
215-643-3069
© 2017 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.

Get Our Newsletter.

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news, events and deals in your inbox!